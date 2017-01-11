The Ultimate, Definitive Guide to BYOB Restaurants in Las Vegas

Some restaurants have eagerly welcomed the BYOB concept, while others prefer to quietly discourage it. As a service and tourist-driven destination, BYOB isn't often discussed or championed in Las Vegas. And in fact, it's legally prohibited in the City of Las Vegas proper. (And you thought Sin City was a place where anything goes.) But the "city" of Las Vegas really only covers select areas of the valley, including Downtown, as well as parts of Summerlin and the northwest. What you have left over are areas -- including the Strip -- that are technically considered unincorporated Clark County, and not bound by City of Las Vegas jurisdiction. If this sounds confusing, you're not alone. That's why we've put together a guide to all the best restaurants where bringing a bottle isn't considered a sin. Just remember, BYOB policies and prices can change at any given time, so it's a good idea to call in advance and double check. Some restaurants (including Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace, Estiatorio Milos at the Cosmopolitan, and LAVO at the Palazzo) don't allow any bottles of outside alcohol at all.
Henderson
BottigliaAddress and Info
Green Valley Ranch
$35 per bottle, including magnums. No limit.
Hank'sAddress and Info
Green Valley Ranch
$35 per bottle. Two bottle limit. No magnums allowed.
Sonoma CellarAddress and Info
Sunset Station
$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. No limit.
Standard & PourAddress and Info
11261 South Eastern
$15 per bottle. Two bottle limit.
Todd's Unique DiningAddress and Info
4350 E Sunset Rd
$20 per bottle; $40 for magnums. Corkage free is waived on Wednesdays for up to two bottles per table.
Off the Strip
Capo'sAddress and Info
5675 West Sahara Ave
$25 per bottle; $35 for magnums. No limit.
Double HelixAddress and Info
Town Square
$25 per bottle; one bottle limit.
Ferraro'sAddress and Info
4480 Paradise Rd
$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. No limit.
Golden SteerAddress and Info
308 West Sahara Ave
$30 per bottle. It's preferred that bottles aren't on the house wine list.
Herbs & RyeAddress and Info
3713 West Sahara Ave
$30 per bottle; $60 for magnums. No limit.
Piero'sAddress and Info
355 Convention Center Dr
$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. No limit
North Las Vegas
MRKTAddress and Info
Aliante
$25 per bottle for the first two bottles, then $50 per bottle for any additional bottles.
Bistro 57Address and Info
Aliante
$20 per bottle.
Summerlin South Area
Bite Breakfast & LunchAddress and Info
4165 South Grand Canyon Dr
No corkage fee or limits on bottles. Since the restaurant doesn't have a liquor license, it would actually be illegal for the staff to touch a bottle. Guests are simply asked to spend at least $6 on food.
Due ForniAddress and Info
3555 S Town Center Dr
$20 per bottle, two bottle limit.
Other MamaAddress and Info
3655 S Durango Dr
$20 corkage fee. No limit.
The Strip
AureoleAddress and Info
Mandalay Bay
$50 per bottle, two bottle limit. Bottles are allowed at manager's discretion.
The BarrymoreAddress and Info
Royal Resort
$35 per bottle. Fee is waived for every one of the restaurant's bottles bought on a one-for-one basis.
Bardot BrasserieAddress and Info
Aria
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Limit two bottles. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
BouchonAddress and Info
The Venetian
$35 per bottle. After two bottles, it's $50 per bottle. $70 for magnums, and if you somehow have the appetite (or the people) to chug down three or more magnums, the price jumps to more than $100 each. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list
Brand SteakhouseAddress and Info
Monte Carlo
$30 per bottle, including magnums. No limits.
CarboneAddress and Info
Aria
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums, two bottle limit. One bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
CarnevinoAddress and Info
Palazzo
$55 per bottle and $75 for magnums.
Charlie Palmer SteakAddress and Info
Four Seasons
$35 per bottle; $75 for magnums. Two bottle limit.
China PoblanoAddress and Info
The Cosmopolitan
$25 per bottle.
Delmonico SteakhouseAddress and Info
The Venetian
$35 per bottle; $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.
D.O.C.G.Address and Info
The Cosmopolitan
$35 per bottle, two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
CraftsteakAddress and Info
MGM Grand
$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. The restaurant generally allows two. If you also buy a higher-end selection from the wine list, chances are good the corkage fee will be waived.
