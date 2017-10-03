Food & Drink

Arts District Brewing Co. Is the Best New Brewery in LA

Published On 12/18/2015
Timothy Norris/Thrillist

With 2015 brewery openings like Mumford, Iron Triangle, and Boomtown, LA’s craft beer scene is finally blowing up. Luckily for us, there’s one more name in the DTLA mix, just in time to round out the year. 213 Hospitality (the wizards behind The Varnish, 4100 Bar, Honeycut, and a ton of other greats) got their hands on a space in the Arts District, and the aptly named Arts District Brewing Co. might just be the best new brewery in LA. Don’t believe us? Take a look:

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

First off: this space is huge. The bar itself is expansive, wrapping around the entire brewery to provide a ton of seats, which means you don’t need to do that back-and-forth shuffle to order a drink, probably ever.

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

And the roominess doesn’t stop there: beyond the physical bar, there are plenty of booths and tables to sit at. The space seems to lend itself to almost any occasion. Beers with buddies? Check. Just got fired from your job and you need to surround yourself with friendly people and tasty beer? You know it. Taking somebody on a date while also trying to prove you know the coolest new spots in LA? Arts District Brewing has you covered.

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

All that space inside still somehow making you claustrophobic? Never fear, there's a big patio outside so you can drink your tasty beverages in the fresh air. But is drinking the only thing you can do on the patio? We think not…

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

It's got giant Jenga…

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

And, duh, corn hole.

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

Hang tight, the fun doesn’t stop there. Inside it's got SKEE-BALL!!!! Oh, and...

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

Pingpong…

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

And darts (aka the only sport that you’re SUPPOSED to be drinking while you are playing).

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

And somehow, with all of this fun stuff, the place doesn’t feel at all cramped or crowded.

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

But what about the beer? It's starting with nine brews all between $6-$7, with four-beer flights for $10.

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

Love IPAs? Get your hands on the Traction or the Kablamo. Don’t like oatmeal stouts? Trust us, its Velveteen Rabbit will make you a convert. Looking for a reason to channel Champ Kind? It's got a wheat amber called Whammy. WHAMMMMMMMMMY!

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

OK, you’ve got beer in your belly and games in your hands. The only thing that’s missing? Food, of course. Good thing Fritzi next door has an opening right into the brewery so you can order some of its delicious grub, like burgers, dogs, and even short rib hand pies, while you’re drinking.

Timothy Norris/Thrillist

So, is it time to make Arts District Brewing Co. your new home? Yes. Yes it is. Duh.

Wilder Shaw is a regular Thrillist contributor who will be spending A LOT of 2016 at Arts District Brewing. Enjoy a pint with him on Twitter at @WilderShaw_ and Instagram at @wildershaw.

1. Arts District Brewing 828 Traction Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013 (Downtown)

Located in LA’s historic Arts District, this brewery hosts a 15-barrel layout that’s capable of producing 3300 barrels each year. Its sprawling main room and outdoor patio are great for large events, and an entertainment area comes equipped with bar games, ping-pong, darts, and more. It's a brewery, it's an arcade -- it's a brewcade.

