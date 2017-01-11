From Books to Gin: How Matt Whiley Has Been Changing the London Cocktail Game

With the consultancy work, I’m lucky to work with some great people who show a lot of faith in me and what I do. At Restaurant Story and Rök, we change the menus when the produce changes -- with the seasons -- and it’s always exciting to be pushed for new and interesting drinks.

What was your proudest moment?

Whiley: Signing on the dotted line with the publisher to write my first cocktail book. Aside from that, I would say the relaunch of my gin (Wolf’s Nose), and also working with lots of amazing bars and bartenders, bringing them to Peg + Patriot for our guest shifts; having the team share our ethos with other great bars, and learning from other great people in the industry.