Your Complete Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

In a town buried in hyperbole, it's safe to say that New Year's Eve is the busiest time of the year in Las Vegas -- at least when it comes to partying. It's a night where the Bellagio alone will serve more than 900 bottles of Champagne at the stroke of midnight. There's a lot going on and you need to plan in advance -- to party right and not blow it. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the best options for how to ring in the new year in LV.
If you want to get wild on the Strip...
Las Vegas Blvd will be shut down to traffic from Russell to Sahara -- which means the Strip will be overloaded with pedestrians watching the fireworks shoot from the rooftops of seven casinos. If you plan to drive (and you probably shouldn't), you'll have to take the side streets and arrive early to score a parking space at one of the casinos. Keep in mind, MGM Resorts properties will now be charging locals for parking as part of its new policy. Uber and Lyft are good alternatives although the flexible pricing rates will be through the roof. The RTC on the other hand will be offering free rides for the new year (yes, free) 6pm-9am so check the holiday routes.
If you want to see the fireworks...
If you're anywhere on or near the Strip, it will be hard to miss the show as the fireworks go off at midnight. But some places have better views than others.
Avoid the madness of the Strip by heading to the Palms where Ghostbar will offer a view of the action from its outdoor patio on the 55th floor. General admission is $100 and a hosted bar is $200 10pm-1am. The Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip is a good alternative with open bar, food stations, and Champagne toast for $175. Then there’s the The Skyfall Lounge at Delano, which offers an impressive view of all the action from the south end of the Strip at 64 stories high. General admission is $195 in advance and a few grand if you want to reserve tables on the patio. The highest view, however is at the 1,149ft tall Stratosphere. There are a few different options available but the "Party in the Stars" is a pretty good value -- including three hour open bar, martini luge, food stations, and after-party -- on the observation deck for $250.
Even if you stay on the ground, you'll get a good show and an awesome party. New York-New York will host a Bridge Bash in the shadow of its replica Brooklyn Bridge with DJs, an open bar 8pm-midnight, and a spot on the Strip all to yourself for $135... Gilley's at Treasure Island will throw a party ($119.95) with an open bar 9pm-midnight and $5 mechanical bull rides. Order some barbecue while you're at it.
For the first time ever, the Las Vegas Monorail will turn one of its stations into a New Year's Eve party. The Third Rail Lounge will open in front of the Convention Center 8pm-1am. For $175 per person (or $300 per couple) you'll get unlimited food and drink with an elevated view from floor-to-ceiling windows. Even better, the price of admission includes free rides on the monorail all night.
If you want an awesome dinner...
Before midnight rolls around, you need to eat -- you know, to absorb all that alcohol in your system. Pretty much every big restaurant on the Strip will have some sort of special menu and special dishes to celebrate the holiday.
The Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops is serving a three-course dinner featuring a sharable Surf 'n' Turf for two, including a 4lb Nova Scotia lobster and choice of New York Strip or filet, for $220 per couple. SW Steakhouse at the Wynn is specializing in indulgence for NYE with a five-course prix-fixe meal for $450 per person. Options include caviar, Alaskan king crab and Snake River Farms ribeye with braised beef and foie gras tart. The Louis XIII Golden Box for dessert is described as a "sumptuous chocolate surprise" that we're pretty sure has something to do with cognac.
Sugarcane has a few special creations inside the Venetian like a Land & Sea Open Wood Fire plate for $225 that features A5 Kagoshima wagyu strip loin, black winter truffles, Australian rock lobster, and artichoke hearts. Katsuya at the SLS is serving a five-course meal, featuring a chef's choice of sashimi, grilled King crab, Chilean sea bate is the short rib and lobster ravioli as a one-night-only Italian twist on a surf n' turf, with pork belly, and A5 wagyu beef with foie gras along with dessert which is a good deal for $175. Then Trevi is mixing up its menu at the Forum Shops for the holidays. Our favorite is the short rib and lobster ravioli as a one-night-only Italian twist on a surf n' turf...