CrushAddress and Info
MGM Grand
$40 per bottle and $80 for magnums. Two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
é by José AndrésAddress and Info
The Cosmopolitan
$50 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
Emeril's New Orleans Fish HouseAddress and Info
MGM Grand
$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.
GiadaAddress and Info
The Cromwell
$35 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
HarvestAddress and Info
Bellagio
$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
HerringboneAddress and Info
Aria
$35 per bottle and $50 for magnums. Two bottle limit.
JaleoAddress and Info
The Cosmopolitan
$20 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
Jean GeorgesAddress and Info
Aria
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
Joe'sAddress and Info
Forum Shops at Caesars
$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. Two bottle limit.
Joël RobuchonAddress and Info
MGM Grand
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
L'Atelier de Joël RobuchonAddress and Info
MGM Grand
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
LagoAddress and Info
Bellagio
$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
Le CirqueAddress and Info
Bellagio
$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
LupoAddress and Info
Mandalay Bay
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.
Martorano'sAddress and Info
Paris
$35 per bottle, including magnums. Limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
Mastro's Ocean ClubAddress and Info
Shops at Crystals
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. No limits.
Mr ChowAddress and Info
Caesars Palace
$50 per bottle, including magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
Mon Ami GabiAddress and Info
Paris
$30 per bottle for the first two bottles. $50 per bottle for any additional bottles.
NobuAddress and Info
Caesars Palace
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
Old Homestead SteakhouseAddress and Info
Caesars Palace
$50 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.
OttoAddress and Info
Grand Canal Shoppes
$50 per bottle, including magnums. No limit.
The PalmAddress and Info
Forum Shops at Caesars
$35 per bottle; $100 for magnums.
PortofinoAddress and Info
The Mirage
$45 per bottle; $90 for magnums. Two bottle limit.
Rao'sAddress and Info
Caesars Palace
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.
RiveaAddress and Info
Delano
$35 per bottle; two bottle limit.
SageAddress and Info
Aria
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.
SpagoAddress and Info
Forum Shops at Caesars
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.
Strip HouseAddress and Info
Planet Hollywood
No fee if you also purchase a bottle of the same size from the restaurant's wine list.
Sushi RokuAddress and Info
Forum Shops at Caesars
$35 per bottle.
Table 10Address and Info
Grand Canal Shoppes
No corkage fee for locals. Otherwise it's $25 per bottle or $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.
THE Steak HouseAddress and Info
Circus Circus
$18 per bottle.
StripsteakAddress and Info
Mandalay Bay
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Two bottle limit.
Wynn and Wynn Encore
3131 Las Vegas Blvd South
Restaurants have a standard corkage fee of $50 per bottle with a limit of two 750ml bottles.
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Bottiglia Cucina Enoteca2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson
-
2. Hank's Fine Steaks2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson
-
3. Sonoma Cellar1301 W Sunset Rd, Henderson
-
4. Standard & Pour11261 S Eastern Ave, Henderson
-
5. Todd's Unique Dining4350 E Sunset Rd, Henderson
-
6. Capo's Restaurant & Speakeasy5675 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
-
7. Double Helix6599 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
8. Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
-
9. Golden Steer Steakhouse308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
-
10. Herbs & Rye3713 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
-
11. Piero's Italian Cuisine355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas
-
12. MRKT Sea & Land7300 Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas
-
13. Bistro 577300 Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas
-
14. BITE4165 S. Grand Canyon Dr. Suite 102, Spring Valley
-
15. Due Forni Pizza & Wine3555 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas
-
16. Other Mama3655 S Durango Dr Ste 6, Las Vegas
-
17. Aureole Wine Lounge3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
18. The Barrymore99 Convention Drive, Las Vegas
-
19. BARDOT Brasserie3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
20. Bouchon Bistro3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
21. Brand Steakhouse3770 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
22. Carbone Italian RestaurantAria Resort & Casino, Paradise
-
23. Carnevino3325 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
24. Charlie Palmer Steak3960 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
25. China Poblano3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
26. Delmonico Steakhouse3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
27. D.O.C.G.3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas
-
28. Tom Colicchio's CraftsteakMGM Grand, Las Vegas
-
29. CRUSH3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
30. é by Jose Andrés3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
31. Emeril's New Orleans Fish House3799 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
