Your Complete Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

If you want to see the fireworks...

If you're anywhere on or near the Strip, it will be hard to miss the show as the fireworks go off at midnight. But some places have better views than others.

Avoid the madness of the Strip by heading to the Palms where Ghostbar will offer a view of the action from its outdoor patio on the 55th floor. General admission is $100 and a hosted bar is $200 10pm-1am. The Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip is a good alternative with open bar, food stations, and Champagne toast for $175. Then there’s the The Skyfall Lounge at Delano, which offers an impressive view of all the action from the south end of the Strip at 64 stories high. General admission is $195 in advance and a few grand if you want to reserve tables on the patio. The highest view, however is at the 1,149ft tall Stratosphere. There are a few different options available but the "Party in the Stars" is a pretty good value -- including three hour open bar, martini luge, food stations, and after-party -- on the observation deck for $250.