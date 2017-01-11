London's Cocktail Scene Is Trumping the Rest of the World's... Here's Why

In a world where advanced cocktail drinking often goes hand in hand with elite and pretentious behavior, there are a solid number of bars pumping out quality drinks at high volumes that also just want you to have a good time, regardless whether you can name five types of gin or not.

"The London bar scene to me is more playful and whimsical than what I see here in the US," says Yael Vengroff, the beverage director of the craft cocktail bar/bowling alley in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. "This isn’t to say that folks aren’t embodying that style in America. It’s just not the focus. Amazing bars to me would be Trailer Happiness, Callooh Callay, [and] Artesian. I love the attitude and experience of the LCC bars. LAB is almost like the cornerstone of all of the above, and El Camion is my favorite place to drink every night of the week."