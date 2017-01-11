Thank our fresh produce, our great weather, the advent of Uber, the new extension of the subway system, or all of the above: the past few years have seen a wave of amazing cocktail bars hit LA and our drinking culture rise to be among the most exciting in the US. From intimate speakeasy-style haunts to sleek and modern watering holes, here are the best cocktail bars in LA.
The Chestnut Club
Santa Monica
Dim lighting, dark wood, leather sofas, and exposed brick make this relaxed and refined westside cocktail haunt feel a world away from the flip-flopped, pier-bound masses just down the road. The team from Black Market Liquor Bar and Scopa Italian Roots extends that distinguished simplicity to the cocktails, which are thoughtful yet unfussy. The menu leans pretty heavily on the brown spirits, with hits like the Poor Man’s Pappy Old Fashioned or the rye and mezcal-fueled El Camino, but if you’re looking to venture into new territory, the helpful bar team will gladly guide you through their massive collection of mostly small-batch spirits and liqueurs.
The Walker Inn
Koreatown
While you could enjoy a drink at The Normandie Club, do yourself a favor: skip the crowd, hit the buzzer in the back of the bar, and enter The Walker Inn to have your cocktail expectations completely blown away. (Though if you want to go at a busy time, you should make a reservation.) There you’ll find unexpected cocktails based around an elaborate theme and a lineup that changes roughly every four to six weeks. Currently the drinks are inspired by regional climates, so, uh, imagine Japanese rice paddies and Alpine meadows and you’ll kinda sorta have an idea of what to expect. And while you could order your carefully crafted cocktail a la carte, we recommend opting for the unusual omakase-style pairings at the bar.
ETA
Highland Park
This new Highland Park outfit from the guys behind The Greyhound delivers with a sleek hideout for serious cocktail sippers. The drinks are dreamed up by Mauricio Canales, who previously ran the bar show at Mercado, and includes winners like the refreshing Penultimate Word with gin, mezcal, green Chartreuse, and cucumber or the Prettiest Girl of All Time with tequila, purple perilla, and lemon balm.
Big Bar
Los Feliz
Venture beyond brunch on the patio of the always-packed Alcove patio and grab a stool at the marble bar of the deceptively named Big Bar. This tiny cocktail oasis turns out huge results with fun, innovative, and cleverly themed drink menus that rotate regularly. The award-winning team frequently hosts guest bartenders with a curated soundtrack (aka “Mixtape Mixology”), costumed parties with sweet giveaways, and movie-themed cocktails for the summer movies on the patio. In other words, they know how to have a good time.
Everson Royce Bar
Arts District
You’re here for that patio. You’re here for that burger. And now you’re here for that cocktail. And that one, too. And... OK, the tempting range of cocktails at this laid-back Arts District newcomer won’t make a such a singular decision quite so easy. But there are worse problems to have. You could stay On Point with a mix of cactus pear brandy, mezcal, lime and grapefruit, or seek out the Talent Scout with Elijah Craig 12 year and aged Curaçao. Or forego the decision-making all together and put your faith in the Bartender’s Choice. As with the rest of ERB’s offerings, you’ll be in good hands. Now, go play a game of bocce on the patio.
The Corner Door
Culver City
This out-of-the-way Culver City favorite offers an eclectic range of ace cocktails sure to deliver, whether shaken, stirred, or on-tap. From the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat, you’ll find plenty of reliable regulars, as well as seasonal hits like the totally rad Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. And with the added bonus of a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, plan on sticking around for a few rounds.
Westbound
Arts District
All aboard this new addition to the Arts District’s One Santa Fe building, a slick outfit that pays tribute to the classy days of luxury train travel. Order up refined classics like the French 75 or Sazerac or explore creative, travel-inspired twists that favor unusual and market-fresh ingredients like The Conductor (with bourbon, black sesame, and tamarind) or La Remedia (with gin, watermelon, grapefruit, and pink peppercorns). Grab a seat at the copper-clad bar or opt for the privacy of the leather-clad booths, inspired by vintage train cars and settle in for the ride.
