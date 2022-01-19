The 16 Best Places for Drinking Wine in Las Vegas
Sip on red, white, and sparkling wines at the best wine bars in Sin City.
Drinking can mean a lot of different things in Las Vegas. For some, it's about chugging a slushie mixed with vodka in a two-foot-tall plastic cup. For others, it's about blowing a mortgage payment on bottle service at the clubs. Other times, it's more rewarding to spend those dollars on a nice, robust glass of wine. However, the pandemic hasn't been easy on vino drinkers. Wine bars and lounges like the Hostile Grape at The M Resort and The Wine Cellar at the Rio remain "temporarily" closed. Even the regular tasting events by Rock 'n Roll Wine have been few and far between. But here's the good news: the wine scene in Las Vegas is better than ever with bars and restaurants being more selective about their lists and more ambitious about setting the right tone. Need proof? Just check out the following destinations for drinking the good stuff.
Wally’s
Out of all the things to love at the brand-new Resorts World, Wally's is near the very top of the list. The shopping, drinking, and dining hybrid even has a deli in the back—and is easily the best place on the Strip to buy a bottle of wine on a retail basis. Prices are surprisingly fair, although other items, including spirits and food, come with a more noticeable markup. Need a quick gift? Wally's will wrap a bottle to go or put it together in a gift basket. If you prefer to stay a while, Wally's is a beautiful space with custom-crafted shelves, holding thousands of bottles, including a few collectables that date back nearly a century. More than a hundred wines are available by the glass with a deep selection of prices and varietals. A burgundy, for example, can range from $15 to $1,200 a glass. In other words, there's something for everyone. The food is way more impressive than it needs to be. So have fun when biting into fresh flatbread or mixing and matching imported meats and cheeses on your charcuterie plates.
How to order: Call 702-676-6966 to inquire about reservations or special orders.
Ada's
Ada's used to be a pizza joint and ice cream shop, but proprietor James Trees (the chef behind Esther's Kitchen and Al Solito Posto) turned the concept around and reopened the space as a wine bar during the pandemic. The selection is curated by Kat Thomas, lead sommelier (or "wine goodness" according to the menu), who puts together an intriguing mix of old and new world options, with a rotating lineup of bottles ready to pour by the glass. Chef de cuisine Jackson Stamper recently expanded the tapas menu, adding on fun stuff like vegan blue corn tamales and caviar-topped doughnuts. Ada's is an intimate space with chalkboards and bookshelves dominating the decor, but there's extended seating on the patio when the weather's just right. Ask about the "bottle and board" deal for $50. A daily half-off happy hour runs from 2-5 pm.
How to order: The vibe is pretty loose, but feel free to call 702-462-2795 to inquire about private parties or reservations for special occasions.
Vegas Valley Winery
The Vegas Valley Winery has only been around for a few years, but it's the only full-fledged winery in the Las Vegas area. The company is a small operation, free of pretense or snobbery, that produces its own wine from grapes imported from California. Pay a visit to the tasting room, located next to the winery in an industrial business park nicknamed the Artisan Booze District (where you'll also find a few of our favorite breweries). Prices are reasonable on glasses, bottles, and flights. The zinfandel is a best seller, but there are a few surprises too, most notably a deep, rich Petit Verdot and the Whimsical white, a dry German-style Riesling. Switch things up with the Sidewinder apple cider or the Spicewinder seasonal cider with cloves, cinnamon, and garlic. The winery is affiliated with Grape Expectations, which teaches you how to make your own wine barrel—a process that takes at least nine months and uses grapes from South Africa and Chile (in the spring) or California (in the fall). Go in on a barrel with a few friends.
How to book: Just walk into the tap room. Contact directly about private events or producing your own barrel.
French Cellar
French Cellar is a wine shop and tasting room by the team behind Partage (a French fine dining restaurant in Chinatown). It's a charming space with the glow of Edison light bulbs, bottles displayed in wood crates, and tables sitting atop oak barrels. The wine list is all about French varietals, with special attention paid to Burgundy and Champagne. However, you'll find a wide variety of flavor profiles represented and a well-trained team offering guidance. More than a dozen wines are available by the glass, with flights designed to pair with cheese, charcuterie, and other dishes, including creamy foie gras or locally smoked salmon. Return visitors can take advantage of the French Cellar Wine Club ($99 a month or $999 a year), which includes two
bottles a month, in-store tastings every two weeks, and discounts on all other purchases.
How to order: Book a reservation online or email to inquire about the Wine Club.
