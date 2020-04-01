Where to Order Booze To-Go in LA Right Now

You’ve started taking Facebook Live HIIT classes, done virtual tours of art museums in Germany, baked your own focaccia, and finally gave in and binge-watched Tiger King. Chances are you’ve also had a few drinks along the way, and you’ll likely need to replenish your stash at some point soon.
If you’re not about to stand in line outside of Trader Joe’s and already know that it’s slim pickings at your corner liquor store, you don’t have to become a teetotaler till summer. Thanks to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control letting up on restrictions, it’s easier than ever to get alcohol via takeout or delivery from restaurants.
Eating establishments are now allowed to sell manufacturer-sealed containers (think cans and bottles of beer, wine, and liquor) to go, even if it’s all you’re buying. Everything else -- from custom cocktails shaken up by staff bartenders to a single glass of wine poured at the restaurant -- must be sold in conjunction with food. Turns out drinking (responsibly) can help support local business right now.
Most operating restaurants with liquor licenses will sell you beer or bottles of wine to go right now, so it should be easy to add some alcohol to your order, but plenty of other places are getting creative with house cocktails, DIY kits, discounts, deals, and more. Let’s hope this is over before we get through all of ‘em.
Make-Your-Own Cocktail Kits, Batched Cocktails, and Single Servings
Sourced Craft Cocktails
Various locations
To help give out-of-work bartenders a temporary gig, this cocktail delivery service usually focused on events and festivals just began offering home delivery in multiple cities including LA. Kits (delivered by the bartenders themselves) come with freshly batched mixers made up of house-made syrups, shrubs, and fresh-squeezed juices, as well as a 750-ml bottle of booze and a jigger to create one of its custom cocktails. Offerings include the spicy margarita which comes with Avión Tequila, and a mix of orange cordial, lime juice, honey syrup and a jalapeño tincture; and the Brown Derby, done with Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, fresh squeezed grapefruit and lemon juice, homemade honey simple syrup, and Angostura bitters. You can also make it a Bartender’s Choice and see what shows up. Bonus: A portion of the proceeds go towards the Bartenders Guild’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
Cost: $80-90 for 12 servings; order online.
Manuela
Downtown
The sprawling Arts District spot is mixing up five pre-batched cocktails for home enjoyment including a classic Old Fashioned with Evan Williams Bourbon, and a Whiskey Pimms done with Monkey Shoulder scotch, housemade Pimm’s, and lemon, all available in cute little containers with food to-go or delivery orders.
Cost: $24 for 2-3 servings ($12 for 1-2 servings of the Old Fashioned); order online.
Father’s Office
Culver City
Sang Yoon’s legendary burger restaurant has four of its signature cocktails by the jar for sale, including a Michter’s Rye Manhattan, Martini, Old Fashioned and Tequila Collins. And yes, fancy garnishes are provided. Note these are offered out of the Culver location only.
Cost: $10 for single servings; order by phone 310.736.2224 or via Doordash.
101 Coffee Shop
Hollywood
This retro diner is hawking cocktails crafted by barkeeps at the adjacent Mini Bar including the Melvin, a play on a Rye Manhattan made with the place’s very own Manischewitz vermouth; and something called the Regal Beagle Twinkle Toes, which you should probably order for the name alone. You can also throw in some shots, single cocktails, and bottles of liquor while you’re at it.
Cost: $50 for five servings; order by 5pm for 8pm delivery via Caviar.
Madre
Palms and Torrance
To complement its taco kit offering, the two Oaxacan restaurant locations are selling several of their signature cocktails – including a smoky margarita and the prickly pear liqueur-tequila-and-cucumber-based Chapo and Kate -- in batches and as single servings. You can also grab their Michelada mix and a six-pack of beer for the next day.
Cost: Cocktail kits, $6, $20, and $38, for 1,3, and 6 servings. Michelada mix, $12; order by phone or via delivery apps.
