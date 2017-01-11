Food & Drink

The Ultimate, Definitive Guide to BYOB Restaurants in Las Vegas

By Published On 10/05/2016 By Published On 10/05/2016
Otto
Courtesy of Otto

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

Some restaurants have eagerly welcomed the BYOB concept, while others prefer to quietly discourage it. As a service and tourist-driven destination, BYOB isn't often discussed or championed in Las Vegas. And in fact, it's legally prohibited in the City of Las Vegas proper. (And you thought Sin City was a place where anything goes.) But the "city" of Las Vegas really only covers select areas of the valley, including Downtown, as well as parts of Summerlin and the northwest. What you have left over are areas -- including the Strip -- that are technically considered unincorporated Clark County, and not bound by City of Las Vegas jurisdiction. If this sounds confusing, you're not alone. That's why we've put together a guide to all the best restaurants where bringing a bottle isn't considered a sin. Just remember, BYOB policies and prices can change at any given time, so it's a good idea to call in advance and double check. Some restaurants (including Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace, Estiatorio Milos at the Cosmopolitan, and LAVO at the Palazzo) don't allow any bottles of outside alcohol at all.

Standard & Pour
Courtesy of Standard & Pour

Henderson

Bottiglia

Address and Info

Green Valley Ranch
$35 per bottle, including magnums. No limit.

Hank's

Address and Info

Green Valley Ranch
$35 per bottle. Two bottle limit. No magnums allowed.

Sonoma Cellar

Address and Info

Sunset Station
$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. No limit.

Standard & Pour

Address and Info

11261 South Eastern
$15 per bottle. Two bottle limit.

Todd's Unique Dining

Address and Info

4350 E Sunset Rd
$20 per bottle; $40 for magnums. Corkage free is waived on Wednesdays for up to two bottles per table.

Ferraro's
Courtesy of Ferraro's

Off the Strip

Capo's

Address and Info

5675 West Sahara Ave
$25 per bottle; $35 for magnums. No limit.

Double Helix

Address and Info

Town Square
$25 per bottle; one bottle limit.

Ferraro's

Address and Info

4480 Paradise Rd
$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. No limit.

Golden Steer

Address and Info

308 West Sahara Ave
$30 per bottle. It's preferred that bottles aren't on the house wine list.

Herbs & Rye

Address and Info

3713 West Sahara Ave
$30 per bottle; $60 for magnums. No limit.  

Piero's

Address and Info

355 Convention Center Dr
$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. No limit

Bistro 57
Courtesy of Bistro 57

North Las Vegas

MRKT

Address and Info

Aliante
$25 per bottle for the first two bottles, then $50 per bottle for any additional bottles.

Bistro 57

Address and Info

Aliante
$20 per bottle.

Due Forni
Due Forni

Summerlin South Area

Bite Breakfast & Lunch

Address and Info

4165 South Grand Canyon Dr
No corkage fee or limits on bottles. Since the restaurant doesn't have a liquor license, it would actually be illegal for the staff to touch a bottle. Guests are simply asked to spend at least $6 on food.

Due Forni

Address and Info

3555 S Town Center Dr
$20 per bottle, two bottle limit.

Other Mama

Address and Info

3655 S Durango Dr
$20 corkage fee. No limit.

Martorano's
Courtesy of Martorano's

The Strip

Aureole

Address and Info

Mandalay Bay
$50 per bottle, two bottle limit. Bottles are allowed at manager's discretion.

The Barrymore

Address and Info

Royal Resort
$35 per bottle. Fee is waived for every one of the restaurant's bottles bought on a one-for-one basis.

Bardot Brasserie

Address and Info

Aria
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Limit two bottles. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Bouchon

Address and Info

The Venetian
$35 per bottle. After two bottles, it's $50 per bottle. $70 for magnums, and if you somehow have the appetite (or the people) to chug down three or more magnums, the price jumps to more than $100 each. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list

Brand Steakhouse

Address and Info

Monte Carlo
$30 per bottle, including magnums. No limits.

Carbone

Address and Info

Aria
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums, two bottle limit. One bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Carnevino

Address and Info

Palazzo
$55 per bottle and $75 for magnums.

Charlie Palmer Steak

Address and Info

Four Seasons
$35 per bottle; $75 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

China Poblano

Address and Info

The Cosmopolitan
$25 per bottle.