32. Giada3595 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
33. Harvest by Roy EllamarThe Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas
-
34. Herringbone Las Vegas3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
35. JaleoThe Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
36. Jean Georges Steakhouse3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
37. Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
38. Joël Robuchon3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
39. L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
40. Lago3600 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas
-
41. Le Cirque3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
42. Lupo by Wolfgang Puck3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
43. Martorano's3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
44. Mastro's Ocean Club3720 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
45. Mr Chow3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
46. Mon Ami Gabi3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
47. Nobu Restaurant Caesars Palace3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
48. The Old Homestead Steakhouse3570 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
49. Otto Las Vegas3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
50. The Palm3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
51. Portofino3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
52. Rao's Las Vegas3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
53. Rivea Las Vegas3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
54. Sage3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
55. Spago Las Vegas3500 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
56. Strip House3667 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
57. Sushi Roku3500 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
-
58. Table 103327 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
-
59. THE Steak House2880 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
-
60. STRIPSTEAK3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Walking into this Green Valley Ranch spot is like walking into a rustic Italian garden party in which Martha Stewart and Marie Antoinette have equal decorating rights: all-white furnishings, pastel floral prints, contemporary chandeliers, and vibrant hanging lamps all dress up the interior. The whimsical aesthetic continues with the market-driven menu that features light pasta dishes and free-range meats, all of which are plated artfully with edible flowers and mico-greens. If the extensive wine list doesn’t entice you, the fruit-obsessed specialty cocktails, like blood orange mimosas, certainly will.
Set inside of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel, Hank's Fine Steaks is just 10 minutes off the Strip and one of Vegas's best steakhouses. The award-winning restaurant has a classic steakhouse menu with a wide selection of wet- and dry-aged cuts ranging from the 8oz filet mignon to a 42oz T-Bone (for sharing, of course), but their signature dish is the decadent Chateuabriand steak with seasonal vegetables. The atmosphere inside is sleek and elegant, with soft lighting, modern booths, and a long bar. Hank's is also known for their martinis and their happy hours, which make them a real favorite of the locals.
Tucked away in the Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, this steakhouse is committed to providing you with a top-notch wining and dining experience. So much so, all of their waitstaff are requited to take the Level 1 Sommelier Exam, meaning they'll definitely be able to call you out for ordering the second-cheapest bottle on the menu.
It’s a good thing that Henderson’s Standard & Pour serves small plates because you’re going to have a tough time choosing from the trendy gastropub’s menu selections of new American veggies, fish, meat, and dessert. Start off with the whole smoked romanesco; despite its lumpy appearance, this mutant cauliflower-broccoli baby has a smooth flavor paired with capers, red onions, golden raisins, and fine herbs. Other favorites include the date and bleu cheese jam on bacon bread (basically an adult PB&J) and the crispy oysters with sriracha egg salad (#spicy). Indulge in the beverage program, which offers catchy drinks like the First Date or the Man Candy, both of which air on the sweet side. Don’t leave without checking out the balcony; not only does it have extra plush green velvet bench seating, but it also has a killer view of the Valley.
If a restaurant has to call itself unique, chances are it’s anything but. But that’s not the case with Todd’s Unique, a family-run seafood and steak restaurant that stands antithetical in atmosphere to the often impersonal hotel-backed restaurants of Strip lore. Chef Todd Clore, whose wife often serves at the joint, offers a constantly changing menu that revolves around staple dishes like the juicy grilled skirt steak “on fire,” boneless short rib, and goat cheese wontons with raspberry basil sauce. Todd’s technicolor patterned booths jog your memory back to the diner in your hometown; just one meal here is enough to make your trip to Sin City a little more memorable and a lot more wholesome.
This self proclaimed "mob restaurant" brings together Italian flavors and steakhouse dishes, each named for the mobster error (like the "Mafioso Caprese" or "Fredo's Wise Guy Alfredo"). They even claim to be using a sauce recipe from the family of Al Capone himself, plus there's live performances every night.