Cassell’s Hamburgers
Koreatown and Downtown
At these prices (five bucks each!), you might want to double up… or triple up… or buy the place out. In addition to Cassell’s classic burgers, sandwiches, fries, and pies, you can get some of those really reasonably priced drinks from their short-and-sweet cocktail menu including an Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule, and margarita. One-ounce shots of whiskey, mezcal, and more are available, too... just in case.
Cost: $5 for each cocktail or shot; order via Grubhub.
101 North Eatery & Bar
Westlake Village
The eatery within the Shoppes at Westlake Village is offering six cocktail kits to get you through sheltering-in-place, each of which includes a full-size 750ml bottle of liquor and housemade mix. Options include margaritas, mojitos, and a custom cocktail called the Pear Necessity that comes with a bottle of vodka and mix of lemon juice, pear puree, and freshly pressed ginger syrup. There’s a Sangria kit too.
Cost: $40 ($30 for sangria) for 3-14 servings; order by text or phone or through Grubhub
Broken Spanish
Downtown
Ray Garcia’s modern Mexican restaurant is offering its Broken Spanish margarita and mezcal-based El Zocalo by the three-serving batch for pick-up, which you can use to wash down those platters of seriously good tamales. You can also grab bottles of El Silencio mezcal and wine while you’re swinging by, too
Cost: $18-19 for three servings; order by phone or though Grubhub
Birdie G’s
Santa Monica
To go along with all of its takeout offerings, ranging from family-style meals to containers of soups and sauces, Rustic Canyon Group’s newest venue at Bergamot Station just added some cool cocktails to the mix. Offerings include the prickly pear brandy-and-tequila Golden Rule, and a classic gin martini that shakes things up with orange bitters.
Cost: $32 for 3 servings, $60 for servings; order online or through Postmates.
Here and Now
Downtown
In addition to its food menu and wine by the bottle, the Arts District watering hole is making a handful of single-serving cocktails available to-go. That includes those oh-so-popular gin or vodka Quarantinis, along with a few beers by the bottle/can including Miller High-Life and Dogfish Head IPA. You can also add a roll of TP to your order for $2.50.
Cost: Cocktails are $10, and beer is $4-7; order through Postmates.
Discounted Wine and Beer
BOA Steakhouse
Santa Monica and West Hollywood
The duo of swanky steakhouses is touting 50% off all of the bottles from its impressive roster of vino if you’re doing their white-glove curbside pickup. If you spend $50, you’ll get a $20 gift card you can use at the venue when they reopen.
How to order: Order by phone, 310.899.4466 (Santa Monica) and 310.278-2050 (West Hollywood) or through Postmates
Meet in Paris
Culver City
The French bistro is offering 30% off its entire menu, including its list of mainly Californian and French wines by the glass, carafe, or bottle, if you go directly through the restaurant and opt for pickup.
How to order: By phone, 858.344.1628 or through Postmates
Social Eats
Santa Monica
The 3rd Street Promenade food hall rolled out a half-off wine and $4 beer promo for anyone who orders food from any and all of its resident restaurants, which include David Cheng fried chicken stand Fuku, and Voltaggio Brothers’ seafood sando spot STRFISH, and noodle shop Street Noods, plus free delivery within Santa Monica.
How to order: Order online and use promo code 50%WINE.
Same Same Thai
Silver Lake
This Thai restaurant/wine bar is offering a 20% discount on bottles of wine when ordered for pickup (food takeout is 10% off, too, so go ahead and order up some Pad Thai just to have), plus extra markdowns if you order from the restaurant directly.
How to order: By phone, 213.273-8424, from 4-10pm or through Postmates, Grubhub, Caviar
Esters
Santa Monica
The Westside wine bar is offering 25% off all wine and free delivery on orders or over $100 within a five-mile radius. You can browse their seriously long list here.
How to order: By phone, 310.899.6900 Tuesday-Sunday, 11am to 4pm or through Caviar, Uber Eats, Postmates
