Mia Johansson and Bobby Hiddleston: How London's Cocktail Power Couple Changed the Scene in 2016

What have you been focusing on this year?

Mia Johansson: Our focus this year was to build a stable platform for the future, to create a bar that will stand the test of time and make a happy, successful venture for both us and our staff.

What was your proudest moment?

Bobby Hiddleston: Our proudest moment was when the news [of Swift] hit social media, and we felt so much incredible support from the world. We have gone through a lot of hardships in the past two years, and this has taken them all away, that this was what we were supposed to do.

Why do you think the London cocktail scene is so strong currently?

Johansson: The London cocktail scene has been made of strong friendships for a very long time; we have great mentorship all across the UK, which lets people learn and encourages them to open their own bars. With this friendship, you always feel welcomed into the group, and supported by the industry. We all aim to help each other so much more than compete with each other. We are stronger together, and that is really shown in London.