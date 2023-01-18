Low-Intervention, Natural Wine Is Taking Over Las Vegas

We're just a few days into 2023—a time to test the level of commitment to our New Year's resolutions. Some vow to cut down on drinking, but perhaps it might be more effective to look at what you drink rather than how much you drink.

Vegas is a great place to enjoy wine, but not all vino is created equal. Some of your favorites may have additives like preservatives, concentrated sugars and colorings (including one known within the industry as "Mega Purple") to make sure every bottle pulled off a supermarket shelf looks and tastes the same every time. And while there's comfort in familiarity, a growing number of aficionados are turning to natural and low-intervention wines with a belief that more often than not, less is more.

Think of small producers that farm in chemical-free soil, pick grapes by hand, use native yeast and ferment the wine in neutral vessels (instead of, say, oak barrels that add flavor) with minimal sulfates used as a preservative in the bottling process. Low-intervention or natural wines may also be organic or biodynamic, although these terms are not interchangeable.

It's no longer a surprise to see chillable reds or pét-nats ("pétillant naturel" sparkling wines that have a bottle cap instead of a cork to seal the container) among the most popular natural wines. Some can be lighter-bodied, refreshing, or funky. Some are unfiltered and cloudy. Don't panic if you see a little bit of sediment at the bottom of your glass.

"Even within that natural category, there's a ton of variety, a ton of nuance," says Emily Baddock of Alt Imports, a Las Vegas distributor that specializes in low-intervention wines and hosted the inaugural Co-Ferment natural wine festival in Downtown last October. "Folks have started to lean a little bit more towards that Old World style where the alcohol is less, the extraction is less, and there's more subtlety. I think that makes it more food friendly and more enjoyable to drink by the glass."

There's a common belief that low-intervention wines are less likely to give you a hangover, but that's a conversation between you and your doctor (or bartender). If you want to know where to find the stuff, the following shops, restaurants and bars are doing their best to make a simpler and more traditional style of wine more accessible in Las Vegas. Here's where to begin.