Delmonico Steakhouse

Address and Info

The Venetian
$35 per bottle; $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.

D.O.C.G.

Address and Info

The Cosmopolitan
$35 per bottle, two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Craftsteak

Address and Info

MGM Grand
$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. The restaurant generally allows two. If you also buy a higher-end selection from the wine list, chances are good the corkage fee will be waived.

Crush

Address and Info

MGM Grand
$40 per bottle and $80 for magnums. Two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

é by José Andrés

Address and Info

The Cosmopolitan
$50 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Emeril's New Orleans Fish House

Address and Info

MGM Grand
$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.

Giada

Address and Info

The Cromwell
$35 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Harvest

Address and Info

Bellagio
$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Herringbone

Address and Info

Aria
$35 per bottle and $50 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Jaleo

Address and Info

The Cosmopolitan
$20 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Jean Georges

Address and Info

Aria
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Joe's

Address and Info

Forum Shops at Caesars
$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Joël Robuchon

Address and Info

MGM Grand
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Address and Info

MGM Grand
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.  

Lago

Address and Info

Bellagio
$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Le Cirque

Address and Info

Bellagio
$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Lupo

Address and Info

Mandalay Bay
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Martorano's

Address and Info

Paris
$35 per bottle, including magnums. Limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Mastro's Ocean Club

Address and Info

Shops at Crystals
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. No limits.

Mr Chow

Address and Info

Caesars Palace
$50 per bottle, including magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Mon Ami Gabi

Address and Info

Paris
$30 per bottle for the first two bottles. $50 per bottle for any additional bottles.

Nobu

Address and Info

Caesars Palace
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Old Homestead Steakhouse

Address and Info

Caesars Palace
$50 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Otto

Address and Info

Grand Canal Shoppes
$50 per bottle, including magnums. No limit.

The Palm

Address and Info

Forum Shops at Caesars
$35 per bottle; $100 for magnums.

Portofino

Address and Info

The Mirage
$45 per bottle; $90 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Rao's

Address and Info

Caesars Palace
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Rivea

Address and Info

Delano
$35 per bottle; two bottle limit.

Sage

Address and Info

Aria
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Spago

Address and Info

Forum Shops at Caesars
$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Strip House

Address and Info

Planet Hollywood
No fee if you also purchase a bottle of the same size from the restaurant's wine list.  

Sushi Roku

Address and Info

Forum Shops at Caesars
$35 per bottle.

Table 10

Address and Info

Grand Canal Shoppes
No corkage fee for locals. Otherwise it's $25 per bottle or $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.

THE Steak House

Address and Info

Circus Circus
$18 per bottle.

Stripsteak

Address and Info

Mandalay Bay
$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Wynn and Wynn Encore

3131 Las Vegas Blvd South
Restaurants have a standard corkage fee of $50 per bottle with a limit of two 750ml bottles.

Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Rob Kachelriess has been writing for Thrillist for three years. He won't charge if you want to bring a bottle over. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.

1. Bottiglia Cucina Enoteca 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 (Off Strip)

Walking into this Green Valley Ranch spot is like walking into a rustic Italian garden party in which Martha Stewart and Marie Antoinette have equal decorating rights: all-white furnishings, pastel floral prints, contemporary chandeliers, and vibrant hanging lamps all dress up the interior. The whimsical aesthetic continues with the market-driven menu that features light pasta dishes and free-range meats, all of which are plated artfully with edible flowers and mico-greens. If the extensive wine list doesn’t entice you, the fruit-obsessed specialty cocktails, like blood orange mimosas, certainly will.

2. Hank's Fine Steaks 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 (Off Strip)

Set inside of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel, Hank's Fine Steaks is just 10 minutes off the Strip and one of Vegas's best steakhouses. The award-winning restaurant has a classic steakhouse menu with a wide selection of wet- and dry-aged cuts ranging from the 8oz filet mignon to a 42oz T-Bone (for sharing, of course), but their signature dish is the decadent Chateuabriand steak with seasonal vegetables. The atmosphere inside is sleek and elegant, with soft lighting, modern booths, and a long bar. Hank's is also known for their martinis and their happy hours, which make them a real favorite of the locals.

3. Sonoma Cellar 1301 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014 (Off Strip)

Tucked away in the Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, this steakhouse is committed to providing you with a top-notch wining and dining experience. So much so, all of their waitstaff are requited to take the Level 1 Sommelier Exam, meaning they'll definitely be able to call you out for ordering the second-cheapest bottle on the menu.