La Cave is serving up an elegant twist on an Australian wagyu skirt steak with miso hollandaise and winter truffles as part of a five-course dinner at the Wynn ($150 per person and wine pairings for an extra $75). Denver sole, dry-aged ribeye, filet, organic truffle chicken, salmon, or a veal chop "Oscar-style" are your main course options at N9NE Steakhouse inside the Palms. The prix-fixe menu is $125 for each guest but we suggest adding on the Japanese Kobe tenderloin for $28 an ounce. Heritage Steak at the Mirage will add black truffle to any menu item for $30 or white truffle for $39 -- and what's a New Year's Eve without truffles? The House of Blues Restaurant & Bar at Mandalay Bay is throwing a Prohibition-era style party and upgrades include an all-you-can-eat dessert buffet. Hmmm... unlimited dessert you say?
If you want to hang out at a bar...
A visit to Rockhouse at the Venetian is $50 for open bar, $75 for VIP premium open bar, $250 for a VIP open bar and table seat, or if you're among four friends -- $1,000 for a VIP bottle service at a table facing the Strip. Also at the Venetian, the brand new Dorsey will be open for its first New Year's Eve, offering possibly the best craft cocktail menu on the Strip. Clique at the Cosmopolitan is promising a party on the posh side, with a minimum of $250 per seat. The Still on the other hand, is a more affordable option at the Mirage with open bar packages 8pm-midnight starting at $75.
If you want to see big stars...
The best selling artist of the year not named Mozart is Drake. He'll be the special guest at Hakkasan nightclub. Chances are good you'll hear "Hotline Bling." Bruno Mars will help break in the fancy new sound system at the Park Theater to ring in the new year. Sting will play a more intimate venue than usual -- the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan. Ludacris takes a break from Fast & Furious movies to perform "Roll Out" at Light nightclub. Maroon 5 continues its run at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, playing the arena on NYE for the fifth year in a row. Kendrick Lamar will blow what's left of the roof off Drai's to give the nightclub an even better view of the Strip from the top floor of the Cromwell hotel.
If you want to party with big DJs at the club...
Calvin Harris continues his weekly residency inside Omnia at Caesars Palace. You'll probably hear at least one track dedicated to Taylor Swift. Steve Aoki will likely keep his reputation of throwing a cake into the crowd fully intact by celebrating NYE at Aria's Jewel nightclub. The EDM trio of Major Lazer will be pumping up a crowded dance floor inside XS at Wynn Encore. At the Venetian, French Montana and DJ Khaled will team up for a show at Tao. Your ticket is also good for admission at Lavo inside the Palazzo.
If you want to rock out...
Last year, Mötley Crüe played its final show ever on New Year's Eve in LA. This time around, Vince Neil is going solo at the Eastside Cannery to shout at the devil and ring in 2017. Cheap Trick will stick to the Strip, playing at the Foundry at the SLS. How about this deal? If you book a hotel room there for two nights, you get free tickets to the show. (Check with the SLS on details.) Open bar included 8pm-midnight.
If you want to party Downtown...
The Fremont Street Experience will turn into a massive block party with 25,000 people ringing in 2017 underneath the world's largest video screen. Local music acts will play on a number of different stages throughout the evening and admission is only 35-40 bucks. The Gold Spike hosts an Escape Masquerade party with admission just $10 and an open bar $70 8pm-midnight. There's also a Sugar Shack tiny home in the outdoor yard that can be booked if you need a place to stay. (Think twice before doing this). Gold Diggers at the Golden Nugget has an option for every size of wallet. $100 for open bar 7pm-midnight ($20 per hour? Awesome deal!), $500 for table of four with bottle of Grey Goose and Moët, or $800 for the same table deal for eight people.
If you don't want to be anywhere near the Strip...
You can still celebrate New Year's Eve away from the chaos (and lousy parking) of the Strip and Downtown. There will be fireworks all over the valley, not to mention restaurants and bars offering a holiday celebration for a lot less money.
