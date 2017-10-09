Where to Drink in Los Angeles Right Now

"Where should I get a drink tonight?" It's one of the defining questions of our (and, let's be honest, any) time, which is why we've finally compiled this list of the best places to get a drink, right now, in LA, with a smattering of everything from dive bars and cocktail lounges to beer halls and themed lounges. The next round's on us.
Good Times at Davey Wayne's
Hollywood
In just a couple short years, Davey Wayne's has become the bar whose quality all others are compared to (and no others can touch): everything about this Houston Hospitality spot feels perfectly themed to their '70s-throwback vibe, whether it’s the shag carpeting on the inside or the alcoholic sno-cone cart outside. The rollerskating show is a must-see, the bands the bar books are incredible, and you can even beat the line -- by coming for a drink in the afternoon, which, let’s face it, is not a bad solution.
Frolic Room
Hollywood
A few years ago, The Powerhouse reimagined itself as a cocktail bar -- and while that may or may not have been a good business move for that Hollywood stalwart, it was definitely a shining moment for The Frolic Room, which now stands alone in the pantheon of great Hollywood dive bars. It’s of an earlier time, when the vibe and the crowd were both dark and mysterious; when the jukebox could change the entire tone of a room; when the guy across the bar could be a major celebrity (or a Mini Mr T). It’s cheap; it’s ancient; it’s glorious.
Blue Palms Brewhouse
Hollywood
It’s funny to think that this no-frills gastropubish bar was once a nothing establishment that existed mainly to serve the clients of the right-next-door Fonda Theater: These days, it seems on some nights like it’s more of a destination than that club is, with tap takeovers, rare brews, and an intense focus on hop-knowledge that’s made it one of the best beer bars in the city (that burger ain’t bad, either).
Jumbo's Clown Room
Los Feliz
With the possible exception of the Tiki Ti, there is no more beloved shithole in LA than Jumbo’s Clown Room, and for good reason: This dive-with-a-stage-and-a-pole (don’t call it a strip club -- there’s no nudity, few lapdances, and very little skeeviness) oozes charisma, and thankfully not much else. Unlike other similar establishments (not-not looking at you, Cheetah’s), the women who dance here clearly want to be dancing here, and as such are treated as athletes as much as they are sex symbols: Once you see a tatted punk-rock princess slide down a pole with one toe against all laws of gravity while singing along to “First of the Gang to Die,” you’ll be totally on board -- and if you’re not, we’re not so sure we want to hang out with you, anyways.
The Spare Room
Hollywood
If you were a betting man, it’d have been a safe bet against The Spare Room when it opened in 2011: It was on the top floor of a hotel and hard to find; the crowd it initially appealed to was more red-velvet than loyal-fan; it had a dual bowling alley and charged to rent games like Jenga. But here’s the thing: Once you were in, you realized there were secrets to The Spare Room, from hidden photo booths to occasional band nights, and that bowling here was far more fun than at the tourist-haven Lucky Strike right down the street. And then you had a drink and realized they were among the best in the city. And then you kept coming back for more. And here we are, nearly six years later.
No Name
West Hollywood
Everything about No Name should be hateable, from the fedora on the doorman to the you-need-to-know-someone-to-get-in-or-do-you door policy to their no-cameras rule to, uh, the fact that the bar DOESN’T EVEN HAVE A NAME. But here’s the thing: Once you’re inside, it’s one of the most easygoing, comfortable bars in LA, with surprise performances and amazing fried chicken, as well as the friendliest staff in LA. Yes, even that guy in the fedora.
Seven Grand
Downtown
Cedd Moses deserves props for knowing a good thing when he saw it: The barman behind just about all of the bars that made the Downtown scene happen (Golden Gopher! Broadway Bar!) was the first to see the potential in reviving a part of the city many had left for dead. Seven Grand is his masterpiece, a whiskey bar that seems both serious and inviting at once, with game tables and macrobrews for people who just want a good time, and a hundreds-deep menu of the brown stuff for anyone looking to take their drinking to the next level.
