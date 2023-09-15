The New Secret Lounge at the Bellagio Has 90-Year-Old Cognac and Gin From the '50s

This isn't a bar for the masses or a place you stumble into while roaming the Bellagio floor. The Vault is an intimate space of just 10 tables and 50 seats, including eight at the bar. You'd never know the place used to be an office for casino hosts. Today, it's an elaborate, but intimate jewel box that makes an immediate impression with a gold door and octagonal vestibule with mohair upholstered walls.

The main parlor keeps the lights low and music at just the right volume without overwhelming the conversation. You won't even notice the subwoofer under the table. There's art, subtle pops of color, and furniture stitching that pays homage to Italian tailoring and craftsmanship. Yet the most noticeable feature is an overhead light fixture, spanning nearly nine feet wide with 80 illuminated globes that dangle above the bartenders at work, dressed to the nines in dark suits. Each one busy with spirits, house-made syrups, fresh-pressed juices and herbs sourced from small, family-owned farms.

Browsing the drink list is like flipping through the pages of a magazine with large photos dominating full pages. Four "Vintage Cocktails" are made with older out-of-circulation spirits curated through auction houses and private collectors. Each one is listed as "MP" for market price.

At last check, the Captain's Sidecar was $145, fueled by Remy Martin from the 1930s. "We're not saying that it's necessarily better than the current Remy Martin. We're just saying it's different in your drink," according to Craig Schoettler, the visionary behind the Vault and the Executive Director of Beverage for MGM Resorts International. "We're trying to transport our guests back to a period of time, and if you were to have a Sidecar in the 1930s, this is the cognac that would've been used for it."