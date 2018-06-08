Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Las Vegas

Recommended Video Eat This Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party Watch More

Lagasse's Stadium The Palazzo Best for: A stadium-seating view of the action

Lagasse's Stadium is one of the best places for watching sports on the Strip. The place is frickin' huge with more than a hundred high-def TVs, including a giant big screen that's 9 by 16 feet and comes with its own stadium seating. There's also a betting window just steps away so you can blow money without wasting any time. Of course, the menu has the Emeril Lagasse seal of approval and features a few special dishes for the World Cup -- like spicy shrimp with vegetable gazpacho, beef stroganoff over penne, and beer-battered haddock with fries. Lagasse's Stadium will open early at 8am to accommodate Word Cup action, but will resume its normal 11am opening time once brackets filter down past the group stage.

Crown & Anchor Off the Strip Best for: Cheering on the British nonstop

This authentic British pub has two locations (east and west of the Strip) -- both open 24 hours so you can catch every minute of World Cup action regardless of when a game begins. Even better, the entire food menu is available round the clock. So feel free to nosh down on bangers and mash, cottage pie, and Yorkshire pudding in the middle of the night with a pint of Old Speckled Hen.

TAP MGM Grand Best for: Bonding with Europeans on the Strip

Located in the lobby of the MGM Grand, this sports bar isn't always known as a hotspot for soccer -- eh, football -- but that all changes during the World Cup. In recent years, the bar has opened early to accommodate European tourists on the Strip -- and gets packed quickly. The venue is more of a "sport restaurant" than a sports bar, with a full menu and at least 60 high-def televisions. The whole place is decorated with sports photos and memorabilia. TAP is also near the MGM Sports Book, making it easy to place a last-minute bet.

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas Off the Strip Best for: Cheering on the Germans and inhaling pretzels and booze

A faithful recreation of the famous Bavarian beer hall, Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas will open early for all Germany games, kicking off on June 17 with a showdown against Mexico. A breakfast platter will be available, featuring scrambled eggs, potatoes, smoked pork loin, krainer sausage, and bacon with a pretzel on the side. A vegetarian version is also on the menu. Either way, it's never too early to order one of Hofbrauhaus' own German-style beers on tap -- especially in a massive liter-sized mug. Games that don't involved Germany will be shown during normal business hours after 11am.

Shakespeare's Grille & Pub Henderson Best for: Watching in Henderson, with five styles of French fries

As the name suggests, this gastropub is all about the Brits. Expect beer bucket specials and lots of swag giveaways: T-shirts, key chains, that sort of stuff. The menu mixes British faves like shepherd's pie and sausage rolls with traditional bar grub, including five French fry variations and four different sliders. But we just can't get enough of the fried avocado slices. Between bottles and drafts, there's more than a hundred beers to choose from. And bottomless mimosas are available all day.

Charlie's Bar + Grill The Wynn Best for: Placing a bet or two

When the Wynn did a major overhaul and renovation of its sports book last year, it also added Charlie's Bar + Grill right next to it, which will be serving drinks throughout the World Cup matches. The menu is playful for a sports bar (cotton candy milkshakes anyone?), although food won't be served until 11:30am. (Pro tip: Early-rising soccer fans can order food from Allegro, a nearby Italian restaurant that's open all night until 6am.) Regardless of when you show up, the games will be seen live on the giant 1,600-square-foot LED screen that wraps around the sports book.

McMullan's Off the Strip Best for: 24/7 Irish soccer fanatics

This Irish pub is open 24 hours a day and loves soccer, so you'll be able to catch the World Cup, no problem, even if they have to wheel an extra TV out on the patio. Jersey giveaways happen during the finals. Breakfast runs 11pm-11am, offering plenty of time to chow down on Irish bacon, corned beef hash, and black and white pudding (which is a fancy way to describe meat and oatmeal pounded into a patty). A rotating daily special serves up a 20-ounce pint for $4. Mix things up with one of three Bits O' Beer flights that consist of five tastings at the same time.

Cabo Wabo Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Best for: People-watching, drink deals, and a Tex-Mex breakfast

With a patio that overlooks the Strip, it's easy to grab some much-needed fresh air if your team isn't doing so great during the game. But in addition to prime Las Vegas people watching, it's also an opportunity to enjoy some Tex-Mex breakfast items, especially the cheese nachos topped with two fried eggs. Cabo Wabo will open at 8am for the World Cup with beer bucket specials and morning all-you-can-drink mimosas and Bellinis for $24.99.

Born and Raised Multiple locations Best for: Casual watching and hanging out with locals

In another year, this might be the best place to cheer on Team USA, but you know how things go. The latest edition of Born and Raised is in a prime tourist zone on the Strip (the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's), but its original locations in the Southwest and Henderson are both still big draws for locals. While they tend to be more interested in the Golden Knights or UNLV Rebels than soccer, the round-the-clock hours leave plenty of time to enjoy the World Cup -- with a soccer following growing each year. In other words, a visit to Born and Raised could be your best bet for checking out the action and enjoying a few drinks without too many rowdy fans screaming in your ear.

Shiraz Persian West Valley Best for: Lovers of patios and Persian and Mediterranean food

Known for more than 20 years as Habib's, this Indian and Pakistani restaurant is expanding its menu and changing its name to Shiraz Persian. Renovations to the bar area and patio should be done in time for World Cup Finals viewing parties on July 6, 7, 10, 11, 14, and 15. Show up and enjoy an international breakfast along with beer and cocktail specials.

Blondies On the Strip Best for: One of the best drink deals on the Strip

Despite its shopping mall location, Blondie's is one of the few sports bars on the Strip with a "locals" vibe. So it tends to get busy fast, operating on a first-come-first-serve basis. A $20 all-you-can-drink deal applies to wells and drafts during the games, which you can catch on more than 60 televisions. But you may want to scope out a seat in front of the 12-foot-long big screen. Blondies stays open round the clock on weekends, making it easy to catch an important World Cup game.

Rí Rá The Shoppes at Mandalay Place Best for: An Irish breakfast during the games

Whether it's the imported limestone bar top or the imported breakfast meats, Rí Rá is full of Irish authenticity. A magnet for European tourists on the Strip, the bar is expected to be especially busy when it opens early for World Cup games. Guest can enjoy $5 Carlsberg pints and earn a chance to win Carlsberg merchandise while the action takes place on TVs throughout five distinctly different rooms -- although this Irish pub will always remain best known for knowing how to pour a perfect Guinness.

Once Palazzo Best for: Fans of Peru or South America

In addition to being one of our favorite new restaurants in Las Vegas, Once (rhymes with cabernet) is hosting viewing parties to watch team Peru in the World Cup -- beginning with a battle against Denmark at 6am on June 16. Entry is $25 per person and includes a drink and breakfast bowl. Expect similar viewing parties if Peru advances in the tournament.