Alex's Bar
Long Beach
In a town known for punk rock, this legendary red box-of-a-bar in an industrial-ish section of town is known for being the punkest bar of them all. That doesn’t just mean Buds and bashing, though: booker/owner Alex Hernandez, who has been a local legend for the nearly 20-year history of the bar, got into craft cocktails a few years ago -- so this dive bar has great drinks, now, as well as great music. Boom.
Tom Bergin's
Mid-Wilshire
This iconic Irish pub has been pulling perfect pints and winning legions of fans with its Gaelic charm since 1936 (some loyal patrons even carried the horseshoe bar up Fairfax from the original location in 1949). You’ll find the names of many of those longtime regulars written on paper shamrocks that cover the ceiling and rafters -- which includes everyone from Cary Grant to Kiefer Sutherland -- and you’ll find the warm hospitality is extended to newcomers as well. If you can get in, also consider a drink at the Vestry, the members-only whiskey bar upstairs that they may give you a peek at if you ask nicely.
Tiki-Ti
Los Feliz
While LA has plenty of solid Tiki offerings both old and new, Tiki-Ti is the long-reigning champ (with a mug raise to Tonga Hut in NoHo, which is a few years older but doesn’t quite pour on the charm as heavily). The unbelievably tiny, family-run joint packs in the party with tchotchkies galore, a ceiling with names of decades-long regulars, and, of course, a lengthy list of potent Tiki cocktails, many of which were concocted by founder Ray Buhen who previously worked at the original Don the Beachcomber (if you’re here on a Wednesday at 8:30pm, you can join in a toast to Ray). Take a spin on the Wheel of Tiki Drinks if you’re feeling indecisive, and if you order the rum-loaded Uga Booga, prepare for an “uga booga” chant from the whole bar as they pour your drink.
E.R.B.
Downtown
Take one co-owner of celebrated Silver Lake Wine; add a James Beard Award-winning chef formerly of Mozza; combine with a knowledgeable bar manager with a killer roster of cocktails; then pour the mix into a slick and intimate bar with a spectacular patio, and you’ll have yourself one of the best bars in town. Order up one of those cocktails like the Mateo Street Margarita with prickly pear, pair it with the bar’s damn fine cheeseburger, make your way to the patio for a few rounds of bocce, and settle in for the night because you likely won’t want to go anywhere else.
Smog Cutter
Hollywood
There are “dive” bars, and then there are dive bars, and then somewhere at the bottom of the list is Smog Cutter. It’s gritty, the Champagne of Beers is cheap-as-hell, there’s something a bit off with most of the old-timers at the bar, and the karaoke performances can be spotty at best, but we love it just the same. You never know just what kind of ridiculous shenanigans will go down on any given night, but chances are you probably won’t be recounting them too loudly around the office on Monday.
Chez Jay
Santa Monica
A nautically themed Westside institution, Chez Jay has been a reliable ocean-adjacent escape from crowds of tourists since 1959. Inside you’ll find heavy pours, big steaks and shrimp cocktails, and plenty of salty characters (some more charming than others). Oh yes, and peanut shells covering the floor. There’s a patio out back, but if you can snag a booth -- or rarer still a stool at the bar -- you’ll begin to understand just why this place can never go away.
Lucky Baldwins
Pasadena
The drinking options in Pasadena have noticeably improved in recent years, but long before The Blind Donkey was pouring craft selections or Der Wolfskopf was filing liters with German pilsners, Lucky Baldwin’s was the destination for beer nerds in the area (and it still holds the torch high). Prepare to examine a lengthy menu heavy on Belgian and SoCal brews, and you’re probably going to want to order their famous fish ‘n' chips or bangers & mash to keep you well-fueled. The two other locations -- in Sierra Madre and on Colorado Blvd -- might be roomier, but it’s tough to beat the weathered and improvised feel of the original spot in Old Town.
Highland Park Bowl
Highland Park
If throwing strikes in a stunningly restored circa-1929 bowling alley, while sipping excellent cocktails and chowing down wood-fired pizzas sounds like a perfect Friday night for you, then step this way. The 1933 Group -- known for top-notch, vintage-inspired watering holes like Harlowe, Sassafras, and Idle Hour -- really outdid themselves with this latest venture with an attention to detail that provides so much eye candy, while still leaving room for plenty of fun. You’re going to want to invite the whole crew.