4. Standard & Pour 11261 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052

It’s a good thing that Henderson’s Standard & Pour serves small plates because you’re going to have a tough time choosing from the trendy gastropub’s menu selections of new American veggies, fish, meat, and dessert. Start off with the whole smoked romanesco; despite its lumpy appearance, this mutant cauliflower-broccoli baby has a smooth flavor paired with capers, red onions, golden raisins, and fine herbs. Other favorites include the date and bleu cheese jam on bacon bread (basically an adult PB&J) and the crispy oysters with sriracha egg salad (#spicy). Indulge in the beverage program, which offers catchy drinks like the First Date or the Man Candy, both of which air on the sweet side. Don’t leave without checking out the balcony; not only does it have extra plush green velvet bench seating, but it also has a killer view of the Valley.

5. Todd's Unique Dining 4350 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014

If a restaurant has to call itself unique, chances are it’s anything but. But that’s not the case with Todd’s Unique, a family-run seafood and steak restaurant that stands antithetical in atmosphere to the often impersonal hotel-backed restaurants of Strip lore. Chef Todd Clore, whose wife often serves at the joint, offers a constantly changing menu that revolves around staple dishes like the juicy grilled skirt steak “on fire,” boneless short rib, and goat cheese wontons with raspberry basil sauce. Todd’s technicolor patterned booths jog your memory back to the diner in your hometown; just one meal here is enough to make your trip to Sin City a little more memorable and a lot more wholesome.

6. Capo's Restaurant & Speakeasy 5675 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146 (Off Strip)

This self proclaimed "mob restaurant" brings together Italian flavors and steakhouse dishes, each named for the mobster error (like the "Mafioso Caprese" or "Fredo's Wise Guy Alfredo"). They even claim to be using a sauce recipe from the family of Al Capone himself, plus there's live performances every night.

7. Double Helix 6599 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (Strip)

This swanky bar right on the Strip features the holy trinity of fancy indulgences: wine, whiskey, and cigars. A menu of sharable plates, charcuterie, and cheese selections keeps the focus on the expensive drinks being poured behind the bar. With over 100 different whiskeys, ryes, and bourbons, not to mention the exhaustive wine list, you could stay here trying different drinks for days. The staff have created many a themed flight of whiskey or wine in case that's what you want to do, including the Rye Not? flight of ryes and the ABC (Anything But Chardonnay) flight of white wines. A lengthy happy hour makes this rather upscale place more affordable, so you can end your meal with one of their 14 varieties of cigar.

8. Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar 4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

This spot across the street from the Hard Rock has been offering homemade Italian food as well as an extensive wine program for more than two decades. The wine list, which was recognized byWine Spectator, is more than 60 pages long and includes choices from around the world, but your best bet is to order 3 or 5oz tasting glasses and explore the delicious beauty of Italy region by region.

9. Golden Steer Steakhouse 308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (Off Strip)

Opened in 1958, GS's served some greats -- like Nat "King" Cole, Joe DiMaggio & Elvis Presley -- over the years, and's home to "The Best Steaks on Earth". ON EARTH!! So, twist your arm, guess you'll just have to go and see if that trademark's really true.

10. Herbs & Rye 3713 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (Off Strip)

This steak-and-cocktails focused restaurant is a sophisticated and romantic spot that attracts both liquor nerds and happy hour hounds. Cocktail lovers gravitate towards the lengthy drinks menu, which reads like a timeline of mixology's greatest hits, from the "Original Collins" of the Gothic Age (1776-1865) through the "Harvey Wallbanger" of the Rat Pack Era (1950-1968) and the bartender's choice of the modern revival (1995-present). Others love this place for their half-off steaks promotion during happy hour, which runs both in the afternoon and late night. The dark, leather-covered furniture and vintage wooden furnishings make this place an inviting throwback to the alluring atmosphere of old Vegas, so it's popularity is unsurprising—make reservations.

11. Piero's Italian Cuisine 355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109

It opened more than 30 years ago and has been serving awesome Italian fare ever since. Pia Zadora performs in the lounge on weekends

12. MRKT Sea & Land 7300 Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89084 (Off Strip)

This signature steakhouse has become a big draw for the Aliante, serving up farm-to-table eats with ingredients hand-picked from local Las Vegas producers.

