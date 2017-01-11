How to Talk About Coffee Styles Like a Boss, and Where to Order Each in London

Liquid crack. Life-restoring goodness. Don’t engage without… However you view your morning cup, you’re stuck living in a world where third wave coffee has brought an entirely new jargon onto your local shop’s menu. Don’t be that guy who assumes a long black is “basically filter.” We’re here to help you talk coffee like a boss and then be able to find your favorite pour in London.



Syphon

What is it: Also known as the Vacuum Method, syphon coffee is made using vapor pressure though the changing of temperature. The water gets pushed first up through the filter by the increase of temperature. The ground coffee is then introduced and, after less than a minute brewing time, removed from the heat source. As the lower chamber cools, the air pressure changes and the coffee is pulled through the filter creating a coffee that’s super crisp and delicate.