88 Los Angeles Bars With the NFL Sunday Ticket

So you never, ever, ever, ever have to Google "LA bars with DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket" again (except maybe to, uh, find this article), here are basically all of them: 88 LA bars, all with DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket and beer, just in time for kickoff.
Tony’s Darts Away (address and info)
Burbank
Build-your-own sausage is an actual thing at one of the best beer bars in town.
Game Sound? Depends on the game.
Park Bar and Grill (address and info)
Burbank
This Packers-friendly bar serves up happy hour deals all day Sunday, and rotating specials on some impressive pub grub.
Game Sound? Yes, extra-loud for Packers games.
The Whiskey Bend (address and info)
Burbank
This well-worn watering hole offers stiff pours, as well as two pool tables and darts, should things not go well on the field.
Game Sound? Yes.
Hooters (address and info)
Burbank
Alright, we all know what’s going on here: big, big... pitchers of beer!
Game Sound? Yes.
Buffalo Wild Wings (address and info)
Burbank
Wings, real wild ones. And screens galore.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Hollywood Way (address and info)
Burbank
You’re going to order the Hollywood Way Hottie -- a Cajun-spiced burger topped with jalapeños, Jack cheese, and onion straws -- and you’re gonna watch football. ‘Merica.
Game Sound? Yes.
Rocco’s Tavern (address and info)
Culver City
You need their chicken Parm in your life.
Game Sound? Yes.
Rush Street (address and info)
Culver City
Get the Red Eye Burger. Visit the Bloody Mary bar. Then get another Red Eye Burger.
Game Sound? Yes.
City Tavern (address and info)
Culver City
Beer taps at your table, dude.
Game Sound? Yes.
Cozy Inn (address and info)
Culver City
Generous pours and shuffleboard for commercial breaks.
Game Sound? Yes.
Tattle Tale Room (address and info)
Culver City
Pregame starts at 6am. Packers fans especially welcome.
Game Sound? Yes.
Big Wangs (address and info)
Downtown
24 monster TVs and a Bloody Mary bar for a mere $6.
Game Sound? Yes.
Casey’s Irish Pub (address and info)
Downtown
Every hour is happy hour on Sundays!
Game Sound? Yes.
Bunker Hill Bar and Grill (address and info)
Downtown
Coin toss: truffle burger vs. short rib hash. Everyone’s a winner.
Game Sound? Yes.
Dames 'n Games (address and info)
Downtown
It’s a topless sports bar. A topless. Sports. Bar.
Game Sound? Yes.
Islands Restaurant (address and info)
Glendale
This chain-y, surf-themed burger joint sweetens the deal with nacho discounts and select happy hour priced drinks.
Game Sound? Yes for the “big” games.
Hennessey’s Tavern (address and info)
Hermosa
$5 game day specials will be slung during, uh, games, including any of their happy hour bar food options.
Game Sound? Yes.
Barnacles (address and info)
Hermosa
Another charming, dive-y neighborhood spot, with great burgers and a ton of draft beers.
Game Sound? Yes.
Northend Bar (address and info)
Hermosa
Classic bar food -- chicken wings, chili, etc. -- and tons of TVs make this bar a winner.
Game Sound? Yes.
Underground Pub and Grill (address and info)
Hermosa
This Packers bar does its happy hour specials on weekends, too. They’ve also got pool and shuffleboard.
Game Sound? Yes.
American Junkie (address and info)
Hermosa
On Sundays, they’ve got $5 build-your-own omelettes, $10 all-you-can-drink Bloodys with the purchase of a breakfast, and happy hour from 3-7pm. On Mondays, hit $2 Bud Lights and $5 pizzas all night, plus enter their season-long pool for a shot at a 55in TV.
Game Sound? Yes.
Patrick Malloy’s (address and info)
Hermosa
20+ TVs line this Irish bar, which’s doing a ton of specials: endless mimosas with the purchase of a breakfast, $6 Bloody pitchers, $4 domestics, discounted food items, and more.
Game Sound? TBA depending on the game.
Blue Palms Brewhouse (address and info)
Hollywood
Opens early for games with bottomless Bloody Marys. Steelers fans especially welcome.
Game Sound? Yes.
33 Taps (address and info)
Hollywood
Beer-baked mac & cheese, and beer not baked into mac & cheese.
Game Sound? Yes.
Big Wangs (address and info)
Hollywood
$4 Heinekens, $6 Jack & Colas, gigantic Bloody Marys, and mimosas.
Game Sound? Yes.
Buffalo Wild Wings (address and info)
Hollywood
Merch giveaways for predicting game outcomes.
Game Sound? Yes.
Happy Endings (address and info)
Hollywood
Bloody Mary bar, dollar-off pints, two-for-one mimosas.
Game Sound? Yes.
Hooters (address and info)
Hollywood
$12 pitchers, $6 “man-size” beers, and, well, you know.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Cabo Cantina (address and info)
Hollywood
Beer of the month: $3. Bottomless mimosas & Bloody Marys: $10. Bad decisions: free!
Game Sound? Yes.
