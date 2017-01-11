During the first couple years the brewers tried adding the avocado during the “hot side” of the brewing process in the kettle. But they found when the puree was exposed to 200+ degree wort, and it gave a cooked avocado flavor (and let’s face it, nobody likes a cooked avocado.) They also dialed back the amount of garlic and onion powder they’ve used in the past, which they felt gave the beer more of a guacamole flavor. Instead, they want to focus on the subtle, nutty flavors of the avocado. “It’s also a little creamier than other beers because there are a lot of fats in avocados, so that adds a certain thickness that you wouldn’t otherwise have. It is kind of hard to pick out, but once you know you’re looking for that creaminess you can notice it.”