This swanky bar right on the Strip features the holy trinity of fancy indulgences: wine, whiskey, and cigars. A menu of sharable plates, charcuterie, and cheese selections keeps the focus on the expensive drinks being poured behind the bar. With over 100 different whiskeys, ryes, and bourbons, not to mention the exhaustive wine list, you could stay here trying different drinks for days. The staff have created many a themed flight of whiskey or wine in case that's what you want to do, including the Rye Not? flight of ryes and the ABC (Anything But Chardonnay) flight of white wines. A lengthy happy hour makes this rather upscale place more affordable, so you can end your meal with one of their 14 varieties of cigar.
This spot across the street from the Hard Rock has been offering homemade Italian food as well as an extensive wine program for more than two decades. The wine list, which was recognized byWine Spectator, is more than 60 pages long and includes choices from around the world, but your best bet is to order 3 or 5oz tasting glasses and explore the delicious beauty of Italy region by region.
Opened in 1958, GS's served some greats -- like Nat "King" Cole, Joe DiMaggio & Elvis Presley -- over the years, and's home to "The Best Steaks on Earth". ON EARTH!! So, twist your arm, guess you'll just have to go and see if that trademark's really true.
This steak-and-cocktails focused restaurant is a sophisticated and romantic spot that attracts both liquor nerds and happy hour hounds. Cocktail lovers gravitate towards the lengthy drinks menu, which reads like a timeline of mixology's greatest hits, from the "Original Collins" of the Gothic Age (1776-1865) through the "Harvey Wallbanger" of the Rat Pack Era (1950-1968) and the bartender's choice of the modern revival (1995-present). Others love this place for their half-off steaks promotion during happy hour, which runs both in the afternoon and late night. The dark, leather-covered furniture and vintage wooden furnishings make this place an inviting throwback to the alluring atmosphere of old Vegas, so it's popularity is unsurprising—make reservations.
It opened more than 30 years ago and has been serving awesome Italian fare ever since. Pia Zadora performs in the lounge on weekends
This signature steakhouse has become a big draw for the Aliante, serving up farm-to-table eats with ingredients hand-picked from local Las Vegas producers.
While the Aliante’s Bistro 57 bills itself as a global eatery, its menu is decidedly European, apart from a few small plates like the Moroccan hummus. Chef Francesco DeFuria has created dishes with quality French and Italian flavors and generous portions, so come hungry, but not so-hungry-I’m-about-to-faint hungry, because big crowds at Bistro 57 can sometimes mean long waits. While you wait, ogle at the high ceilings and rich chocolate brown wood paneling warmed up with live music on weekends. Food standouts include the escargot with bacon and shitake mushrooms and the eggplant parmesan. As for drinks, with 57 wines on the beverage program, you’ll be able to play sommelier and select just the right one for your crew,
If you’ve survived your bro’s Vegas Dad-chelor weekend (yes, those are a thing), you deserve some serious treats from Bite Breakfast & Brunch, the casual Spring Valley joint that hits you over the head with a whopping twenty pancake varieties across the sweet-savory spectrum. Those of you into that hair of the dog stuff: get your fill with the Guinness-battered beer pancakes topped with smoked applewood bacon. The real winner is the hazelnut pancake plate, topped with bananas, walnuts, and nutella. If you have uber savory feels, there’s an entire BYO (build your own) omelet or skillet menu section made just for you.
This stylish pizzeria specializes in two distinctly different kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Roman, that are baked in custom-made brick ovens. The Roman-style pizza has a cracker crust, and the Neapolitan has a soft, chewy crust. Either one goes great with any of the nine different wine flights on the menu, or one of three choices of Campania buffalo mozzarella as an appetizer.
Other Mama should be all the reason you need to head to Spring Valley, where this homey spot is serving an Asian-inspired menu of seafood specialties like sushi, ceviche, and oysters, plus inventive libations with house-infused spirits. Cool and casual without the frenzy of Downtown, it offers creations like a sashimi salad with thyme and honey, and a scallop carpaccio with blood orange and fennel. While the dishes are fresh and edgy, the cocktails are named after what could be your grandmother's closest group of friends, such as Shelby (bourbon, lemon, maple gastrique, mint), Ingrid (vodka, triple sec, strawberry balsamic shrub, cava), and Bea (cachaca, Drambuie, grapefruit, Aleppo-honey syrup, grapefruit bitters).