1886 Bar
Pasadena
To speak of great cocktail bars and not raise a glass to this Pasadena institution would be blasphemous. And while the virtuoso team behind 1886 Bar could easily sit on their laurels and run through the classics blindfolded, they’re constantly experimenting like boozy mad scientists with house-made infusions, tinctures, and atypical ingredients. And to ensure quality with their creativity, each drink must be approved by five of the bartenders before making its way across the bar. Their latest seasonal creations take cues from international fashion trends through the ages, like the King Tut-inspired Blood In Heaven with mezcal, passion fruit and honey syrup, pineapple and lime juice, and bitters or The Blue Steel, a Zoolander-inspired concoction with gin, violet liqueur, green Chartreuse, yuzu bitters, and a “Mugato Umbrella” garnish, which is so hot right now.
Old Man Bar at Hatchet Hall
Culver City
Tucked in the back of Hatchet Hall, this hunting lodge of a cocktail bar is what your grandpa’s favorite bar probably dreams of becoming. From the taxidermied animals and classic vinyl to the well-worn arm chairs and vintage barware, Old Man Bar has all the touches of a thoughtfully crafted bar without feeling like somebody thought too much about it. The obvious drink of choice here is an Old Fashioned, and lucky for you they have an entire menu devoted to the old-timey favorite, with plenty of variations to keep things interesting (if you prefer something on the lighter-side, you’ll find plenty of well-crafted options as well). Just don’t tell grandpa.
The Lincoln
Venice
From the team behind Power House, The Wallace, and other stylish watering holes around town, this new vintage car-themed cocktail spot is definitely worth a pit-stop. With barstools made from car jacks to a complete 1927 Model T Roadster, The Lincoln makes you feel like you’re in the coolest garage in tow -- which also happens to have exceptional cocktails. With a carefully curated selection of 100 spirits and a finely tuned list of cocktails like the whiskey-and-Earl-Grey-fueled Grandpa Cal’s Old Tyme Cure-All or the Menthylamine with gin and atomized-fernet, you’re bound to happily spend some quality time on the spacious patio.
Sassafras
Hollywood
This little corner of New Orleans in Hollywood lays on plenty of Southern charm, especially when it comes to their cocktails. From their barrel-aged renditions of classic French Quarter cocktails like the Vieux Carré or Sazerac, to playful originals like Sex on the Bayou, the bar team turns out solid hits that are easily approachable. You’ll also find that many of the key ingredients have been housemade from amaro to gingerbeer. Come early if you’re looking for a quiet drink on a wicker chair on the front porch, and stick around late for rambunctious live music.
The Varnish
Downtown
One of the standouts from the early wave of back-to-craft, speakeasy-style cocktail bars, The Varnish still manages to impress. Once you’ve devoured a French Dip (or two!) at Cole’s, make your way through the unmarked door in the back -- assuming they haven’t reached their purposefully limited capacity -- and find yourself transported to an intimate, Prohibition-era hideaway. There you’ll find cozy wooden booths, jazz playing softly in the background, and expertly crafted classic cocktails with subtle innovations and top-shelf spirits. Order a Gibson or the Improved Whiskey Cocktail from the concise menu or turn yourself over to the bartender’s choice for an unexpected twist, literally, and figuratively.
Harvard & Stone
East Hollywood
While this East Hollywood spot can become a packed scene most weekend nights, those in the know come early or on off-nights for quality and creative pours like the Tamarind Tiki with rum, Campari, lemongrass, and tamarind shrub, or the Kiwi Paloma with mezcal, kiwi, grapefruit, pineapple, and jalapeño. Those really in the know will head to the small “R&D” bar in the back to order from rotating special menus and frequent guest bartenders. You’ll find a well-timed happy hour from 8pm to 9:30pm nightly and a reverse one Mon-Thurs 12:30 to 1:30am with $5 Old Fashioneds. And should you happen to linger while a band takes the stage and the burlesque performers take to the rafters, well, you might just want to order another round.
Melrose Umbrella Co.
