The To-Go Cocktail Lives: Grab One From Our Favorite LA Spots The one quarantine tradition we want to continue.

Photo courtesy of HiPPO

Even during 2020, there was a reason to see the glass as half full. Mostly because the glass was literally half full of to-go cocktails. Thankfully, this upside of lockdown is still going strong and Los Angeles has a wide variety of deliverable drinks to enjoy. Between exclusive partners on DoorDash in LA, as well as our favorite options available on the app, we broke down the best options to order a drink from right now, from the comfort of your living room. And FYI: ordering just alcohol from any of these restaurants is still not allowed, but pair a cocktail with a meal (even an app will do) and you’ll be sipping hand delivered libations in no time.

Hippo Highland Park

Tiki cocktails for the whole crew! Grab a four-serving mixed drink of some of Hippo’s most intriguing concoctions. Whether you’d like a Cabin Crew, a Mariachi on the Beach, or a Cry Me a River, you’ll get 16 ounces of a complex, tiki-esque cocktail. Of course, the drinks aren’t the only reason to order from Hippo. Their laidback Italian fare features pasta with vegan and gluten-free options, and main dishes like porcini-rubbed hanger steak and wood-grilled scallops.

Jon & Vinny’s Fairfax & Brentwood

Need some orange wine with your pasta? Jon & Vinny’s has it! In addition to pizza, polenta, and an array of deliciously cheese-filled salads, they offer a wonderful selection of wines by the bottle. Plus, a few beers for those opposed to vino. In addition to five varieties of orange wine (similar to a rosé, but made with white wine grapes with the skin left on), Jon & Vinny’s offers to pick the wine for you. With levels from the $25 “Low Risk, High Reward” to the $100 “Beyond Baller,” the restaurant will select a wine by type (white, orange, rosé, and red) and price range, and you’ll get a surprise bottle delivered with your great Italian meal.

Photo courtesy of Genghis Cohen

Genghis Cohen Fairfax

Genghis Cohen is like a slice of New York in the middle of Fairfax. They opened in 1984 and still serve their East Coast inspired Chinese food today. Grab a kanton knish with your egg rolls and finish it off with a bottled cocktail, all made in house. The Old Fashioned Mai Tai and Szechuan Margarita pair beautifully with the huge menu of Chinese food favorites. If cocktails aren’t your fancy, try a Tsing Tao beer or a bottle of natural wine.

BADMAASH Downtown LA & Fairfax

Badmaash is badass both literally and figuratively. The name roughly translated in Hindi means “badass” and the no-fuss Indian street food could be described the same way. While you enjoy some Good Ol’ Saag Paneer or Chili Cheese Naan, grab a hoppy California Dream Pilsner or a bottle of Disco! Sauvignon Blanc. Beers range from $6.50-$8 a can, while the wines are available by the bottle for $40-$69. If you’re in the mood for an adventurous drink to match your super flavorful Indian fare, try the canned Watermelon Hatch Chile wine spritzer. Both spicy and refreshing, it’s a perfect drink for a hot day.

Photo by Anne Fishbein

Father’s Office Culver City, Downtown & Santa Monica

Burger & beer — the combo that never grows old. The Office Burger comes with caramelized onions, bacon, Gruyère, blue cheese, and your choice of craft beer all for under $30. Though the burger is the star, Father’s Office also has incredible appetizers like Chorizo Fritters and Liberty Duck Confit Salad. If you’re not in the mood for a brew, they serve canned wines, a limited bottle selection, and a rosé spritzer that screams “hot summer night.” Or try the Boulevardier, a bourbon cocktail with a bittersweet finish.

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery Santa Monica

If you’re craving an East Coast-style deli or just want a big ol’ sandwich, Bay Cities is the place to call. (Well, search for.) The deli sandwiches don’t skimp on the toppings and the array of side salads is unparalleled. Whether you want corn, cucumber, or caponata salad, they’ve got it by the pound. While you dig into a bresaola or hot pastrami sandwich, you can enjoy beer, wine, hard seltzer, or a variety of liquors. Get it by the bottle or try one of their three “On the Rocks” cocktails — a Cosmopolitan, margarita, or Old Fashioned. The mixed drinks are just under $7, the hard seltzers are around $2 a pop, and the wines start at $11 a bottle.