The selection is so large that bottles are stored in a four-story-tall wine tower. Hot chicks known as “wine angels” are hoisted into the air to fetch them for you -- giving you some acrobatic eye candy to go along with your drink.
Despite being located in the desolate north end of the Strip, the Barrymore rewards dedicated visitors with a casual spot with fire pits on the patio, plush seating across two intimate dining areas, and empty film reels lining the ceiling. The menu is heavy on steak and wine, but the cocktail program is among the best in Vegas. Just ask the bartender for a suggestion and go with it.
Chef Michael Mina's Bardot offers upscale French cuisine inside a swanky, 1920s' inspired brasserie. Classic cuisine is dressed to the nines: prime steak tartare, garnished with a farm egg yolk, is ground to order and French onion soup includes périgord truffles and braised oxtail. Its location within the plush Aria Resort & Casino accentuates its opulent charm.
Thomas Keller's French bistro serves up elegant French plates in a true Parisian bistro atmosphere. You'll come for the steak frites, and stay for the incredible wine list.
This steakhouse is part Big Texan, part ultralounge: oversized bone-in/bone-out slabs of beef (plus make-your-own surf-and-turf with King Crab, jumbo shrimp, and/or Maine Lobster Tail), served in a wide-open, modern room with plush banquettes/booths and retractable glass windows looking out on the craps pit.
A reboot of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Carbone in the Aria Resort and Casino is Las Vegas' model luxury Italian restaurant. From the bar counter glossed to a light-reflecting shine, to the classic black and white flooring, to white tableclothed tables perfectly spaced out to allow uniformed wait staff to dance gracefully in-between, the entire operation is dressed to a tee to fit the dictionary definition of upscale dining. Even the menu impresses with dishes that go beyond your mother's meatball marinara, with stunners like the veal marsala, lobster fra diavolo, and linguini vongole.
As the name might suggest, this Vegas resto helmed by Mario Batali specializes in meat and wine. In a town of countless upscale meat and potato joints, Carnevino gains the distinction of being one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas. The upscale Italian fare Batali is known for also holds a prominent place on the menu.
Off the lobby of the Four Seasons Las Vegas you will find Charlie Palmer Steakhouse, a swanky restaurant with a traditional clubhouse atmosphere that is spacious yet intimate. Seated on white high-backed chairs, diners feel like royalty as they indulge in artisan-aged beef prepared with tasteful simplicity and complemented by ever-changing sides, particularly Chef Palmer’s signature potato creations like creamy potato gratin. Don’t blow all of your dollars in the casino, because you won’t want to miss out on the “Cut of the Week,” which showcases signature cut of meat and offers set sides and wine pairings. Steven and Lindsey Geddes, who steer restaurant operations and the wine list, are the world’s only married master sommeliers; we’ll have what they’re having.
The awesomely intermingled creation of James Beard Award-winning José Andrés, China Poblano welcomes guest through an urban street-looking facade (complete with take-out windows) into a space with wood picnic benches, bicycle spoke red ceiling lamps, and giant digital photo frames rotating through images of Lucha Libre dudes, Chinese children, and Mao, all while you do exactly that to some food.
Emeril Lagasse’s 150-seater steakhouse remains a Vegas crowdpleaser since its opening in the late 90s' . The menu is a mixture of French, Italian, and Creole influences and also boasts an exquisite wine menu comprised of more than 2,300 labels, mostly from smaller, biodynamic wineries. If vino's not your thing, good thing Delmonico's also houses nearly 600 whiskey selections.
The name of this rustic wine bar stands for “Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita” (aka the highest level of Italian wine origin), so it shouldn’t surprise you that the list features more than 500 Italian wines that go perfectly with the veal chop marsala or a platter of artisanal meats and imported cheeses.
Tom Colicchio's bronze- & leather- bedecked, pricey dry-aged beef temple offers cuts of meat like the Angus skirt, hanger, and filet mignon.
The MGM Grand plays host to this inviting and charming restaurant that focuses on creating intimate moments with shared food. Small plates and sharable portions are the hallmark of this relaxed space, which prides itself on having local ingredients and plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans, and the gluten free among us. A lengthy list of beers, wines, and craft cocktails is available to choose from, including the signature Punch, Drunk, Love which is served—you guessed it—family style. Two seating areas mean the space can hold many diners at once while still feeling intimate, and the relaxed furnishings are sure to put you at ease.