The Chestnut Club
Santa Monica
While many bars in this part of town are often tragically overrun by crowds of tourists or flip-flopped beach bros, The Chestnut Club manages to strike the right balance of class and casual that welcomes locals without feeling too uptight. Exposed brick, leather booths, and dim-lighting set the stage for well-crafted, yet unfussy cocktails from the team behind Black Market Liquor Bar and Scopa Italian Roots. If you don’t see what you’re looking for on the menu, the bar team will gladly whip up something special for you. You’ll also find way-better-than-average bar bites like oysters and a BBQ short rib sandwich.
Ercoles 1101
Manhattan Beach
One of the oldest bars in LA, Ercoles has thankfully retained much of its true grit over the decades without anything “craft” or “refurbished” interfering. What you will find is cheap booze, worn wooden booths, and a cast of regulars at the bar that greet each other like they were on "Cheers." And you definitely don’t want to leave without ordering this dive bar’s wonderfully simple griddle-cooked cheeseburger loaded with toppings. Just don’t forget to bring cash.
Boneyard Bistro
Sherman Oaks
So, let us get this straight: you’ve got 42 rotating taps of craft beer, a massive whiskey selection, and fantastic hickory-smoked BBQ? Do you really need more reasons to drink at Boneyard Bistro? OK, how about the low-key vibe and friendly staff that make it an equally great option for watching the game with buddies and taking your special someone to brunch? Or maybe the special events like tap takeovers and fried chicken Mondays? Sold? Great, we’ll see you there.
The Varnish
Downtown
One of the first bars in the speakeasy-bandwagon, The Varnish -- a tiny little spot hidden in the back of Cole’s -- has also become one of the best free live-music bars in the city, with exceptional jazz nearly all the time, and the best cocktails in the city, all the time.
The Venice Whaler
Venice
Complain all you want about the homogenization of Venice over the years, but you can always hang on to the Whaler -- a funky, unpredictable dive bar that’s literally a part of the fabric of the city: Where else can you find the friends you lost earlier in the night as it ticks down to last call, grab a burger by the beach, and reminisce about the one who got away? Nowhere else -- which is as it should be.
71Above
Downtown
Surely one of LA’s best sunset views is sitting at the bar at 71 Above; the restaurant’s bar literally faces the mountains the sun sets into, with high-tech windows that self-tint so you can look right at the hint of light as it makes its way down while sipping a delicious Old Fashioned. Added bonus: it’s the only place in the restaurant you can order a la carte, which means if you’re hungry but don’t want to commit to the $75 prix fixe (or can’t get a table), you’re in luck.
The Slipper Clutch
Downtown
This Downtown bar’s become a quick favorite thanks to an all-star team that includes Cedd Moses and Eric Alperin, who’ve imbued the spot (hidden behind the also-notable Bar Clacson) with an old-school, punky vibe and a highball-inspired drink list. Bring some quarters for the retro video games, too.
Mikkeller Bar
Downtown
The Downtown outpost of the beloved SF craft beer bar is a massive (like, really, really, really massive) ode to hops, with one of the most meticulous beer lists in town. There’s also a great bar food menu, which means your session doesn’t need to stop until last call.
Lono
Hollywood
There will be a great tiki revival at some point -- and when it happens, this new bar from the Melrose Umbrella Company people will be at the forefront of it. Lono’s a spot with a Polynesian aesthetic that comes off as classy rather than hokey, with punch bowls, classic cocktails, and (on weekends) an island-themed food menu, as well.
The San Fernando
Glendale
Instead of ruining the legacy of the local fave Big Fish, The San Fernando’s taken over the Glendale spot and ensured it remains neighborhoody, with an interior that’s an ode to the nearby railway and an interesting-but-not-snooty fresh drinks list that utilizes house-made syrups, as well as local-songwriter nights in a ‘hood without much live music.
Spire 73
Downtown
The InterContinental’s flagship drinking spot claims to be the tallest open-air bar in America, and -- like 71 Above -- offers sweeping views of Downtown LA. The fact that it does it outside, with massive panes protecting from the wind, is either a positive or negative depending on the weather -- but when it’s nice, expect to have a hard time finding a seat.