Garagiste Wine Room
Garagiste was founded by Mario Enriquez and Eric Prato, sommeliers who formerly worked at fine dining restaurants on the Strip, but are now following their own vision in the Arts District. It's a modern, industrial space with a record player serving up some background sounds while the bartenders serve wine in dozens of glasses, hundreds of bottles, and a few flights to round things out. Garagiste has special affection for low-intervention and organic wines, as well as cool stuff from small European villages. The bar is also a merchant. Every bottle is available on a retail basis at 50% off. Ask about curbside pickup (since we know how parking goes in the Arts District). Try the $5 tap wine during one of our favorite happy hours in Vegas (Monday-Friday afternoons).
How to order: Just walk in and discuss your preferences with a somm or bartender on staff. Sign up for regular emails to learn about the best deals before everyone else. Fair warning: they sell out quickly.
Lotus of Siam
Having a meal at Lotus of Siam is a Las Vegas bucket-list dining experience, thanks to an indulgent menu of Thai cuisine by Saipin Chutima. Those bold flavors are best enjoyed with a bottle from the restaurant's stellar wine collection. Under the guidance of wine director Aaron Kelley, the list skews heavily toward whites, which balance the acidity and spiciness in the dishes. There are hundreds of choices on Reisling alone, but the restaurant may also have the best selection of Sauvignon Blanc and Grüner Veltliner in Vegas. Prefer reds anyway? The wine list has an ample share of Pinot Noirs and Gamays, chosen carefully to pair well with the food. Lotus of Siam also has an excellent cocktail program and has been building up its Japanese whiskey collection for years.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Khoury's Fine Wine and Spirits
Sometimes it's hard to tell if Khoury's is more about beer or wine, but fortunately, you don't have to choose. The business, founded by Issa Khoury, started out as a relatively routine liquor store, but pulled back on more common spirits and mainstream brands to further emphasize craft beers and interesting wines (although a few familiar labels remain on display at a fair price). The stellar rotating selection of low-intervention vino is on a pair of shelves around the corner from the main entrance (and identified on the regular racks with white stickers). Enjoy a bottle in house without a corkage fee to worry about. There's also a bar ready to serve one of at least a dozen wines by the glass and 20 draft beers. The outdoor patio gets busy, especially when a food truck is outside—usually on weekends. Yet there's never a bad time to visit and stock up. Khoury's has frequent tastings and other special events, sometimes to celebrate its own collaboration projects. Stay up to date by checking the online calendar.
How to order: Just show up. Call 702-435-9463 for questions or special requests.
Valley Cheese & Wine
If you like dynamic cheese and charcuterie pairings with your wine, it doesn't get any better than this. Valley Wine & Cheese has been around since 2006, but changed ownership a few times over the years and is now in the hands of Diana Brier—a certified cheese sensory evaluator. She's basically a sommelier for cheese, importing a wide variety of the stuff from farms around the world, including special orders picked up straight from the airport. An artisan retail shop that stresses education and information in an informal setting (plus Thursday night classes and tastings for the extra-curious), Valley Wine & Cheese has toned down its previous overreliance on French labels. It now opens up more of its shelf space for intriguing, affordable options from around the world, whether an effervescent Vinho Verde from Portugal or a soft Cabernet Franc from New Zealand. No corkage fee if you want to open a bottle and hang out. Happy hour runs weekdays 2-6 pm with a cheese board paired with one of nine bottles of wine for $35.
How to order: Order a gift basket or platter online. Otherwise, just walk in to pick out a bottle or sample a glass from the Enomatic wine dispenser in the corner.
The Patio Wine Garden
Bank Atcharawan knows his wine. The former lead sommelier at Lotus of Siam now curates a similarly impressive list at his own restaurant, Lamaii (one of our favorite spots for date night in Vegas), and digs even deeper into the world of fermented grapes at another venture, Patio Wine Garden. Formerly a dessert concept, the bar and lounge mixes Asian small plates, cheese, and charcuterie with an eclectic but affordable wine selection. Natural wines and serious cult favorites are specialties, served in a loose, casual environment that's almost hidden inside a routine strip mall. Most of the available wines are lined up behind the main bar with a staff member always ready to recommend a bottle to pair well with the hamachi ceviche or grilled pork shoulder bo ssam. Despite the name, Patio Wine Garden doesn't actually have any outdoor seating, but the interior is warm and cozy with dim lighting, wood decor, and faux greenery.
How to order: Just show up.