Borracha Mexican Cantina will throw a NYE party at Green Valley Ranch with a $50 all-you-can-drink tequila bar and appetizer package starting at 8pm. Salute at the Red Rock Resort will offer a $95 prix-fixe menu (don't miss the lobster and roe gnocchi) and a Champagne tower at midnight. The Angry Butcher Steakhouse at Sam's Town will have a three-course meal that's a steal for $50, especially when choosing the bone-in filet mignon. Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin will a have a few special menu items. It will be hard to choose between the pan seared scallops or prime beef tenderloin, but either one can be washed down with the eggnog martini made with dark rum and Hennessy VS. Standard & Pour will have passed bites, open bar, and live DJ 9pm-1am with an awesome view of the Strip fireworks from Henderson for $150 ($125 in advance). The team behind Remedy, Elixir, and Distill is offering free admission, drink deals, and a midnight Champagne toast at its neighborhood bars throughout the valley.
If money's no object...
Have $60,000 lying around? You can spend it on the Ultimate VIP package at the Wynn Encore. You get a multi-course dinner of Asian cuisine at Andrea's, followed by a private escort to your own table next to DJ Snake at Surrender nightclub. Your party will have a 6L bottle of Perrier-Jouët, two bottles of Absolut ELYX, two bottles of Avión tequila, and plenty of mixers. One person will get to visit the booth to count down the new year with DJ Snake. This is probably the best way to hit on girls in Las Vegas on NYE.
If you need to recover the next day...
You may wake up on January 1st with a hangover -- or you might not have gone to bed at all. Either way, you'll be hungry.
Pub 1842 will host a Hangover Brunch 10am-5pm on New Year's Day. Sink your teeth into the Pig & Waffle while ordering bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $26. Still craving Champagne? Della's Kitchen at the Delano is offering a complimentary glass of Champagne to go along with a special herb-crusted prime rib roast with vegetables for $38. DW Bistro has a Pajama Brunch 10am-4pm at its new location at the Gramercy where you can enjoy jerk pork hash, chicken & waffles, and other favorites in (pretty much) whatever you slept in the night before.
It’s easy to impress your friends from out of town with a view of the Strip from the 55th floor of the Palms. Grab a drink, step outside, and look knowledgeable when you point and say things like, “Look… there’s the airport.” Head inside and check out Ghost's equally impressive interior-- the entirety this plush bar is bedecked in black, white, and fuchsia with massive chandelier light fixtures and tufted velvet setées.
Located right on the Strip, Hard Rock Cafe captures all the bombastic pizazz of Vegas: blazing neon lights, rock and roll memorabilia mounted on every available square inch of wall, with an open-air dining room that offers an unobstructed view of Las Vegas Boulevard. The electrically charged ambience proves enthralling, whether you’re here to catch a show at the music venue or simply craving a bite from their New American menu (pro tip: with its beer-battered onions, chipotle major, and garlic ketchup, the Atomic! Burger is one of the best in the city). Bonus points if you can make it into their VIP lounge.
Skyfall is located within the 43-story Delano Las Vegas, an upscale hotel with chic, modern suites, floor-to-ceiling windows and luxe bathrooms (can you say jacuzzis). Take in panoramic views of the Strip at this breathtaking cocktail lounge and roof bar. It doesn't even matter that the drinks are good when you have a view like this (but rest assured, with Death & Co bartenders at the helm, the drinks are damn good). Skyfall Lounge is socated adajacent to Rivea, French master chef Alain Ducasse's elegant ode to French/Med fusion fare.
True to its original sign outside the Frontier Casino that reads "Cold Beer... Dirty Girls..." the Old West saloon and dance hall has been reincarnated in a whopping 14,000-square-foot space with a stage for live music, faux-tin roofing, and an outdoor patio overlooking the Strip. And because no incarnation of the West would be complete without it, Gilley's offers a full barbecue feast that's available until midnight, with rib meat that falls right off the bone, brisket and pulled pork slathered Texas-style sauce. Oh, and a mechanical bull.
Located at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace, The Palm has a been a staple in the Strip's dining scene since it opened in the early '90s, cooking up a menu of classic dishes that reflect the team's Italian-American background -- from prime aged steaks and jumbo Nova Scotia lobsters to chicken parm and veal martini. The wood-laden space with white-clothed tables and cartoon sketches all over the walls is always bustling with parties celebrating birthdays, stopping in after catching a show, or grabbing lunch during a work convention.