13. Bistro 57 7300 Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

While the Aliante’s Bistro 57 bills itself as a global eatery, its menu is decidedly European, apart from a few small plates like the Moroccan hummus. Chef Francesco DeFuria has created dishes with quality French and Italian flavors and generous portions, so come hungry, but not so-hungry-I’m-about-to-faint hungry, because big crowds at Bistro 57 can sometimes mean long waits. While you wait, ogle at the high ceilings and rich chocolate brown wood paneling warmed up with live music on weekends. Food standouts include the escargot with bacon and shitake mushrooms and the eggplant parmesan. As for drinks, with 57 wines on the beverage program, you’ll be able to play sommelier and select just the right one for your crew,

14. BITE 4165 S. Grand Canyon Dr. Suite 102, Spring Valley, NV 89147 (Off Strip)

If you’ve survived your bro’s Vegas Dad-chelor weekend (yes, those are a thing), you deserve some serious treats from Bite Breakfast & Brunch, the casual Spring Valley joint that hits you over the head with a whopping twenty pancake varieties across the sweet-savory spectrum. Those of you into that hair of the dog stuff: get your fill with the Guinness-battered beer pancakes topped with smoked applewood bacon. The real winner is the hazelnut pancake plate, topped with bananas, walnuts, and nutella. If you have uber savory feels, there’s an entire BYO (build your own) omelet or skillet menu section made just for you.

15. Due Forni Pizza & Wine 3555 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135

This stylish pizzeria specializes in two distinctly different kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Roman, that are baked in custom-made brick ovens. The Roman-style pizza has a cracker crust, and the Neapolitan has a soft, chewy crust. Either one goes great with any of the nine different wine flights on the menu, or one of three choices of Campania buffalo mozzarella as an appetizer.

16. Other Mama 3655 S Durango Dr Ste 6, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Other Mama should be all the reason you need to head to Spring Valley, where this homey spot is serving an Asian-inspired menu of seafood specialties like sushi, ceviche, and oysters, plus inventive libations with house-infused spirits. Cool and casual without the frenzy of Downtown, it offers creations like a sashimi salad with thyme and honey, and a scallop carpaccio with blood orange and fennel. While the dishes are fresh and edgy, the cocktails are named after what could be your grandmother's closest group of friends, such as Shelby (bourbon, lemon, maple gastrique, mint), Ingrid (vodka, triple sec, strawberry balsamic shrub, cava), and Bea (cachaca, Drambuie, grapefruit, Aleppo-honey syrup, grapefruit bitters).

17. Aureole Wine Lounge 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119

The selection is so large that bottles are stored in a four-story-tall wine tower. Hot chicks known as “wine angels” are hoisted into the air to fetch them for you -- giving you some acrobatic eye candy to go along with your drink.

18. The Barrymore 99 Convention Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Despite being located in the desolate north end of the Strip, the Barrymore rewards dedicated visitors with a casual spot with fire pits on the patio, plush seating across two intimate dining areas, and empty film reels lining the ceiling. The menu is heavy on steak and wine, but the cocktail program is among the best in Vegas. Just ask the bartender for a suggestion and go with it.

19. BARDOT Brasserie 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89149 (Strip)

Chef Michael Mina's Bardot offers upscale French cuisine inside a swanky, 1920s' inspired brasserie. Classic cuisine is dressed to the nines: prime steak tartare, garnished with a farm egg yolk, is ground to order and French onion soup includes périgord truffles and braised oxtail. Its location within the plush Aria Resort & Casino accentuates its opulent charm.

20. Bouchon Bistro 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Thomas Keller's French bistro serves up elegant French plates in a true Parisian bistro atmosphere. You'll come for the steak frites, and stay for the incredible wine list.

21. Brand Steakhouse 3770 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (Strip)

This steakhouse is part Big Texan, part ultralounge: oversized bone-in/bone-out slabs of beef (plus make-your-own surf-and-turf with King Crab, jumbo shrimp, and/or Maine Lobster Tail), served in a wide-open, modern room with plush banquettes/booths and retractable glass windows looking out on the craps pit.