Fairfax
If you’re looking for where an off-duty bartender from elsewhere on this list is hanging, there’s a good chance you may find them unwinding at this post-Prohibition cocktail haven. A lofty and light space with plenty of rough wood and exposed walls, the spacious bar offers a laid-back neighborhood vibe perfect for exploring their extensive and adventurous drink menu. From reworked classics and long-forgotten recipes, to inspired innovations and seasonal specials, there’s a little something for everyone here, and the bartenders are happy to guide you through.
Faith & Flower
Downtown
While this elegant Downtown favorite has been impressing dates/parents/in-laws for a while now with their signature English Milk Punch and other staple cocktails, they also manage to keep things fresh with new seasonal additions. From the punny Shiso Easy with tequila blanco, vermouth, cucumber, and shiso leaf to the boozy and citrus-twist of the Tradewinds Collins, the team at Faith & Flower deliver strong on refreshing seasonal twists without overcomplicating matters. And their huge food menu is no joke.
The Spare Room
Hollywood
Tucked inside the Roosevelt Hotel, this sleek cocktail lounge/bowling alley recently stepped up their drink game with the addition of award-winning beverage director Yael Vengroff. While making a reservation on a busy night can still be a hassle and the bowling is a bit pricey, you’ll be well-rewarded with a thoughtful blend of booze. From a Salt & Vinegar Martini served with dill potato chips to the pandan leaf-adorned Lucky Smoke with Japanese whiskey, rum, banana liqueur, and vanilla, the menu is full of welcome surprises. And should you decide to bring the crew, the punch bowls are waaaaay more refined than that awful Jungle Juice you threw together in college.
Break Room 86
Koreatown
While you likely made your way through the secret entrance of this Line Hotel speakeasy for the radical '80s decor, breakdancing Michael Jackson-impersonator, and tricked out karaoke rooms, you’re also going to want to explore the drink menu. You’ll find a playful new lineup of Mood Ring-inspired cocktails that even have corresponding scratch-and-sniff stickers on the menu. From the glowing ice cubes of the purple Contemplative with mezcal and chartreuse or the Passionate combination of rum, pisco, passionfruit and banana, they’re as fun to look at as they are to drink. You’re also going to want to hit the boozy ice cream truck out back to cap off your night.
General Lee’s
Chinatown
This stylish tiki-inspired cocktail den took over a former Chinatown institution about a year and a half back and has been steadily turning out excellent, Asian-inflected concoctions since. The menu changes frequently, but you can count on unusual twists like wasabi-infused vermouth or black sesame syrup to catch you off guard. The friendly team behind the bar is also happy to go off script to find what you’re looking for. As the night wears on and the DJ takes over, the place tends to get a bit packed, so if you’re looking for a peaceful sip, get there early.
The Roger Room
Beverly Grove
Another stalwart from the early days of LA’s obsession with all-things-speakeasy, The Roger Room retains all of the class and charm that first made it a welcome respite in the neighborhood. With an easy-to-navigate menu divided by base spirits, you’ll find farm-to-glass ingredients, but not too much fuss. Order up the Four Aces, a house favorite with vodka, basil, green grapes, and ginger liqueur, or the Japanese Maple with whiskey, egg whites, and maple syrup, then settle into a booth beneath the hand-painted carnival mural and be prepared to stay awhile.