The Local
Despite being a quaint 1,000 square feet, The Local is the best place to sit back and relax with a glass of wine in The District at Green Valley Ranch. Somm and general manager Rafael Garcia (formerly of Joel Robuchon and other Strip restaurants) maintains a nice selection of roughly 100 wine labels to reflect a trip around the world, with small producers favored over large distilleries. Flights change often, but always pair well with the cheese boards, paninis, and salads on the menu. The Local also works in craft cocktails and special events like tequila or mezcal tastings. Happy hour offers $6 glasses of wine from open until 6 pm on weekdays.
How to order: No reservations, but call 702-665-6050 to ask about special events. The last Monday of the month is usually dedicated to specialty wine tastings with three seatings a night.
La Cave
For whatever reason, Strip casinos aren't big on wine bars, preferring to showcase their collections in steakhouses and French fine dining restaurants. That's just one of the reasons La Cave is such a refreshing change of pace. The bar and lounge generally has at least 30 wines by the glass and more than 250 by the bottle to pair with an inspired menu of small plates (and an awesome weekend brunch with bottomless breakfast bites) by chef Billy DeMarco. La Cave is operated by the Morton Group (an offshoot from the same family that founded Morton's The Steakhouse) and has only gotten better over time with a few upgrades and remodels since opening in 2010. The best seats are at the charming garden patio.
How to order: Book a reservation via Seven Rooms.
Marché Bacchus
This French bistro has a lot going for it, from an enclosed patio overlooking Lake Jaqueline to its own in-house wine shop. The selection ranges from everyday drinking wines to fine collectibles. Jeff Wyatt, who owns the business with wife Rhonda, makes a point to try everything at least once before it hits the shelves. He has a preference for French vineyards, but every major wine-region in the world is well-represented, with an impressive collection of South American, Spanish, and Italian options, adding up to well over 900 labels. There are about 50 wines by the glass with esoteric reserve options available thanks to the frequent use of Coravin preservation devices. Yet wine is just the beginning. The bar has a fantastic collection of spirits and longtime Vegas favorite Andre Rochat was brought in last year to put his signature spin on the restaurant's already stellar menu of French cuisine.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Aureole
Charlie Palmer's signature Mandalay Bay restaurant is an old favorite, but hasn't escaped its share of troubles during the pandemic. It was closed for a while and resumed operation recently with a smaller menu and a Monday through Thursday schedule (as if quietly accepting its role as a destination for trade show guests wandering over from the resort's nearby convention center). However, the Strip loves a spectacle and Aureole's famous four-story wine tower remains in place with “wine angels” hoisted in the air to fetch bottles in dramatic fashion. The collection, which totaled 3,000 labels at one point, should offer plenty of bold and robust options to match the Alaskan halibut or Wagyu ribcap on your plate.
How to order: Book a table online via Seven Rooms.
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge
Businesses come and go at Town Square, but Double Helix continues to be a welcome detour for wine and whiskey at the outdoor shopping plaza. Hop on a couch near the bar or sit around a fire pit on the patio with one of 30 wines by the glass. If you can’t decide, try a sample from the Enomatic station or save a few bucks during the rotating daily specials (like half-off bottles under $99 on Mondays or discounts on a glass sampled in a flight on Thursdays). A regular happy hour runs 4:30–6:30 pm Monday-Saturday (and all day on Wednesday for wine). Chef Doug Vega's menu skews heavily toward tapas with cheese plates accompanied by suggested wine pairings.
How to order: Call 702-473-5415 to make a reservation (or place a delivery order for food via delivery apps).
Grape Street Cafe
Grape Street Cafe offers the best of both worlds with a calm, relaxing patio and a full dining room designed to resemble a rustic wine cellar with brick walls, tall shelves, and a chandelier made from wine glasses. The food menu is simple but the wine selection offers a nice excuse to take a break in the middle of a Downtown Summerlin shopping trip. You may also want to visit sister location, Grape Vine Cafe (formerly the original Grape Street) on Lake Mead Blvd, which is a popular West Valley hangout with more than 40 wines by the glass. Both spots have retail shops if you want to take a bottle home with you.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar
Ferraro's, one of our favorite Italian restaurants in Vegas, takes pride in having not just one of the best wine collections in Vegas, but the entire country. About 85% of it is Italian varietals with an impressive Barolo and Barbaresco selection, since owner and founder Gino Ferraro has an especially strong affinity for Nebbiolo grapes. Brunello is also well represented. The list is rounded out with other regions, including carefully chosen French and California wines. A vineyard is featured every month with a special "Taste and Learn" wine-pairing dinner, yet there's always at least two sommeliers on the floor on any given night. Get a feel for what Ferraro's is all about during happy hour (5–7 pm) with wines and small bites discounted at the bar.
How to order: Make a reservation on the restaurant's website.