An eight-seat, steel-topped bar hidden inside The Cosmopolitan that boasts a super-swanky, super-delicious tasting menu costing $195/person, and that's before you even factor in all the booze you're gonna be drinking.
Located within the MGM Grand casino right on the Strip, this creole-inspired restaurant serves "New New Orleans" style food from celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse. With dishes like frog legs and alligator meatballs, this upscale Louisiana-style restaurant proves its not afraid to take on ingredients other fine dining spots shy away from and make something spectacular from them. The menu is rounded out with fresh seafood, steaks, and salads all made from the costal recipes of New Orleans. With a bar menu of both classic and modern cocktails, as well as wine by the glass and a popular happy hour, this place is usually pretty full, especially before shows at the casino. Reservations aren't required, but encouraged.
This new Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired resto has floor-to-ceiling views of the busiest intersection on the Strip. Call for a reservation because everyone else wants eat here too.
Harvest by Roy Ellamar in the Bellagio Hotel offers sustainably minded, upscale American fare. The menu is divided into sections of "Garden," "Ocean," "Ranch," “Stone Oven,” and “Rotisserie,” which feature rustic plates like marinated pole beans from California’s Pommer Farms, flatbread with roast pork, smoked ham, apricots, local goat cheese, and honey mustard, and an 18oz dry-aged bone-in rib eye with béarnaise and red wine sauce. Apart from the grainy wooden walls and floors throughout, Harvest’s décor is strikingly modern, with tall glass windows into the kitchen and granite accents.
This Southern California-import has taken on some serious Las Vegas attitude with its location at the Aria. San Diego chef Brian Malarkey's second Las Vegas restaurant focuses on fresh seafood plates, big and small, that are perfect for sharing, whether you like your octopus hot or cold. The main dining room feels more like a lounge with low tables, comfortable couches, and music from an in-house DJ. In the warmer months, the patio is open for brunch, giving diners a little fresh air and a nice view overlooking the Aria pool.
Chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup Jose Andres has another outpost of his award-winning restaurant Jaleo right within the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel/casino, featuring all of his legendary tapas. With an open dining room and a wood-fired paella oven, dinner is as much of a show as anything you have planned for afterwards. The tapas, as always, are constantly rotating so the chefs can take advantage of seasonal ingredients, but the paellas are pretty consistent and authentic. There are happy hour deals every day, including one on a flight of sherry, and a full 12 course tasting menu can be booked three months in advance if you wish.
From Michelin-tri-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Jean Georges Steakhouse is a gleaming temple of meat, that amuses and accommodates with a glazed lava rock bar, an elevated semi-private dining room with kitchen-viewing portholes, and an expansive main eating area with black marble floors. As far as the main culinary event, expect mains like wagyu tenderloin, tuna tartare, and veal milanese.
Joe's has its roots in Miami, and has been serving up steaks and stone crab for over a century. You can find this incarnation in the busy Forum Shops on the Strip.
One of only two restaurants in the Americas from acclaimed French chef Joël Robuchon (the other, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, is on the same floor of MGM Grand), this restaurant has a formal dress code and dishes that cater to a sophisticated palette. Carefully crafted seasonal menus pair well with free-flowing Champagne, but be sure to pay attention to the wine list. There are more than 1,700 bottles featured, with some impressive choices for Burgundy and Bordeaux. But you can also keep things simple with a California cabernet to wash down all the foie gras on your plate.
Joel Robuchon's flagship restaurant is a deliberate retreat from all things neon and flashy (read: Vegas). Inside this elegant, Art Deco style townhouse, the three-Michelin starred chef serves four course meals comprised of truffles, caviar, and other fixtures of French haute cuisine. It's certainly extravagant, without a doubt, but it feels like you're walking into the dining room of someone's private mansion rather than a typical restaurant.
Enjoy the Bellagio fountain shows during dinner thanks to the floor to ceiling windows.