Five O Four (address and info)
Hollywood
With bottomless daiquiris, mimosas, and Bloody Marys, try not to end up bottomless on their patio.
Game Sound? Yes.
1739 Public House (address and info)
Los Feliz
Almost as many TVs as beers on tap. God bless 'em.
Game Sound? Yes.
Franklin and Co Tavern (address and info)
Los Feliz
Seven types of Bloody Marys, including one with a bacon and short rib slider as garnish? Done.
Game Sound? No.
The Drawing Room (address and info)
Los Feliz
Free. Hot. Dogs. Plus it opens at 6am.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Faculty (address and info)
Los Feliz
Rotating craft beers and a damn-fine Monte Cristo for brunch.
Game Sound? No.
Shellback Tavern (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
This neighborhood-y South Bay staple’s got 17 TVs, a bunch of which'll be showing the Raiders. Also, they'll “put any group in a corner and put on whatever game they like.”
Game Sound? Yes.
The Castle (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
Five TVs are going to be showing games whenever they’re on. Also, if you’re into that kind of thing, the bartenders wear barely-there booty shorts.
Game Sound? Kinda. The sound is on the TVs, but not playing through the bar.
Brewco Manhattan Beach (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
Tons of TVs line this brewery, which’s also got a killer food menu (build-your-own pizza? YESPLZNOWINMYMOUTH).
Game Sound? No, unless there’s a big game. Then yes.
Baja Sharkeez (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
This party-hearty spot’s a meet-up point for 49ers fans, but they also vote on which game’s the most popular to decide what to show on the prime real estate.
Game Sound? Yes.
Simmzy’s (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
This jam-packed spot’s got ridiculous burgers, craft beer, and a killer outdoor patio.
Game Sound? No.
Shark’s Cove (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
They’ve got shot specials and $4 Bud Lights during games, plus more than 50 flatscreens.
Game Sound? Yes.
OB’s Pub and Grill (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
It’s happy hour during any NFL game, any time, plus they’ve got daily specials as well at this 25-year-old standby.
Game Sound? Yes.
Grunion’s Sports Bar (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
They’re not quite sure what’s up this season specials-wise, but in the past they’ve had Sunday tacos at this 40-plus-year-old neighborhood staple.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Hangar Inn (address and info)
Manhattan Beach
If you’re cheering on the Packers, you definitely want to go here, but there’s no need to be Green if not -- they’ll show other games as well on their 13 TVs, and have pitcher and bucket specials as well.
Game Sound? Yes for the Packers, and perhaps for everyone else.
Brennan’s Pub (address and info)
Marina Del Rey
Let’s see... $3.25 drafts, and oh right, TURTLE RACING. Also, it’s a Broncos bar.
Game Sound? Yes.
Sports Harbour Bar and Restaurant (address and info)
Marina Del Rey
Do you not hate the freakin' Eagles? Then this place -- the “official Eagles bar of the South Bay” (which is weird, because it’s in Marina Del Rey) -- has you covered.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Parlor (address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Count ‘em: two bars, three HD projectors, 50 flatscreens. Any other numbers are up to your team.
Game Sound? Yes.
Bludso’s (address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Breakfast burritos and coffee, and what are those other things? Oh yeah, BBQ and beer.
Game Sound? Yes.
Goal Sports Cafe (address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
13 screens and one massive projector. Also, get the Goal Touchdown platter: wings, sliders, chicken strips, and mozzarella sticks.
Game Sound? Yes.
Busby’s East (address and info)
Mid-Wilshire
Never mind that you run the risk of making a bad decision here, there are just soooo many screens.
Game Sound? Yes.
Big Wangs (address and info)
North Hollywood
Specials on Heineken, Jack & Coke, and Bloodys during games, as well as food specials.
Game Sound? Yes -- one game at a time.
The Federal Bar (address and info)
North Hollywood
This two-story bar/club in the middle of NoHo has killer breakfasts, and a happy hour from 3-6pm.
Game Sound? No.
Michael's Pub (address and info)
North Hollywood
This beloved neighborhood dive keeps it totally simple, showing games “with sound, most of the time, unless someone puts on music on the jukebox."
Game Sound? See above.
Champs (address and info)
North Hollywood
22 flatscreens are the main draw at this Bar Rescue-d Burbank sports dive, along with shuffleboard and a ton of taps.
Game Sound? Yes.
Star Lite Cantina (address and info)
North Hollywood
This dive bar got ante’d up earlier this year, changing its name from the Starlite Room to the Starlite Cantina (ooooooh, faaaaaancy), and upping their tequila-and-actually-good-beer quotient.
Game Sound? Yes.
Mo’s Place (address and info)
Playa Del Rey
“Do you want a $2 mimosa with your meal?” should not really be a question.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Shack (address and info)
Playa Del Rey
You can’t mess with a classic.
Game Sound? Yes.
Busby’s West (address and info)
Santa Monica
50 plasma screens and a “sports brunch,” which sounds exciting.
Game Sound? Yes.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub (address and info)
Santa Monica
Giants fans flock to this place. Stick around for Irish music at night.
Game Sound? Yes.