22. Carbone Italian Restaurant Aria Resort & Casino, Paradise, NV (Strip)

A reboot of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Carbone in the Aria Resort and Casino is Las Vegas' model luxury Italian restaurant. From the bar counter glossed to a light-reflecting shine, to the classic black and white flooring, to white tableclothed tables perfectly spaced out to allow uniformed wait staff to dance gracefully in-between, the entire operation is dressed to a tee to fit the dictionary definition of upscale dining. Even the menu impresses with dishes that go beyond your mother's meatball marinara, with stunners like the veal marsala, lobster fra diavolo, and linguini vongole.

23. Carnevino 3325 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

As the name might suggest, this Vegas resto helmed by Mario Batali specializes in meat and wine. In a town of countless upscale meat and potato joints, Carnevino gains the distinction of being one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas. The upscale Italian fare Batali is known for also holds a prominent place on the menu.

24. Charlie Palmer Steak 3960 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (Strip)

Off the lobby of the Four Seasons Las Vegas you will find Charlie Palmer Steakhouse, a swanky restaurant with a traditional clubhouse atmosphere that is spacious yet intimate. Seated on white high-backed chairs, diners feel like royalty as they indulge in artisan-aged beef prepared with tasteful simplicity and complemented by ever-changing sides, particularly Chef Palmer’s signature potato creations like creamy potato gratin. Don’t blow all of your dollars in the casino, because you won’t want to miss out on the “Cut of the Week,” which showcases signature cut of meat and offers set sides and wine pairings. Steven and Lindsey Geddes, who steer restaurant operations and the wine list, are the world’s only married master sommeliers; we’ll have what they’re having.

25. China Poblano 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

The awesomely intermingled creation of James Beard Award-winning José Andrés, China Poblano welcomes guest through an urban street-looking facade (complete with take-out windows) into a space with wood picnic benches, bicycle spoke red ceiling lamps, and giant digital photo frames rotating through images of Lucha Libre dudes, Chinese children, and Mao, all while you do exactly that to some food.

26. Delmonico Steakhouse 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Emeril Lagasse’s 150-seater steakhouse remains a Vegas crowdpleaser since its opening in the late 90s' . The menu is a mixture of French, Italian, and Creole influences and also boasts an exquisite wine menu comprised of more than 2,300 labels, mostly from smaller, biodynamic wineries. If vino's not your thing, good thing Delmonico's also houses nearly 600 whiskey selections.

27. D.O.C.G. 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The name of this rustic wine bar stands for “Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita” (aka the highest level of Italian wine origin), so it shouldn’t surprise you that the list features more than 500 Italian wines that go perfectly with the veal chop marsala or a platter of artisanal meats and imported cheeses.

28. Tom Colicchio's Craftsteak MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Tom Colicchio's bronze- & leather- bedecked, pricey dry-aged beef temple offers cuts of meat like the Angus skirt, hanger, and filet mignon.

29. CRUSH 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

The MGM Grand plays host to this inviting and charming restaurant that focuses on creating intimate moments with shared food. Small plates and sharable portions are the hallmark of this relaxed space, which prides itself on having local ingredients and plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans, and the gluten free among us. A lengthy list of beers, wines, and craft cocktails is available to choose from, including the signature Punch, Drunk, Love which is served—you guessed it—family style. Two seating areas mean the space can hold many diners at once while still feeling intimate, and the relaxed furnishings are sure to put you at ease.

30. é by Jose Andrés 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

An eight-seat, steel-topped bar hidden inside The Cosmopolitan that boasts a super-swanky, super-delicious tasting menu costing $195/person, and that's before you even factor in all the booze you're gonna be drinking.

31. Emeril's New Orleans Fish House 3799 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Located within the MGM Grand casino right on the Strip, this creole-inspired restaurant serves "New New Orleans" style food from celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse. With dishes like frog legs and alligator meatballs, this upscale Louisiana-style restaurant proves its not afraid to take on ingredients other fine dining spots shy away from and make something spectacular from them. The menu is rounded out with fresh seafood, steaks, and salads all made from the costal recipes of New Orleans. With a bar menu of both classic and modern cocktails, as well as wine by the glass and a popular happy hour, this place is usually pretty full, especially before shows at the casino. Reservations aren't required, but encouraged.

32. Giada 3595 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

This new Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired resto has floor-to-ceiling views of the busiest intersection on the Strip. Call for a reservation because everyone else wants eat here too.

