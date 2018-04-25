Resto designer Kris Keith dishes on his LA

LA’s status as a dream factory extends beyond the movies to every Angeleno who imagines the way the world could be, then pulls up his shirtsleeves and builds it. Or takes off his shirt and builds it—the people in this town are unreasonably fit. As part of a five-city spotlight done in conjunction with the extremely new, completely redesigned 2014 Acura MDX, we asked restaurant designer Kris Keith—whose firm Spacecraft has created spaces as diverse as Kitchen 24 and BoHo—to tell us his LA inspirations. Click here for his picks, and look below for a big, round offer from Pinz bowling alley and the word from design-world titans in Chicago, New York, SF and DC.
Recommended Video
Bottoms Up