The Ultimate, Definitive Guide to BYOB Restaurants in Las Vegas

Some restaurants have eagerly welcomed the BYOB concept, while others prefer to quietly discourage it. As a service and tourist-driven destination, BYOB isn't often discussed or championed in Las Vegas. And in fact, it's legally prohibited in the City of Las Vegas proper. (And you thought Sin City was a place where anything goes.) But the "city" of Las Vegas really only covers select areas of the valley, including Downtown, as well as parts of Summerlin and the northwest. What you have left over are areas -- including the Strip -- that are technically considered unincorporated Clark County, and not bound by City of Las Vegas jurisdiction. If this sounds confusing, you're not alone. That's why we've put together a guide to all the best restaurants where bringing a bottle isn't considered a sin. Just remember, BYOB policies and prices can change at any given time, so it's a good idea to call in advance and double check. Some restaurants (including Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace, Estiatorio Milos at the Cosmopolitan, and LAVO at the Palazzo) don't allow any bottles of outside alcohol at all.

Henderson Bottiglia Address and Info Green Valley Ranch

$35 per bottle, including magnums. No limit. Continue Reading

Hank's Address and Info Green Valley Ranch

$35 per bottle. Two bottle limit. No magnums allowed.

Sonoma Cellar Address and Info Sunset Station

$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. No limit.

Standard & Pour Address and Info 11261 South Eastern

$15 per bottle. Two bottle limit.

Todd's Unique Dining Address and Info 4350 E Sunset Rd

$20 per bottle; $40 for magnums. Corkage free is waived on Wednesdays for up to two bottles per table.

Off the Strip Capo's Address and Info 5675 West Sahara Ave

$25 per bottle; $35 for magnums. No limit.

Double Helix Address and Info Town Square

$25 per bottle; one bottle limit.

Ferraro's Address and Info 4480 Paradise Rd

$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. No limit.

Golden Steer Address and Info 308 West Sahara Ave

$30 per bottle. It's preferred that bottles aren't on the house wine list.

Herbs & Rye Address and Info 3713 West Sahara Ave

$30 per bottle; $60 for magnums. No limit.

Piero's Address and Info 355 Convention Center Dr

$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. No limit

North Las Vegas MRKT Address and Info Aliante

$25 per bottle for the first two bottles, then $50 per bottle for any additional bottles.

Bistro 57 Address and Info Aliante

$20 per bottle.

Summerlin South Area Bite Breakfast & Lunch Address and Info 4165 South Grand Canyon Dr

No corkage fee or limits on bottles. Since the restaurant doesn't have a liquor license, it would actually be illegal for the staff to touch a bottle. Guests are simply asked to spend at least $6 on food.

Due Forni Address and Info 3555 S Town Center Dr

$20 per bottle, two bottle limit.

Other Mama Address and Info 3655 S Durango Dr

$20 corkage fee. No limit.

The Strip Aureole Address and Info Mandalay Bay

$50 per bottle, two bottle limit. Bottles are allowed at manager's discretion.

The Barrymore Address and Info Royal Resort

$35 per bottle. Fee is waived for every one of the restaurant's bottles bought on a one-for-one basis.

Bardot Brasserie Address and Info Aria

$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Limit two bottles. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Bouchon Address and Info The Venetian

$35 per bottle. After two bottles, it's $50 per bottle. $70 for magnums, and if you somehow have the appetite (or the people) to chug down three or more magnums, the price jumps to more than $100 each. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list

Brand Steakhouse Address and Info Monte Carlo

$30 per bottle, including magnums. No limits.

Carbone Address and Info Aria

$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums, two bottle limit. One bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Carnevino Address and Info Palazzo

$55 per bottle and $75 for magnums.

Charlie Palmer Steak Address and Info Four Seasons

$35 per bottle; $75 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

China Poblano Address and Info The Cosmopolitan

$25 per bottle.

Delmonico Steakhouse Address and Info The Venetian

$35 per bottle; $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.

D.O.C.G. Address and Info The Cosmopolitan

$35 per bottle, two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Craftsteak Address and Info MGM Grand

$50 per bottle; $100 for magnums. The restaurant generally allows two. If you also buy a higher-end selection from the wine list, chances are good the corkage fee will be waived.

Crush Address and Info MGM Grand

$40 per bottle and $80 for magnums. Two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

é by José Andrés Address and Info The Cosmopolitan

$50 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Emeril's New Orleans Fish House Address and Info MGM Grand

$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.

Giada Address and Info The Cromwell

$35 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Harvest Address and Info Bellagio

$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Herringbone Address and Info Aria

$35 per bottle and $50 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Jaleo Address and Info The Cosmopolitan

$20 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Jean Georges Address and Info Aria

$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Joe's Address and Info Forum Shops at Caesars

$25 per bottle and $50 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Joël Robuchon Address and Info MGM Grand

$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Address and Info MGM Grand

$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Lago Address and Info Bellagio

$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Le Cirque Address and Info Bellagio

$50 per bottle; limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Lupo Address and Info Mandalay Bay

$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Martorano's Address and Info Paris

$35 per bottle, including magnums. Limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Mastro's Ocean Club Address and Info Shops at Crystals

$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. No limits.

Mr Chow Address and Info Caesars Palace

$50 per bottle, including magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Mon Ami Gabi Address and Info Paris

$30 per bottle for the first two bottles. $50 per bottle for any additional bottles.

Nobu Address and Info Caesars Palace

$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Old Homestead Steakhouse Address and Info Caesars Palace

$50 per bottle; two bottle limit. Bottle cannot be on the house wine list.

Otto Address and Info Grand Canal Shoppes

$50 per bottle, including magnums. No limit.

The Palm Address and Info Forum Shops at Caesars

$35 per bottle; $100 for magnums.

Portofino Address and Info The Mirage

$45 per bottle; $90 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Rao's Address and Info Caesars Palace

$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Limit of two bottles or one magnum. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Rivea Address and Info Delano

$35 per bottle; two bottle limit.

Sage Address and Info Aria

$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Spago Address and Info Forum Shops at Caesars

$50 per bottle and $100 for magnums. Two bottle limit; one bottle limit for magnums. Bottle cannot be on house wine list.

Strip House Address and Info Planet Hollywood

No fee if you also purchase a bottle of the same size from the restaurant's wine list.

Sushi Roku Address and Info Forum Shops at Caesars

$35 per bottle.

Table 10 Address and Info Grand Canal Shoppes

No corkage fee for locals. Otherwise it's $25 per bottle or $50 for magnums. No limit, but outside bottles are not allowed at private parties or events.

THE Steak House Address and Info Circus Circus

$18 per bottle.

Stripsteak Address and Info Mandalay Bay

$35 per bottle and $70 for magnums. Two bottle limit.

Wynn and Wynn Encore 3131 Las Vegas Blvd South

Restaurants have a standard corkage fee of $50 per bottle with a limit of two 750ml bottles.