Photo by Jeremy Fox

Birdie G’s Santa Monica

From cast iron cornbread to ’nduja and strawberry cavatelli, there’s something for every taste at Birdie G’s. Comfort food favorites like matzo ball soup are offered alongside innovative dishes like Badger Flame beets — an extra-sweet varietal is extra sweet with a much less earthy flavor — paired with salty smoked trout roe. And the cocktails are just as unique. Try a Golden Rule made with prickly pear brandy, tequila, and marigold oil, or an Oh My Darling with carpano bianco, gin, orange, and xocolatl mole bitters. The mixed drinks come in three to six servings, so you can save some for later or easily share with a friend.

Daily Grill Burbank, Century Boulevard & Studio City

Sometimes you need meatloaf and a Manhattan and you don’t want to get out of your PJs. The Daily Grill can make that happen. Comfort food favorites like meatloaf, mac ’n cheese, and s’mores brownie pie fill the menu. Now, they’ve added a range of cocktails to make your meal even better. They offer classics like martinis, gimlets, and Moscow mules, but their signature drinks are extra special. Try a Daily Tipple made from bourbon, apricot, earl grey tea, lemon, and cinnamon. Or if you want something sweeter, get the Raspberry Beret made from strawberry-infused vodka, raspberry puree, and prosecco. Cocktails range from $11-$13.

Photo by Muse Media Group

Lanea Santa Monica

Allergy-friendly with plant-based options, Lanea has a great selection of tacos, quesadillas, and burritos, and an even better selection of canned cocktails. The house-made cocktails come in a four-pack with a complimentary bag of Takis, so you’ll always have a snack while you sample their palomas and spicy margaritas. Single-serving cans are also available, or you can grab a 12-pack to sample all the options from their Oaxacan Mule to the Watermelon Sugar High, a unique mix of watermelon, rum, citrus, and strega.

Cassell’s Hamburger Downtown, Koreatown

A visit to Cassell’s feels like a trip back to a 1950s classic hamburger joint. Unlike the 1950s venues, though, modern Cassell’s offers a variety of elevated cocktails to go with your side of fries. From margaritas to Negronis, you’ll find the perfect drink to pair with your burger. Or grab a quart of Long Island Iced Tea, made with Mexican Coke and top-shelf liquors, and have a party with seven of your friends. If the quart of cocktails isn’t a sweet enough ending to your meal, be sure to get a slice of apple pie or a handmade shake.

Photo courtesy of The Mermaid

The Mermaid Little Tokyo

Double-fried wings and cocktail kits, A.K.A. the perfect bar experience from home. The Mermaid features full bottles of both liquor and liqueur, so you can put together your own craft cocktail or use one of their rotating pre-made kits. Try the Pueblo Olvera and get a full bottle of mezcal, house made hibiscus syrup, plus a few limes to give it the right citrus kick. For food, they offer burgers, tacos, tater tots, and double-fried wings in three different sauces. Order on Wednesdays to get the wing night combo — 12 wings with your choice of sauce, tater tots, and a 32-ounce beer for $30.

PHOTO COURTESY MAIN CHICK HOT CHICKEN

Main Chick Hot Chicken Koreatown, Pasadena & West LA

In our opinion, nothing goes with hot chicken like a cold hard kombucha. The menu here is simple. It’s chicken, chicken, and bread with chicken on it. But the Nashville-style, perfectly fried chicken is all you need for an amazing meal. Get a beer, hard seltzer, or hard kombucha to go with your fried deliciousness. The hard kombuchas (Juneshine and Luna Bay Booch) are surprisingly light with just a hint of the vinegar-y kick of traditional booch. The slight acidity of these canned alcoholic teas is the perfect compliment to their fried favorites, too.