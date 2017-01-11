Toast National Cognac Day With a Sidecar at These LA Bars on June 4

June 4th is National Cognac Day and that means sidecar cocktails! Is it any wonder why this spirit fully deserves its own holiday?
Celebrate the brandy-based beverage with the best sidecars in Los Angeles. The list and map below will lead you to the bars featuring the cocktail this week.
1. The Church Key8730 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
2. Roger Room370 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
3. Melrose Umbrella Company7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
4. Sassafras Saloon1233 Vine St, Los Angeles
5. Resident428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles
6. Harold & Belle's2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
7. Harlowe7321 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
8. Cities Restaurant4512 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles
9. Lock & Key Social Drinkery11033 Downey Ave, Downey
The Church Key gets aggressively inventive with its Asian-influenced interpretations of modern American cuisine. Waiters push dim carts around the dining room featuring small plates that are familiar enough for you to recognize (sweet potato gnocchi, curried chicken pot pie) but exciting enough that some will only appeal to the most adventurous of eaters (pig ear cheetos). Signature cocktails continue to challenge expectations: Negronis come in a can and boozy popsicles are a common sighting.
Since its opening in the early days of the speakeasy craze in LA, The Roger Room has retained all of its class and charm. Order up the Four Aces, a house favorite with vodka, basil, green grapes, and ginger liqueur, or the Japanese Maple with whiskey, egg whites, and maple syrup -- then settle into a booth beneath the hand-painted carnival mural and be prepared to stay awhile.
If you're looking for creative cocktails with a speakeasy vibe, then you've arrived at your destination: Melrose Umbrella Company. This buzzy, den-like cocktail bar in West Hollywood specializes in herbaceous iterations of old-school libations. During the day, it turns its focus to coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.
Authenticity comes in all shapes and sizes. At Sassafras Saloon, it comes in the shape of a one-time Savannah townhouse that was deconstructed, transported (from Georgia), and resurrected smack in the heart of Hollywood. Sure, the draw may be the live music and Southern-style cocktail proffer -- house-brewed sarsaparilla and barrel-aged beverages among them -- but the various (and plentiful) antebellum tchotchkes solidify the saloon’s down-home feel. Sassafras will take you from one southern corner of the country to the other as you sip your Sazerac in the parlor, underneath the portrait of Frederick Douglass.
This arty new DTLA venue space and cocktail bar hosts indie rock bands with a simple premise in mind: yes to DJs, food, friends, and partying; no to "covers, lines, reservations, dress codes, and bullsh*t."
You can't get older-school Southern cooking (in an old-school Southern-style kitchen) than Harold & Belle's: it's been at it since 1969, making everything from meatloaf to catfish. The go-to is the creamy étouffée, though, like everything else there, it's made with a tried-and-true recipe passed down through generations.
This WeHo haunt sports a sophisticated interior with antique decor, brown banquettes, and an intricate, handmade tile floor, plus a killer cocktail program designed by beloved NY bartender Dushan Zaric. Sip on innovative cocktails like the Aye Poppy (Uncle Val's Botanical Gin, Grand Poppy, house-made strawberry basil syrup, lemon, and egg white), alongside a cheese & charcuterie board, while you salute Hollywood's Golden Age -- the theme of this classy spot.
Cities Restaurant & Lounge has everything you need for a good time: fun events, a great menu, and even hosts Taco Tuesday.
Lock & Key Social Drinkery (not to be confused with the LA speakeasy) serves up some surprising bar foods, such as crowd-pleasing chicken and waffle sliders. Bacon fanatics also fit in here by ordering the Manimal burger (that's bacon in the burger as well as on the burger). Check out their cocktails menu as well for surprising mixes like the PS I Love You (that's rum, lemon, and strawberry shrub).