The 16 Best Places for Drinking Wine in Las Vegas

Out of all the things to love at the brand-new Resorts World, Wally's is near the very top of the list. The shopping, drinking, and dining hybrid even has a deli in the back—and is easily the best place on the Strip to buy a bottle of wine on a retail basis. Prices are surprisingly fair, although other items, including spirits and food, come with a more noticeable markup. Need a quick gift? Wally's will wrap a bottle to go or put it together in a gift basket. If you prefer to stay a while, Wally's is a beautiful space with custom-crafted shelves, holding thousands of bottles, including a few collectables that date back nearly a century. More than a hundred wines are available by the glass with a deep selection of prices and varietals. A burgundy, for example, can range from $15 to $1,200 a glass. In other words, there's something for everyone. The food is way more impressive than it needs to be. So have fun when biting into fresh flatbread or mixing and matching imported meats and cheeses on your charcuterie plates.

How to order: Call 702-676-6966 to inquire about reservations or special orders.