The Vegas spin-off of the famous Manhattan restaurant by the same name, Le Cirque offers an authentic taste of France right on the Strip. Helmed by wunderkind Chef Wilfried Bergerhausen, the Michelin-star kitchen serves two different tasting menus -- the five-course dégustation and ten-course prestige, respectively -- that feature artfully plated, modern renditions of classic dishes like sautéed foie gras in a calvados-cider sauce and Japanese Wagyu beef striploin with braised oxtail and bordellaise sauce. The wine list boasts over 900 selections and emphasizes French varietals, which the on-site sommelier will be happy to discuss with you if you'd like a suggestion for pairings. Reservations are highly sought at this vibrant satin-laden spot, so be sure to call ahead and don't forget your classy attire -- the flavors here are boundless, but the dress code is strict.
Lupo at the Mandalay Bay is Wolfgang Puck’s premier Italian restaurant, so leave any reservations you might have at the door (except the one you made). The dining room is akin to an old-fashioned Italian trattoria that had a facelift to match its owner’s; while there are antique furnishings and an exposed-beam ceiling, the spacious bar has geometric lines that mirror the modern white chandeliers that hang above. But there is nothing inauthentic about Lupo; the Roman-inspired pizzas, pastas, and meats marry traditional recipes with innovative ingredients, like lasagna “Della Nonna” made with spinach pasta or the ravioli made with burrata. With pasta made fresh daily in a glass-enclosed area in the dining area, Lupo involves its patrons in the culinary process from prep to plate.
Philly native Steve Martorano brings some much-needed East Coast to Vegas’s wild west with Martorano’s at the Paris Las Vegas. With neon lights and disco balls, the Italian restaurant is every bit as flashy as you’d expect from Martorano, who’s known for his in-your-face attitude. His iteration of Italian dishes embraces the Italian-American culture of his upbringing, so expect classics in generous portions, like the South Philly Cheesesteak and Rigatoni Sunday Pork Gravy, and surprises like the eggplant stack and cocktails topped with a scoop of water ice (a Philly staple). The main dining room overlooks an open kitchen where diners can watch as Martorano whips up his delicacies.
Located in the Shops at Crystal, Mastro's Ocean Club is just as elegant and high-end as the stores that surround it, serving only the finest cuts of steak and fresh seafood. White tablecloths and walls of white banquettes elevate the modern decor, and will distract you from the fact that, technically, you're eating mall food. All your standard cuts -- from New York Strip to filet mignon -- are on the menu, as are seafood staples like king crab legs and sautéed scallops. A bonus? There's a small selection of sushi in the lineup, too, such as the Ahi Tuna Tostada with big eye tuna, fresh avocado, spicy onion salsa, and ponzu chili sauce.
Take the set of private elevators located on the casino level of Caesars Palace to the second floor, and you'll find yourself at Mr Chow, a chic restaurant serving family-style Chinese dishes. Overlooking the Garden of the Gods pool, this bright-white space is far from gaudy despite its location in the Palace, but still has touches of glitz in decor like a metallic champagne cart. When it's wheeled around, be sure to request a glass of bubbly, and pair it with signature dishes including chicken satay, green prawns, and hand-pulled noodles.
As if it were plucked from the Seine and dropped onto the Strip, Mon Ami Gabi is a classic French bistro located at the Paris, where its signature steak frites and 80+ bottles of French wine await. The menu sticks to staples, such as onion soup au gratin with bubbling baked gruyere, a frisée & bacon salad with a soft-poached egg, and roast chicken & frites grand-mère style with mushrooms, bacon, and pearl onions. For the full Parisian effect, make sure you request a table on the outdoor patio.
Nobu is more than just a restaurant. It’s also a hotel-within-a-hotel at Caesars Palace. But the buzz begins with the sushi and the snapper with dry miso. It’s the biggest Nobu restaurant in the world and the only one in the US to come with teppan tables for that Japanese steakhouse experience.
Located within the cavernous walls of Caesar’s Palace, Old Homestead is the Vegas reincarnation of the famed Manhattan restaurant by the same name. The menu here is just as timeless: expect robust, juicy filet mignons accompanied by creamy bordelaise sauce and lighter classics like oysters Rockefeller Royale with Pernod crème. With a California-heavy wine list and interior that speaks to the heyday of mid-century Sin City grandeur (think crisp white table linens, plush red leather booths, sultry dim lighting), it’s a great spot for special evenings with your significant carnivore -- providing, of course, that both of you came equipped with fancy eveningwear and a reservation made long in advance.