Another dining outpost within the Wynn resort, the culinary breadth of Chef David Walzog’s SW Steakhouse reaches far beyond that of just steak. While the chili-rubbed double rib eye is the ultimate highlight of the menu, small bites like the black truffle cream corn and the sautéed Hudson Valley foie gras are equally decadent. Unlike other steak-obsessed spots in the area, SW also boasts solid vegetarian opens, like savory red quinoa and farro salads and rich entrées like roasted maitake mushrooms with eggplant caponata. The space manages to be cavernous while still feeling like a chic, classy bistro; diners seated at a table with views of the infamous “Lake of Dreams” and vibrant waterfall should feel especially lucky.
Located within The Forum Shops at the legendary Caesar, this mega Italian restaurant serves up classic Italian comfort food to tourists and shopping locals. Known for their homemade pastas and gelato, Trevi is a destination venue that lives up to its reputation. With a private dining room upstairs, Trevi regularly hosts large gatherings like wedding receptions and business retreats, so their service is always quick and professional. The space also boasts "outdoor" seating (under a painted sky) next to the giant "Fountain of the Gods" inside of the shopping center, for a small taste of what it's like to dine in Italy. Nestled in the Caesar, this Italian joint's known for its deep-dish lasagna pizza and the walk-up gelato bar for dessert.
The Venetian has a spiffy feature (no, it's not blinds) in Sugarcane, a raw bar and grill with a global menu that's so diverse it's hard to pin down. Guests can choose from a wide array of dishes, from seafood towers and raw delights (crudos and carpaccios), small plates like pig ear pad thai, and large ones like bone-in ribeye with foie gras and creamy polenta. An open-fire grill births the best of them, though, with head-on shrimp, chimichurri steak and Japanese eggplant served charred and hot. In the separate lounge area, rum cocktails assume a seat of honor on the drink menu (the place is called sugarcane, after all) as it's infused with beets and shaken into mojitos, swirled with kiwi puree, or poured into updates on the old fashioned.
With locations across the country and the world, Katsuya is a sleek, modern Japanese restaurant with a reputation for innovation and quality. Owned and operated by one of the few Master Sushi Chefs in America, Chef Katsuya Uechi, this chain never ever forsakes quality, always serving the freshest seafood possible prepared with the best techniques. Known for celebrity sightings as well as for the food, this is a very popular spot in a venue that isn't exactly huge. Go early to get a seat and check out their happy hour, or be prepared to make a reservation in advance.
Walk through a glass entryway into this wine bar/resto (which features cobblewood oak flooring and a large red LED sign reading "In Vino Veritas") to enjoy a massive wine list available by the whole/half bottle, glass, or even ounce, plus paired modern American fare.
Simulating the hip, celebrity-friendly energy of its host Palms Casino, N9NE Steakhouse serves gourmet cuts and fresh seafood, as well as a renowned s'mores dessert made with orange Grand Marnier and amaretto hazelnut flavored marshmallows with white and dark chocolate ganache-covered graham crackers. Though the dim lighting might hint at a classic steakhouse setting, a color-changing ceiling and caviar bar push for a trendier, VIP atmosphere.
The third restaurant from Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, this 220-seat steakhouse housed inside The Mirage cooks up quality, antibiotic-free meats over an open flame. The lighting here is dim enough to make your table feel like a personal restaurant, and contemporary decor touches like glass vases and wood accents elevate your dry aged rib eye meal into a sleek and polished dining experience.
The Las Vegas outpost of this national chain of live music venues manages to hold its own on the flashy Strip, offering a stacked lineup of sought-after musicians, plus a restaurant and bar with mostly Southern eats, such as St. Louis-style ribs, po-boys, and shrimp & grits. Like its sister venues across the country, it doesn't have a bad spot in the house to watch everyone from Billy Idol to Slash perform, and sports an eclectic, Asian-inspired decor. Not to mention, this location offers the chain's famous Gospel Brunch, too, when you can indulge in an all-you-can-eat buffet (chicken & waffles, anyone?) while local acts perform traditional and contemporary Gospel music.
