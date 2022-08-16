The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County

Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.

Many of the cocktail bars on this list are relatively new, while some have remained under-the-radar and are begging to be discovered and enjoyed. Keep scrolling for a list of the 15 best cocktail bars in Orange County and find your new haunt for a mezcal negroni slushy, a late-night photo booth session, live jazz with a boozy brunch, and everything in between.