Located in St. Marks Square, Otto offers 20 wines by the glass in addition to an Enomatic system where eight wines can be sampled in small portions, which will help you eventually figure out the perfect pairings for the restaurant’s menu of thin crust Roman-style pizza, pastas, and cheese selections.
Located at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace, The Palm has a been a staple in the Strip's dining scene since it opened in the early '90s, cooking up a menu of classic dishes that reflect the team's Italian-American background -- from prime aged steaks and jumbo Nova Scotia lobsters to chicken parm and veal martini. The wood-laden space with white-clothed tables and cartoon sketches all over the walls is always bustling with parties celebrating birthdays, stopping in after catching a show, or grabbing lunch during a work convention.
An alum of other Strip spots like Bouchon and Alex, Chef Michael LaPlaca brings his coastal Italian cuisine to the Mirage Resort & Casino with romantic Portofino, where he uses ingredients imported from Italy to create modern takes on traditional dishes, such as crab cake arancini and meatballs topped with cheese-stuffed squash blossoms. The Tuscan-influenced restaurant hand-crafts its pasta, too, which you can try in plates like pork-cheek ravioli and ripatelli with wild-boar bolognese. LaPlaca even keeps his gluten-free customers in mind with a separate menu of pasta made from arborio rice flour.
This Vegas branch of the famously difficult-to-get-into NYC-based Italian restaurant is serving the same family recipes in a much larger space that features a replica of the 12-table original in Harlem. The classic dishes are all throwbacks to the family's Southern Italian roots, featuring pastas, risottos, and steak bistecca with desserts like classic tiramisu and cheesecake to finish.
Alain Ducasse's super swanky spot in the Delano Hotel is a mash-up of old world expertise and new world flavors-- think perfectly cooked roast duck breast, but with tart orange sauce; a grilled octopus salad and confit bell peppers. Expect a hefty price tag, but a dining experience as impressive as this is truly priceless, yes?
Sage offers one of the most memorable fine dining experiences on the Strip thanks to its sexy lounge decor and a fresh, ever-changing menu from James Beard Award-winning Chef Shawn McClain. Purple and yellow tones fill the space -- from the ribbon-patterned carpet to the warm mood lighting cast by tasteful chandeliers -- and match the equally vibrant menu, which has featured items including grilled Spanish octopus, black bass, and Wagyu filet. Sage is a favorite in the area for its inventive cocktails, too, including one mixed with cotton candy.
One of Wolfgang Puck's many restaurants, Spago features both the fine dining full service restaurant and casual cafe area in front, which serves pizzas, sandwiches, and appetizers.
This steakhouse inside Planet Hollywood serves up all your traditional cuts of meat (22oz ribeye, filet mignon, etc) plus departures from the expected like jumbo shrimp and rack of lamb. Their dock-to-dish seafood program serves up line-caught fish so fresh it may have been swimming in the waters of Hawaii the day before. On any given day you can get some smoked crudo, pan roasted ono, or blackened white walu. Be sure to leave room for dessert, because their famous 24-layer chocolate cake has earned rave reviews from Food & Wine and more.
The Vegas outpost of a buzzy, California-based mini-chain, Sushi Roku is crafting the best sushi on the Strip out of its dimly lit, Zen-style space inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. What sets this spot apart is the diversity it infuses into its non-traditional rolls, using ingredients from across the globe, including Latin America (jalapeños) and Europe (olive oil). Those two elements are found in the tuna jalapeño roll: spicy tuna topped with tuna sashimi and yuzu olive oil. Your bill will rack up pretty quickly with Roku's expertly crafted rolls (not to mention entrees like filet mignon with ginger teriyaki sauce), but you're not just paying for the food here -- you're coughing it up for the stunning Strip views, too.
Named after the N'Orleans table where Emeril first conducted his "BAM!"-punctuated management meetings, 10's an airy, festive-modern resto (glass-topped metal bar, wrought-iron staircase converted into spirits showcase), plus a 70-seat sidewalk cafe. Grub
With an old-school Vegas-vibe, THE Steakhouse may be inside Circus Circus, but you'd definitely be a clown to miss out on their traditional cuts of meat, ranging from a porterhouse to a filet mignon to a NY strip.
Michael Mina's STRIPSTEAK "redefines the classic American Steakhouse" with his creative takes on dishes that use slow-poached Wagyu beef and more.