Rockhouse is an adult's playground, set right on the Strip in the middle of America's least responsible city: Vegas. With 9000sqft of space, this warehouse-sized venue has three bars, 83 TVs, pool tables, beer-pong tables, tire swings, and a mechanical bull. This place was clearly expensive to build, but they're not pretentious at the Rockhouse—the overall vibe here is of a Southern dive bar, from the weathered wood to the industrial lighting. Their food is cooked to match, as this self-described "ultra dive bar" churns out a steady stream of bar food classics like sliders, wings, and hot dogs. A menu of inventive and boozy cocktails is also available, patronizingly divided between "girly drinks" and "manly drinks."
Eschewing the sheen of many overdone bars along the strip, CLIQUE offers a classic, intimate lounging experience where you can hold a conversation without yelling into your friends' ears. While a DJ might be on location to spin lounge sounds, you're not there to dance -- you're there to sip on a cocktail prepared tableside, and indulge in finger foods like street tacos, sliders and salads.
Located in the storied Mirage on the Strip, The Still is a classy sports cave with more than 50 domestic and imported craft beers on tap, 27 flat-screens for game day, and contemporary twists on bar food churned out of its kitchen, which is actually a refurbished Airstream trailer that the team found abandoned in the back hills of Tennessee. Treat yourself to filet mignon tips, lobster rolls, or street-style tacos with al pastor chicken, pineapple slaw, and salsa. The perfect ending to those tacos (and any trip to The Still) is a soft-serve sundae, particularly the Churro De Leche Crunch with crunchy Mexican churros, condensed milk, cinnamon, and chocolate curls.
The Gold Spike is an old-school casino that got bought by Zappos, gutted and had the slot machines taken out. It’s now a glorified rec room for employees (or anyone who wants to show up). Play Connect Four on the wall, shoot some pool or test your skills with a giant-sized Jenga set. Otherwise, grab a drink and have a seat by the fire pits in the backyard.
This is the closets thing to a nightclub downtown.
Located in Aria Resort & Casino, JEWEL is smaller than the mega-clubs you'll find along the Strip, but it still turns up with the best of them, offering an LED-lit space with bottle service, attentive staff, and big-name DJs ranging from Drake to Steve Aoki to the Chainsmokers. Because JEWEL is more compact, it tends to get pretty cramped in its bi-level space (both the balcony and dance floor offer prime views of the DJ, though), so if you're looking for some breathing room, the move is to request a table for your group, particularly in one of the five themed VIP rooms up top.
Palm trees, pools and parties in a gold-plated, mirrored, plush everything-interior like you've never seen await you at Wynn's premiere nightclub, XS. Their guest list of DJs and performers always keeps it fresh, from Redfoo to Martin Solveig.
Lavo is a bi-level restaurant & casino/nightclub that balances Mediterranean dining against Vegas-style performance art and grandeur — see: the $5000 copper tub in the dining room.. The restaurant's floor boasts high ceilings, aged and carved wood ceiling and low-hanging chandeliers for a top-notch night of romance and opulence. Ingredients come straight from Italy every week and are used to create gourmet pastas, pizzas and other classic Italian dishes.
Tao has a little something for everyone. Perfect for date nights with its koi pound, hanging Buddha statue and cocktail lounge, the dining space (just like the menu) offers a mishmash of Chinese, Japanese and Thai cultures. Take them all in with a full plate of salmon, halibut or yellowtail sushi, spicy dumpling soup or traditional dim sum. Pro tip: come early to watch the sunset on Tao's beach before it closes, then eat. Finish around 10pm and you can head straight over to the nightclub for a live DJ set and an endless cocktail selection.
To help make this Mexican eatery visually outstanding, Borracha lassoed the help of Mexico City-based artist Oscar Flores to paint Day of the Dead-themed murals all across the interior. The menu pays tribute to the Mexican tradition, with festive tacos like halibut cheeks al pastor and a coconut citrus salad, that can be paired with one of the spicy margaritas on offer.