Bull & Barrel
Pasadena
The bar at Alexander’s Steakhouse just got a sharp makeover complete with patio, firepits, a weekday happy hour from 5pm to 6:30pm and a solid lineup of quality cocktails to pair with decadent bar bites like wagyu gyoza and hamachi shooters. Bar manager Erik Lund has thoughtfully devised a collection of cocktails dedicated to each of his bartenders. There’s the Family Tree with tequila, Taiwanese whiskey, and cocoa nib salt rim as a tribute to Suzy’s ancestry or the Grumpy Pants with rye, beer, ginger, bitters, and citrus for Ben’s disposition. And then there’s the Fifty Dollar Rob Roy for Chef Matt Bata, which includes a 25-year-old single-malt Scotch, fancy vermouth, sherry, and a gold-leafed rim, and does, in fact, cost $50. Sometimes you have to go big.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
-
1. The Chestnut Club1348 14th St, Santa Monica
-
2. Walker Inn3612 W 6th St, Los Angeles
-
3. ETA5630 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
-
4. Big Bar1927 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
-
5. E.R.B.1936 E. 7th St, Los Angeles
-
6. The Corner Door12477 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
-
7. Westbound300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
-
8. The Raymond 18861250 Fair Oaks Dr, Pasadena
-
9. Old Man Bar at Hatchet Hall12517 West Washington Blvd, Culver City
-
10. The Lincoln2536 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
-
11. Sassafras Saloon1233 Vine St, Los Angeles
-
12. The Varnish118 E 6th St, Los Angeles
-
13. Harvard & Stone5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
14. Melrose Umbrella Company7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
15. Faith & Flower705 West 9th Street, Los Angeles
-
16. Spare Room7000 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
-
17. Break Room 863515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
18. General Lee's475 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles
-
19. Roger Room370 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
-
20. Bull & Barrel111 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena
From the folks behind Black Market and Scopa, The Chestnut Club is a Santa Monica bar with upscale drinks and rare spirits, especially brown ones. The best part of the bar? You'll escape the flip-flop-wearing, pier-bound crowds heading down Santa Monica Boulevard as you sip your drink in a relaxed and refined space with dim lighting, dark wood, leather sofas, and exposed brick.
Avoid the crowd at The Normandie Club, hit the buzzer at the back of the bar, and enter The Walker Inn, a speakeasy-style lounge serving unexpected cocktails in a dark, exclusive den. The monthly-rotating menu is based around an elaborate theme -- such as regional climates, with cocktails called Cloud, Rain, and Earth. Accompany your cocktail with the unusual omakase-style pairings at the bar.
Calling all cocktail aficionados: this Highland Park bar, from the guys behind The Greyhound, is a sleek hideaway with top-flight drinks. The cocktail menu here is concocted by Mauricio Canales, previously of Mercado, and features winners like the refreshing Penultimate Word (gin, mezcal, green chartreuse, and cucumber) and the Prettiest Girl of All Time (tequila, purple perilla, and lemon balm).
Big Bar's actually, well, a tiny little bar attached to the massive outdoor patio at the Alcove Cafe. It has a European feel thanks to a room-length, extra-wide marble bar, antique-looking oak cabinets, and custom-made, metal chandeliers.
From Matt Molina, a James Beard Award-winning alum of Osteria Mozza, and Randy Clement of Silver Lake Wine, Everson Royce Bar is a relaxed bar with well-constructed cocktails and critically-acclaimed food (especially the burger). The large back patio is a huge draw, complete with picnic tables, wood and brick walls, and a blue bocce court.
Get ready for an eclectic range of ace cocktails -- shaken, stirred, and on-tap -- at this Culver City favorite. The lineup ranges from the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat. Don't miss out on their seasonal hits either, like the Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. With a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, you'll want to stay put for a few rounds.
Located on the site of a circa-1893 train station and modeled after the interior of an old-school train car, this Arts District bar and lounge is gorgeous and well-stocked. Expect expertly-made craft cocktails with fresh and unusual ingredients and sophisticated bar bites. The interior is dark and cozy with lush banquettes and purple-tinged wood walls.
As their name suggests, The Raymond 1886 focuses on old-school craft, whether it comes to their dishes or their cocktails. Executive Chef Tim Guiltinan serves modern American dishes like roasted duck, Hawaiian Ahi, and braised short ribs. The bar focuses on throwback styles like fresh juices and hand-cut chunks of ice in the drinks. Feel free to go off-menu, since bartenders here like to experiment and surprise.
Complete with tasteful taxidermy on the walls, The Old Man Bar at Hatchet Hall is reminiscent of an old-school hunting lodge. Hatchet Hall's dinner menu changes daily but expect classy, country club-like food: beef ribeye, lamb sirloin, country ham, and beef fat potatoes. The drinks menu is equally mature, with almost 10 varieties of Old Fashioneds.
From the team behind Powerhouse and the Wallace, The Lincoln is vintage car-themed cocktail lounge in Venice. A Model T Roadster completes the old school auto-shop vibe, but don't let the garage decor belie the bar's upscale nature. The bar serves up expertly-made cocktails like the Hot Route, a mezcal and watermelon shrub, plus wine and craft beer.
