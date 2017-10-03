5 LA locales that turn the sexy up

There's no one definition of "sexy" -- what fits the bill for you might be totally un-sexy to someone who gets their definitions from UrbanDictionary.com. We partnered up with GUESS Night -- a new fragrance whose own definition includes "hot peppers" -- to track down five very different LA spots that, one way or the other, provide an atmosphere that serves as a prelude to getting your freak on.
Bootsy Bellows
This performance centric lounge fashioned with 60's sensibilities caters to every appetite, from the sensual (cat-costumed burlesque dancers) to the depraved (puppets).
No Vacancy Bar
One of these three doors contains No Vacancy Bar -- they don't allow photos inside, because like any affair worth its salt, it's best kept secret. Except Bill Clinton - Gennifer Flowers, which was much better out in the open.
Nozawa Bar
Ah, the omakase date. There is nothing sexier than putting your ordering decisions in the hands of another man so you can fully concentrate on... what was that? You had to return it to the store?!
Spare Room
Hard wood. Balls. Cocktails. They did such a nice job with this place.
Warwick
Those tastefully blurred out images in the background? They're actually giant naked ladies. Yep.
Tableside cocktails are this joint's jam -- Warwick's got a swanky, old skool-LA vibe with unique libations and a noteworthy crowd on any weekend night.
The Roosevelt Hotel is famous for being haunted, but now it's ready to be your regular haunt thanks to Spare Room. This sleek cocktail lounge/bowling alley stepped up its drink game with the addition of award-winning beverage director Yael Vengroff, who's crafting a menu full of welcome surprises, including a Salt & Vinegar Martini (served with dill potato chips), and a pandan leaf-adorned Lucky Smoke, mixed with Japanese whiskey, rum, banana liqueur, and vanilla.
This ten-seater only offers omakase, so just trust the chef -- an award-winning sushi master -- and let him deal you amazing raw bits picked up fresh from the local markets that morning.
Located in a restored Victorian house built in 1902, No Vacancy’s Prohibition era-inspired ambiance (there’s a secret entrance) and rotating, 12-item cocktail menu mimic its 20th century-born home. The three-story bar hosts cocktail connoisseurs in its various, dimly lit rooms, which are decorated with red leather and dark wood accents. At the bottom of a red carpeted staircase, a brick-walled courtyard is home to baroque fireplaces that set the tone for the live entertainment -- jazz music, burlesque shows, and tightrope walkers alike.
Bootsy Bellows is a glittery Hollywood club complete with pre-requisite bottle service and David Arquette's (yes, that David Arquette) leadership. Every week there is an extravaganza of magic, comedy, and music (Thursday to be exact). Bootsy Bellows brings old Hollywood glamour back to life.