33. Harvest by Roy Ellamar The Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Harvest by Roy Ellamar in the Bellagio Hotel offers sustainably minded, upscale American fare. The menu is divided into sections of "Garden," "Ocean," "Ranch," “Stone Oven,” and “Rotisserie,” which feature rustic plates like marinated pole beans from California’s Pommer Farms, flatbread with roast pork, smoked ham, apricots, local goat cheese, and honey mustard, and an 18oz dry-aged bone-in rib eye with béarnaise and red wine sauce. Apart from the grainy wooden walls and floors throughout, Harvest’s décor is strikingly modern, with tall glass windows into the kitchen and granite accents.

34. Herringbone Las Vegas 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158

This Southern California-import has taken on some serious Las Vegas attitude with its location at the Aria. San Diego chef Brian Malarkey's second Las Vegas restaurant focuses on fresh seafood plates, big and small, that are perfect for sharing, whether you like your octopus hot or cold. The main dining room feels more like a lounge with low tables, comfortable couches, and music from an in-house DJ. In the warmer months, the patio is open for brunch, giving diners a little fresh air and a nice view overlooking the Aria pool.

35. Jaleo The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup Jose Andres has another outpost of his award-winning restaurant Jaleo right within the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel/casino, featuring all of his legendary tapas. With an open dining room and a wood-fired paella oven, dinner is as much of a show as anything you have planned for afterwards. The tapas, as always, are constantly rotating so the chefs can take advantage of seasonal ingredients, but the paellas are pretty consistent and authentic. There are happy hour deals every day, including one on a flight of sherry, and a full 12 course tasting menu can be booked three months in advance if you wish.

36. Jean Georges Steakhouse 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

From Michelin-tri-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Jean Georges Steakhouse is a gleaming temple of meat, that amuses and accommodates with a glazed lava rock bar, an elevated semi-private dining room with kitchen-viewing portholes, and an expansive main eating area with black marble floors. As far as the main culinary event, expect mains like wagyu tenderloin, tuna tartare, and veal milanese.

37. Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Joe's has its roots in Miami, and has been serving up steaks and stone crab for over a century. You can find this incarnation in the busy Forum Shops on the Strip.

38. Joël Robuchon 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

One of only two restaurants in the Americas from acclaimed French chef Joël Robuchon (the other, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, is on the same floor of MGM Grand), this restaurant has a formal dress code and dishes that cater to a sophisticated palette. Carefully crafted seasonal menus pair well with free-flowing Champagne, but be sure to pay attention to the wine list. There are more than 1,700 bottles featured, with some impressive choices for Burgundy and Bordeaux. But you can also keep things simple with a California cabernet to wash down all the foie gras on your plate.

39. L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Joel Robuchon's flagship restaurant is a deliberate retreat from all things neon and flashy (read: Vegas). Inside this elegant, Art Deco style townhouse, the three-Michelin starred chef serves four course meals comprised of truffles, caviar, and other fixtures of French haute cuisine. It's certainly extravagant, without a doubt, but it feels like you're walking into the dining room of someone's private mansion rather than a typical restaurant.

40. Lago 3600 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Enjoy the Bellagio fountain shows during dinner thanks to the floor to ceiling windows.

41. Le Cirque 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

The Vegas spin-off of the famous Manhattan restaurant by the same name, Le Cirque offers an authentic taste of France right on the Strip. Helmed by wunderkind Chef Wilfried Bergerhausen, the Michelin-star kitchen serves two different tasting menus -- the five-course dégustation and ten-course prestige, respectively -- that feature artfully plated, modern renditions of classic dishes like sautéed foie gras in a calvados-cider sauce and Japanese Wagyu beef striploin with braised oxtail and bordellaise sauce. The wine list boasts over 900 selections and emphasizes French varietals, which the on-site sommelier will be happy to discuss with you if you'd like a suggestion for pairings. Reservations are highly sought at this vibrant satin-laden spot, so be sure to call ahead and don't forget your classy attire -- the flavors here are boundless, but the dress code is strict.

42. Lupo by Wolfgang Puck 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (Strip)

Lupo at the Mandalay Bay is Wolfgang Puck’s premier Italian restaurant, so leave any reservations you might have at the door (except the one you made). The dining room is akin to an old-fashioned Italian trattoria that had a facelift to match its owner’s; while there are antique furnishings and an exposed-beam ceiling, the spacious bar has geometric lines that mirror the modern white chandeliers that hang above. But there is nothing inauthentic about Lupo; the Roman-inspired pizzas, pastas, and meats marry traditional recipes with innovative ingredients, like lasagna “Della Nonna” made with spinach pasta or the ravioli made with burrata. With pasta made fresh daily in a glass-enclosed area in the dining area, Lupo involves its patrons in the culinary process from prep to plate.

