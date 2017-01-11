Marcis Dzelzainis on Rediscovering Old Drinks and Learning the Blues

What have you been focusing on this year?

Marcis Dzelzainis: Keeping things simple and making sure that the drinks taste the way they should. In terms of actual research, I’ve been looking at forgotten ingredients, such as nettle beer. These products were much more familiar to us before the industrialization of food and drink.

What was your proudest moment?

Dzelzainis: I think people’s reaction to the drinks list at Sager + Wilde in general, and how many people say nice things about it.

Why do you think the London cocktail scene is so strong currently?

Dzelzainis: That’s an interesting question. I think it’s quite a mixed bag, to be honest. There is some great stuff out there that doesn’t get the recognition it necessarily deserves, and some really average stuff that gets a lot of attention. I think a lot of people are reacting to that, and deciding to do things their way, industry recognition or not. To sum it up: Everyone wants to be a jazz musician, but no one wants to learn the blues.