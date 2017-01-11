How Agostino Perrone Changed London's Cocktail Scene in 2016

What have you been focusing on this year?

Agostino Perrone: The Connaught is truly a magical experience for guests, as well as those who work here. Magic sometimes cannot be explained; however, the location and magnificent design does help a lot. That will always be our focus. We are lucky that everyone working here has the same passion for hospitality, and that really makes the difference.

What was your proudest moment?

Perrone: This has been a year filled with proud moments. We were awarded World’s Best Cocktail Bar and Best International Hotel Bar by Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. I’ve also recently been awarded European Mixologist of the Year and The Connaught was awarded European Bar of the Year at the Mixology Bar Awards 2017 in Berlin. What I feel most proud of is when we have guests from around the world returning to see us.