How to Get the Most Out of London Cocktail Week

Taste the future of cocktails, created by the best in the business

The biggest bartender competition in the world has just wrapped up in Miami, and the winners are back to create a world of pure luxury at Diageo World Class House, a multi-storied playland featuring with many of the world’s best bartenders. These folks are focusing on upcoming trends. Start off at the ground floor retro and future bars, then keep heading up the levels and discover interactive activities that make you to rethink how we pick our poison.

Go under the gun

Sailor Jerry has a lot to be responsible for, the least of which might be your new tattoo that you can pick up for free at the London Cocktail Club Shoreditch both Friday and Saturday. Down some spiced rum, line yourself up for some ink, partake of the drink specials, and wake up feeling (and looking) like a champ.