JP’s Sports Bar and Grill (address and info)
Santa Monica
Cleveland Browns fans will feel most welcome. Everyone else...
Game Sound? Yes.
Hooters (address and info)
Santa Monica
Really? You have to ask?
Game Sound? Yes.
Pineapple Hill Saloon (address and info)
Sherman Oaks
You half expect your Grandpa to roll through the doors of this wood-paneled, unpretentious class-act.
Game Sound? One game at a time, fellas.
The Robin Hood British Pub (address and info)
Sherman Oaks
Expertly poured happy hour pints and plenty of authentic British pub fare.
Game Sound? If Jerry’s working, and by request.
The Oaks Tavern (address and info)
Sherman Oaks
This small-to-tiny, beer-focused Valley bar’s got no food, but what they lack in eats they make up for in high-ABV brews, like 8.74% Little Sumpin' Extra!.
Game Sound? Yes.
Jay’s Bar (address and info)
Silverlake
Rotating craft beer, solid cocktails, and the bacon bratwurst.
Game Sound? Yes.
Good Microbrew and Grill (address and info)
Silverlake
12 screens, 25 microbrews on tap, and 49ers fans galore.
Game Sound? Yes.
Barbarella (address and info)
Silverlake
A legit brunch offering and two-for-one drinks all day on Sundays. Ah-mazing.
Game Sound? Yes.
Hyperion Public (address and info)
Silverlake
A classy joint with nine screens and a damn-fine buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich.
Game Sound? Yes.
Home (address and info)
Silverlake
You have to order the fried chicken and waffles. And the jalapeño Bloody Maria. End of story.
Game Sound? Yes.
Mohawk Bend (address and info)
Silverlake
A mind-boggling selection of California craft beers and plenty of tasty vittles.
Game Sound? Yes.
Rocco’s Tavern (address and info)
Studio City
Mmmmm. Pizza. And ravioli. And beer. And more pizza.
Game Sound? Depends on the game. So, maybe.
Laurel Tavern (address and info)
Studio City
Killer cocktails, super-killer burgers, and tons of TVs are all calling cards of this Ventura barstaurant.
Game Sound? No.
The Fox and Hounds (address and info)
Studio City
$5 Bloodys and $5 mimosas, as well as more than a dozen TVs guarantee you’ll have a good time watching the game here.
Game Sound? Yes, after soccer’s done.
Saddle Ranch (address and info)
Universal City
This ultra-touristy BBQ spot up at Universal Citywalk has TVs right at the bar and all over the room.
Game Sound? Yes.
Foxfire Room (address and info)
Valley Village
In case you’re bored during the game, this long-standing Valley dive’s got Golden Tee, darts, and karaoke after the games on Sunday nights.
Game Sound? Yes.
Pat’s Cocktails (address and info)
Valley Village
This Bar Rescue-d “mixology” bar boasts 16 screens and a window for ordering BBQ from next door, without needing to leave the bar. It’s pretty magical.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Rec Room (address and info)
Valley Village
Formerly The Draft, this dive’s got TVs at each table with your choice of games, and they’ve also got superb wings.
Game Sound? Yes.
Sidewalk Cafe (address and info)
Venice
An ocean breeze and 12 screens.
Game Sound? Yes.
Nikki’s Venice (address and info)
Venice
Do $0.25 chicken wings pair well with bottomless mimosas? Only one way to find out.
Game Sound? Yes.
Danny’s Venice (address and info)
Venice
$3 Bud, Bud Light, Pacifico, and a special TBD football menu.
Game Sound? Yes.
Cabo Cantina (address and info)
Venice
Who could say no to those big frosty margaritas, especially when your team is winning/losing?
Game Sound? Yes.
The Fat Dog (address and info)
West Hollywood
Because IKEA isn’t showing the game but you still want Swedish meatballs, head here. Also: dogs everywhere.
Game Sound? No.
The Den (address and info)
West Hollywood
Get the ribs. Get the wings. Get the ribs and the wings. And stay for happy hour at 3pm.
Game Sound? No.
Saddle Ranch (address and info)
West Hollywood
Dude, there’s a mechanical bull and steak, what more do you want?
Game Sound? Yes.
Barney’s Beanery (address and info)
West Hollywood
Chili and cheap beer.
Game Sound? Yes.
Cabo Cantina (address and info)
West Hollywood
Bring on the 36oz mega-margarita.
Game Sound? Yes.
Kitchen 24 (address and info)
West Hollywood
Chorizo fries, bacon/jalapeño hush puppies, and two-for-one beers.
Game Sound? Yes.
GYM Sports Bar (address and info)
West Hollywood
$3 pints and $11 pitchers. Yes, and yes.
Game Sound? Yes.
The Belmont (address and info)
West Hollywood
Beer buckets, wings, and build-your-own Bloody Marys. Stick around for karaoke at 10pm.
Game Sound? Yes.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Danny Jensen is soooooo tired of asking, "Do you play the sound of the game?" to bartenders who just want to serve another Jack & Coke. He's at @dannyseamus on Twitter.
Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA, and is unsure whether football is the game with touchdowns or slam dunks. He's at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.