43. Martorano's 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Philly native Steve Martorano brings some much-needed East Coast to Vegas’s wild west with Martorano’s at the Paris Las Vegas. With neon lights and disco balls, the Italian restaurant is every bit as flashy as you’d expect from Martorano, who’s known for his in-your-face attitude. His iteration of Italian dishes embraces the Italian-American culture of his upbringing, so expect classics in generous portions, like the South Philly Cheesesteak and Rigatoni Sunday Pork Gravy, and surprises like the eggplant stack and cocktails topped with a scoop of water ice (a Philly staple). The main dining room overlooks an open kitchen where diners can watch as Martorano whips up his delicacies.

44. Mastro's Ocean Club 3720 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158 (Strip)

Located in the Shops at Crystal, Mastro's Ocean Club is just as elegant and high-end as the stores that surround it, serving only the finest cuts of steak and fresh seafood. White tablecloths and walls of white banquettes elevate the modern decor, and will distract you from the fact that, technically, you're eating mall food. All your standard cuts -- from New York Strip to filet mignon -- are on the menu, as are seafood staples like king crab legs and sautéed scallops. A bonus? There's a small selection of sushi in the lineup, too, such as the Ahi Tuna Tostada with big eye tuna, fresh avocado, spicy onion salsa, and ponzu chili sauce.

45. Mr Chow 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Take the set of private elevators located on the casino level of Caesars Palace to the second floor, and you'll find yourself at Mr Chow, a chic restaurant serving family-style Chinese dishes. Overlooking the Garden of the Gods pool, this bright-white space is far from gaudy despite its location in the Palace, but still has touches of glitz in decor like a metallic champagne cart. When it's wheeled around, be sure to request a glass of bubbly, and pair it with signature dishes including chicken satay, green prawns, and hand-pulled noodles.

46. Mon Ami Gabi 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

As if it were plucked from the Seine and dropped onto the Strip, Mon Ami Gabi is a classic French bistro located at the Paris, where its signature steak frites and 80+ bottles of French wine await. The menu sticks to staples, such as onion soup au gratin with bubbling baked gruyere, a frisée & bacon salad with a soft-poached egg, and roast chicken & frites grand-mère style with mushrooms, bacon, and pearl onions. For the full Parisian effect, make sure you request a table on the outdoor patio.

47. Nobu Restaurant Caesars Palace 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Nobu is more than just a restaurant. It’s also a hotel-within-a-hotel at Caesars Palace. But the buzz begins with the sushi and the snapper with dry miso. It’s the biggest Nobu restaurant in the world and the only one in the US to come with teppan tables for that Japanese steakhouse experience.

48. The Old Homestead Steakhouse 3570 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Located within the cavernous walls of Caesar’s Palace, Old Homestead is the Vegas reincarnation of the famed Manhattan restaurant by the same name. The menu here is just as timeless: expect robust, juicy filet mignons accompanied by creamy bordelaise sauce and lighter classics like oysters Rockefeller Royale with Pernod crème. With a California-heavy wine list and interior that speaks to the heyday of mid-century Sin City grandeur (think crisp white table linens, plush red leather booths, sultry dim lighting), it’s a great spot for special evenings with your significant carnivore -- providing, of course, that both of you came equipped with fancy eveningwear and a reservation made long in advance.

49. Otto Las Vegas 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Located in St. Marks Square, Otto offers 20 wines by the glass in addition to an Enomatic system where eight wines can be sampled in small portions, which will help you eventually figure out the perfect pairings for the restaurant’s menu of thin crust Roman-style pizza, pastas, and cheese selections.

50. The Palm 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Located at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace, The Palm has a been a staple in the Strip's dining scene since it opened in the early '90s, cooking up a menu of classic dishes that reflect the team's Italian-American background -- from prime aged steaks and jumbo Nova Scotia lobsters to chicken parm and veal martini. The wood-laden space with white-clothed tables and cartoon sketches all over the walls is always bustling with parties celebrating birthdays, stopping in after catching a show, or grabbing lunch during a work convention.

