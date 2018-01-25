The Best Places in Vegas to Watch the Super Bowl

Recommended Video Bottoms Up Drink This Winter Bourbon Smash and Conquer Cold Weather Forever Watch More

Atomic Liquors Downtown The oldest free-standing bar in Vegas is loaded with history and named in honor of the good ol' days when nuclear weapons were tested just a few miles away. Enjoy another explosive experience with a football party featuring tons of grub from the Kitchen at Atomic, the new sister-location next door. Chips, dips, wings, meatballs -- that kind of stuff. Prizes will be raffled off every quarter, so get ready to bring home some swag. Stop by early at noon for a tapping of new beers from New Belgium, Firestone Walker, and Dogfish Head. And oh, yeah, did we mention that there'll be free food getting passed around?

Madison Avenue Bar & Grille Off the Strip Madison Avenue happens to have plenty of charm and is the oldest Eagles bar in Las Vegas -- attracting a surprising mix of locals and tourists. When the big game comes around, the menu will be loaded with food that would make any Philadelphian proud, including pretzels, cheesesteaks, and scrapple -- a loaf made from pork leftovers. Patience will be rewarded with a raffle and a Tastykake buffet at halftime. And if you don't know what a Tastykake is... you will soon enough. The bar's got a deal: $55 reserved seats include an official Eagles Super Bowl jersey, basic open bar, choice of a menu item, and a chili and nacho bar. Upgrade to the premium drink package for $75.

Lagasse's Stadium The Palazzo Emeril Lagasse's massive sports bar has more than 100 high-def screens, luxury boxes, and stadium seating that faces a 16-foot wide screen. It even comes with it's own betting window and if the game doesn't go your way, you may want to grab a little fresh air on the Strip-side patio. Here you can make your own Stadium surf & turf: a 32-ounce Tomahawk with mashed potatoes is $88 while the Alaskan king crab legs are $68. That may seem like a lot, but let's face it -- you bet more on the game.

Three Angry Wives West Valley This Irish Pub in Boca Park has become a destination spot for Patriots fans in Las Vegas, especially over the past three seasons. The menu for Super Bowl Sunday will feature Boston favorites like lobster rolls and steak tips, to be washed down with your choice of Guinness or Irish whiskey. As with every football game, raffle tickets are $5 each (or five for $20), and the money raised goes toward improving the bar. The top prize this year is an autographed Julian Edelman jersey. To make a reservation, guests are asked to buy a $40 gift card that goes toward food and drinks -- but act quick. The pub is expected to be sold out by game day.

Charlie's Bar + Grill Wynn Las Vegas When the Wynn upgraded its sports book last year, Charlie's Bar + Grill was a welcome addition, whether ordering a cookie dough milkshake or mac n' cheese loaded with Gouda, Gruyere, Boursin, Cheddar, and Parmesan. It also has stellar vantage points for watching the big game on the sportsbook's massive high-def video wall. Just make sure you place a bet first. The grandstand is $250 per person, while VIP seating (with the best views) is $300 per person.

595 Craft & Kitchen West Valley The Super Bowl is the perfect excuse for checking out one of our favorite new restaurants of 2017. This neighborhood gastropub is offering bacon-wrapped hot dogs, pork belly tacos and other fun bites for $3-$10. Bartenders will be pouring a killer collection of craft beer, including Avery Amicitia sour imperial blonde and Boneyard IPA. A $50 food and drink minimum is required to secure a table -- just make sure you arrive at least 30 minutes before kick-off. Call in advance to book a reservation.

Sporting Life Southwest On any given night, this sports bar with an upscale food menu could be serving braised oxtail, roasted bone marrow, or seared duck breast. But for the Super Bowl, the kitchen is serving up smoked chicken brisket and ribs with sides and fixings. Raffles and games will be going on with the chance to win up to $500 each quarter. Sporting Life will have all-you-can-eat-and-drink (beer, wine, and wells) for $100. Book in advance for an opportunity to choose your seat. Buy four wristbands to choose a table or booth while they last.

XS Wynn Encore It's Las Vegas, so take the experience up a notch by watching the big game inside a nightclub. XS is transforming into the world's most extravagant sports bar for the Super Bowl, so feel like a boss cheering on your favorite team while surrounded by gold furnishings and a sound system guaranteed to add some bass to the football commentary. At XS, a VIP wristband gets you general seating and a buffet for $150. Buy two wristbands for $1,250 and you'll also get a bottle of Grey Goose and a bucket of Bud Light. The deals only go up from there. (Don't forget -- this is a nightclub.)

Ellis Island Off the Strip This locals hangout is just one block east of the Strip, produces its own beer, and has some of the best ribs in Vegas. Side note: the rooms were recently upgraded -- and not a bad option if you want to sleep off a night of drinking. For the Super Bowl, you get unlimited beer, well drinks (at least until the end of the third quarter), and a buffet that rotates every quarter for $85 per ticket. Upgrade to $200 tickets for VIP seating in the karaoke lounge with steak and seafood. If that's not enticing enough, maybe the buffet deal sounds better, with beer and a pig roast for $125. All tickets are available online.