Inspired by Southern Italian cuisine, Salute serves traditional and innovative fare such as class spaghetti and meatballs, salmon carpaccio, truffle tagliatelle, and linguini with zucchini flowers and walnut pesto.
Situated inside Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, this contemporary steakhouse may be located down in Whitney, but it outshines plenty of meals you'd find on the Strip with, well, strip -- New York strip, that is. Friendly and welcoming with arched doors and an airy outdoor patio, the Angry Butcher is anything but angry, serving prime cuts of steak (flat iron, bone-in ribeye) and upscale seafood dishes (lobster tails, king crab legs) with a smile, and with a craft cocktail or glass of California red. What really sets its steaks apart are the accompanying sauces, such as green peppercorn and chimichurri, as well as the substantial sides of mac & cheese, creamed corn, and butter whipped potatoes.
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has gone casual with this New American spot right off the Strip. With slightly upscale takes on comfort foods like pizza, pasta, salads, and grilled proteins, this is a classic American grill menu highlighted with offbeat ingredients like tuna tartare and shishito peppers. The interior is bright and welcoming, with industrial furnishings and a long wooden bar, perfect for lingering with a cocktail after dinner. With a dog-friendly patio outside and some seriously good happy hour deals inside, this restaurant is a great spot to stop for a weekday meal.
It’s a good thing that Henderson’s Standard & Pour serves small plates because you’re going to have a tough time choosing from the trendy gastropub’s menu selections of new American veggies, fish, meat, and dessert. Start off with the whole smoked romanesco; despite its lumpy appearance, this mutant cauliflower-broccoli baby has a smooth flavor paired with capers, red onions, golden raisins, and fine herbs. Other favorites include the date and bleu cheese jam on bacon bread (basically an adult PB&J) and the crispy oysters with sriracha egg salad (#spicy). Indulge in the beverage program, which offers catchy drinks like the First Date or the Man Candy, both of which air on the sweet side. Don’t leave without checking out the balcony; not only does it have extra plush green velvet bench seating, but it also has a killer view of the Valley.
Classic cocktails and well drinks are complemented by impressive eats like pot roast spring rolls, and a cream-cheese-and-bacon-topped jalapeño popper burger.
This dimly-lit, moody bar is known for its signature (namesake cocktail) -- Absolut Citron, lemon liqueur, cherry juice, and a candy garnish.
This local hangout is packed with 18 TVs so you can catch all of the action in your favorite games regardless of where you turn your head. There’re solid food options like roasted bourbon BBQ chicken, and speciality drinks, including the house-made coffee and orange-cinnamon infused whiskeys.
Surrender at the Wynn Resort boasts a 5,000 sqft dance floor and guest DJ appearances from folks like Diplo and Will.I.Am. So check your "baggy clothes" and "athletic footwear" at the door and dress to impress at this swanky after-hours club.
Encore's sprawling new Asian palace Andrea's is home to two chefs: one of the Executive variety named Joseph Elevado, who trained under Nobu Matsuhisa, plus "Musical Chef" Steve Angello, a member of EDM trio Swedish House Mafia, who for some reason changed his name from Steven Angello Josefsson Fragogiannis, and is not an actual person who cooks things.
This gastropub located in the MGM Grand serves rare whiskeys, a great beer selection, and pub food like nachos, lobster bakes, and a famed Peanut Butter Crunch burger with thick smears of actual peanut butter. And while casual is the go-to sensibility here, fine dining veteran Michael Mina makes the concept even more enticing with ping pong and darts in the bar area.
Located in the south beach-inspired resort The Delano, Della's Kitchen serves rustic, responsibly-sourced dishes like a toasted cheese panini, and a burger made with grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, and smoked pork belly. In line with the menu, the spaces exudes a warm, farmhouse austerity via lime green chairs, warm lighting, and high ceilings that succeed in enabling intimate conversation.
At this longtime locals' hangout, the Jamaican influence is felt not only in the food but also with the cocktails, in offerings like the New Amsterdam vodka combined with jerk-spiced bloody mary mix.