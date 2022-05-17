Where to Drink Like a Local in Downtown Las Vegas

Frankie’s is a Vegas dive bar/tiki bar staple that once appeared on every “best bars in Vegas” list ever because it was quirky and weird and unlike anything anywhere else in Vegas; the anti-Strip bar that represented a side of Vegas tourists rarely saw. But things have changed a lot in recent years with tourists exuberantly embracing Fremont and its weirdness, the “undiscovered” Chinatown just minutes from the Strip, and the excitement of the explosive growth of the Arts District. Now Frankie’s is, dare we say, passé. It’s the same smoke-choked tiki dive bar it has always been; there are just a lot of other options now. Still, it’s a Vegas icon, and the only tiki bar in town that is fully decked out in quasi-Polynesian kitsch—it was literally designed by the grandson of the guy who designed the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland. It’s open 24/7 daily and has its own line of branded tiki mugs for sale (which are indeed amazing). If you like really strong rum drinks (and they are really strong), smoking (it is so very, very smoky inside), and being at a bar that influencers have long since moved on from back when they were still called Yelp Elites, this is the place for you.