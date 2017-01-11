Whiskey Heaven: Why Delmonico Steakhouse Is Actually the Best Whiskey Bar in Vegas

But don't believe everything you read online. Sometimes misconceptions have to be corrected. For example, not all bourbon is from Kentucky. It simply must be produced in the United States and follow certain guidelines -- like being made from a grain mix that's at least 51% corn and aged in charred oak containers. Kang says West Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia are among the states with booming bourbon programs, but Texas could be showing the most promise. "They produce a lot, but have a hard time getting it out [of the state]," she says. "Seattle is another market that's blowing up."

Japanese whiskies are continuing to grow in popularity -- with 12 options currently offered at Delmonico. They're seen by some drinkers as exotic or mysterious, although as Kang points out, Japan is simply a region that tends to follow the same process that's used to make Scotch.