51. Portofino 3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

An alum of other Strip spots like Bouchon and Alex, Chef Michael LaPlaca brings his coastal Italian cuisine to the Mirage Resort & Casino with romantic Portofino, where he uses ingredients imported from Italy to create modern takes on traditional dishes, such as crab cake arancini and meatballs topped with cheese-stuffed squash blossoms. The Tuscan-influenced restaurant hand-crafts its pasta, too, which you can try in plates like pork-cheek ravioli and ripatelli with wild-boar bolognese. LaPlaca even keeps his gluten-free customers in mind with a separate menu of pasta made from arborio rice flour.

52. Rao's Las Vegas 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

This Vegas branch of the famously difficult-to-get-into NYC-based Italian restaurant is serving the same family recipes in a much larger space that features a replica of the 12-table original in Harlem. The classic dishes are all throwbacks to the family's Southern Italian roots, featuring pastas, risottos, and steak bistecca with desserts like classic tiramisu and cheesecake to finish.

53. Rivea Las Vegas 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Alain Ducasse's super swanky spot in the Delano Hotel is a mash-up of old world expertise and new world flavors-- think perfectly cooked roast duck breast, but with tart orange sauce; a grilled octopus salad and confit bell peppers. Expect a hefty price tag, but a dining experience as impressive as this is truly priceless, yes?

54. Sage 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158 (Strip)

Sage offers one of the most memorable fine dining experiences on the Strip thanks to its sexy lounge decor and a fresh, ever-changing menu from James Beard Award-winning Chef Shawn McClain. Purple and yellow tones fill the space -- from the ribbon-patterned carpet to the warm mood lighting cast by tasteful chandeliers -- and match the equally vibrant menu, which has featured items including grilled Spanish octopus, black bass, and Wagyu filet. Sage is a favorite in the area for its inventive cocktails, too, including one mixed with cotton candy.

55. Spago Las Vegas 3500 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

One of Wolfgang Puck's many restaurants, Spago features both the fine dining full service restaurant and casual cafe area in front, which serves pizzas, sandwiches, and appetizers.

56. Strip House 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

This steakhouse inside Planet Hollywood serves up all your traditional cuts of meat (22oz ribeye, filet mignon, etc) plus departures from the expected like jumbo shrimp and rack of lamb. Their dock-to-dish seafood program serves up line-caught fish so fresh it may have been swimming in the waters of Hawaii the day before. On any given day you can get some smoked crudo, pan roasted ono, or blackened white walu. Be sure to leave room for dessert, because their famous 24-layer chocolate cake has earned rave reviews from Food & Wine and more.

57. Sushi Roku 3500 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

The Vegas outpost of a buzzy, California-based mini-chain, Sushi Roku is crafting the best sushi on the Strip out of its dimly lit, Zen-style space inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. What sets this spot apart is the diversity it infuses into its non-traditional rolls, using ingredients from across the globe, including Latin America (jalapeños) and Europe (olive oil). Those two elements are found in the tuna jalapeño roll: spicy tuna topped with tuna sashimi and yuzu olive oil. Your bill will rack up pretty quickly with Roku's expertly crafted rolls (not to mention entrees like filet mignon with ginger teriyaki sauce), but you're not just paying for the food here -- you're coughing it up for the stunning Strip views, too.

58. Table 10 3327 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Named after the N'Orleans table where Emeril first conducted his "BAM!"-punctuated management meetings, 10's an airy, festive-modern resto (glass-topped metal bar, wrought-iron staircase converted into spirits showcase), plus a 70-seat sidewalk cafe. Grub

59. THE Steak House 2880 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

With an old-school Vegas-vibe, THE Steakhouse may be inside Circus Circus, but you'd definitely be a clown to miss out on their traditional cuts of meat, ranging from a porterhouse to a filet mignon to a NY strip.

60. STRIPSTEAK 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (Strip)

Michael Mina's STRIPSTEAK "redefines the classic American Steakhouse" with his creative takes on dishes that use slow-poached Wagyu beef and more.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Whiskey Heaven: Why Delmonico Steakhouse Is Actually the Best Whiskey Bar in Vegas

related

READ MORE
All the Best Breweries in Las Vegas, Just in Time for the Downtown Brew Festival

related

READ MORE
Bartenders of the Year: Changing the Spirits Scene in Las Vegas

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like