Authenticity comes in all shapes and sizes. At Sassafras Saloon, it comes in the shape of a one-time Savannah townhouse that was deconstructed, transported (from Georgia), and resurrected smack in the heart of Hollywood. Sure, the draw may be the live music and Southern-style cocktail proffer -- house-brewed sarsaparilla and barrel-aged beverages among them -- but the various (and plentiful) antebellum tchotchkes solidify the saloon’s down-home feel. Sassafras will take you from one southern corner of the country to the other as you sip your Sazerac in the parlor, underneath the portrait of Frederick Douglass.
In the back of Cole's -- specifically behind an oak door that's marked with a framed picture of a cocktail -- is The Varnish, a tiny bar from the vaunted mixologists behind New York's Milk & Honey and Little Branch. The bar is an intimate, Prohibition-era hideaway with cozy wooden booths, soft jazz playing in the background, and expertly-made top-shelf cocktails. Order the Improved Whiskey Cocktail, or go off-menu and let the bartender make you something unexpected.
From the guys behind the Havana-themed hideaway La Descarga, Harvard & Stone is a meticulously designed craft cocktail bar in a cavernous, two-story, 1930s factory in Los Feliz. Dance the night away to a solid indie, Motown, and everything-in-between playlist while you sip on pop-culture themed libations (Knocked Up, Hey Arnold, and Zelda are three such cocktails).
If you're looking for creative cocktails with a speakeasy vibe, then you've arrived at your destination: Melrose Umbrella Company. This buzzy, den-like cocktail bar in West Hollywood specializes in herbaceous iterations of old-school libations. During the day, it turns its focus to coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.
A beautiful Downtown restaurant -- from a Michelin-award winning chef and the guys who founded the Pebble Beach Food & Wine fest -- Faith and Flower serves up a menu of seasonal dishes, classic staples, and a raw bar. The aphrodisiac seafood, vintage touches, and romantic décor, including hand mirrors and candles throughout the eating area, establish this as a prime date night spot.
The Roosevelt Hotel is famous for being haunted, but now it's ready to be your regular haunt thanks to Spare Room. This sleek cocktail lounge/bowling alley stepped up its drink game with the addition of award-winning beverage director Yael Vengroff, who's crafting a menu full of welcome surprises, including a Salt & Vinegar Martini (served with dill potato chips), and a pandan leaf-adorned Lucky Smoke, mixed with Japanese whiskey, rum, banana liqueur, and vanilla.
Break Room 86 is a blast from the '80s past that comes complete with classic arcade games, themed cocktails, and two karaoke rooms awesomely equipped with Atari.
This two-story "Modern Tiki" concept is serving up an unexpected lineup of Asian-inflected concoctions with twists like wasabi-infused vermouth and black sesame syrup. The friendly team behind the bar is also happy to go off-menu to ensure you get just what you're craving. As the night wears on and the DJ takes over, the place tends to get a bit packed, so if you’re looking for a peaceful sip, get there early.
Since its opening in the early days of the speakeasy craze in LA, The Roger Room has retained all of its class and charm. Order up the Four Aces, a house favorite with vodka, basil, green grapes, and ginger liqueur, or the Japanese Maple with whiskey, egg whites, and maple syrup -- then settle into a booth beneath the hand-painted carnival mural and be prepared to stay awhile.
A patio with firepits, a weekday happy hour, quality cocktails, and decadent bar bites like wagyu gyoza and hamachi shooters: all things you have to look forward to at Bull & Barrel. Its manager, Erik Lund, designed the menu with drinks dedicated to each of his bartenders. There’s the Family Tree with tequila, taiwanese whiskey, and cocoa nib salt rim as a tribute to Suzy’s ancestry, and the Grumpy Pants with rye, beer, ginger, bitters, and citrus for Ben’s disposition. Want to go big? Try the $50 Rob Roy for chef Matt Bata, which includes a 25-year-old single malt scotch, fancy vermouth, sherry, and a gold-leafed rim.