The Still The Mirage You know how every sports bar says every seat is a good one? Well, The Still actually means it. No matter where you sit, there's at least one of 27 screens turned in your direction. With more than 50 craft beers and food served from a renovated Airstream trailer, there will be plenty of stuff to keep your mouth full during every minute of the game. Drinks and game day platters will be discounted, but definitely order a few -- there's a $250 food and drink minimum per person.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood More than a hundred TVs and four projector screens will be in place to make sure the game can be easily seen from all angles. Packages during the game range from $75 to $125 for reserve seating and a premium open bar. If you want to make a day of it, come early for the patio tailgate party that's a separate $50 from noon to 2pm. The tailgate platter is $50 and includes potato skins, wings, pepperoni pizza, a pretzel with beer cheese, potato chip nachos, and pulled pork sliders for four to six people. You can actually order one in advance when booking tickets online.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Downtown This outdoor concert amphitheater is being reimagined as Downtown's biggest block party for the Super Bowl. Enjoy food and drink specials and stadium-style seating while watching the Eagles and Patriots battle each other on a massive 72-foot long screen. General admission here is free, but tables can be reserved for four to 12 people, beginning with a $300 drink minimum. You can also book private "man caves" for up to 20 people with couches, private TVs, cornhole, and a personal beer pong table. It's kind of like renting a cabana to watch a football game.

Torrey Pines Pub North Valley When this neighborhood hangout isn't cheering on the Montana Grizzlies, it's all about the Philadelphia Eagles. Expect the place to be packed with hundreds of fans hoping to see Tom Brady get sacked. Plans are in the works for a halftime raffle, but the menu is more-or-less business as usual with Philly-friendly fare that includes five different takes on a cheesesteak. Feel free to play video poker while Timberlake is on. Despite the expected standing-room-only crowd, there's no door charge.

'Big Game Crawl' (at 3 different bars) Silverton The Silverton Casino Hotel is offering a cool three-in-one deal for the Super Bowl. Conduct your own crawl between Mermaid Lounge, Shady Grove Lounge, and Mi Casa Grill Cantina while chomping down on the food and drink each one has to offer. Whatever you do, don't miss the meatball sliders at Shady Grove. You can eat all you want and drink unlimited Miller Lite drafts at all three venues for $50. Upgrade to $100 tickets and receive reserved seating and a premium open bar.

Clique Bar & Lounge The Cosmopolitan Despite earning recent fame for giving O.J. the boot, Clique is an upscale lounge that's ready to add a touch of luxury to your Super Bowl experience. Vegan sliders, organic veggie rolls, and fried Oreos were recently added to the menu -- and we're hoping some of that stuff shows up on the game day platters. This might be one of the few football parties that includes a DJ during the post-game celebration. Reservations run from $150 to $1,200 for tables that hold up to eight people.

Tag Sports Bar The LINQ This swanky lobby bar is big on fun stuff like beer-infused cocktails and a hologram blackjack table, but on Super Bowl Sunday, your attention will either be on the game or the buffet provided by Guy Fieri's nearby restaurant. Factor in the satellite betting station and the models handing out swag and you really have no reason to leave. Reserve a seat and drink all the Miller Lite you want for the odd figure of $89.44. VIP seating with beer bucket deals are $119.74 to $184.13.

PKWY Tavern West Valley A fun spot just off the Flamingo exit of the 215, the PKWY Tavern lives up to its theme -- switching gears with a selection of more than 250 beers heavy on local and regional craft brews. Every minute of the game is covered with more than 80 high-def TVs throughout the venue -- including some built into the booths. Two more PKWY Taverns can be found in Tivoli Village and Henderson. The deal here is $15 Miller Lite buckets and $35 beer towers.

Sugar Factory The Strip As the name suggests, the Sugar Factory is big on crazy desserts and over-the-top boozy goblet drinks, but also carries a full menu of everything from burgers and pizza to crepes and pancakes. The location at Fashion Show Mall is holding a Super Bowl party upstairs in the secluded Chocolate Lounge with giant windows overlooking the Strip and plenty of big-screen TVs to make sure you see every play (and every commercial). Chow down at their all-you-can-eat food stations for $99.

Cabo Wabo Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Expect lots of tequila to be flowing at this south-of-the-border inspired Super Bowl party. The game will be shown on 80-inch screens at the bar and 75-inch screens throughout the dining room and outdoor patio overlooking the Strip. An all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet is $225 per person. It includes hot dogs, sliders, and a station for building your own tacos and nachos. Beer buckets are $26.

Alibi Ultra Lounge Aria For those who prefer a Super Bowl party with a sophisticated edge, Alibi Ultra Lounge delivers with stylish brass furnishings, granite countertops, and dark wood tones. It's far from your typical sports bar, but there's nothing wrong with watching football while sipping on a stiff Old Fashioned. Food is being provided by Herringbone for the game, including some tasty Boardwalk Fries topped with Old Bay and malt vinegar aioli. Admission is free, but if you want guaranteed seating, check your bank account. An ottoman for four people is $750.

