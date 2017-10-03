These are LA's 8 best cocktail bars

December 21st is the longest night of the year -- almost 15 straight hours of darkness. Nerds like to call it the "Winter solstice". We like to call it the "Best Night of Your Life", because that's damn sure what it could be, if you spend it at the city's best Thrillist-approved happy hour spots, cocktail bars, nightclubs, etc. Check out our picks for LA's best cocktail bars below, and make sure to fully map out a perfect evening with our itinerary builder.
Honeycut isn't just your standard, trendy, underground cocktail bar -- it's also literally situated under the ground. Built below downtown's Flower Street, the night spot tends to straddle the line between rowdy, boisterous dance club and upscale, craft-cocktail dispensary. The bar's sub-sidewalk lair is divided into two rooms: a Manhattan-esque dark-wooded drinking space, offering vintage pool tables and an extensive list of potent house concoctions, followed by a cavelike dance hall with a smaller bar for bottled beers, and a floor built entirely of flashing rainbow lights. If you're not looking to dance, we suggest you limit your stay to the first room -- the usual crowds are not exactly known for remaining subdued on the dance floor.
Since its opening in the early days of the speakeasy craze in LA, The Roger Room has retained all of its class and charm. Order up the Four Aces, a house favorite with vodka, basil, green grapes, and ginger liqueur, or the Japanese Maple with whiskey, egg whites, and maple syrup -- then settle into a booth beneath the hand-painted carnival mural and be prepared to stay awhile.
Pour Vous is a swanky, velvet couch-laden cocktail bar reminiscent of old Hollywood.
From the guys behind the Havana-themed hideaway La Descarga, Harvard & Stone is a meticulously designed craft cocktail bar in a cavernous, two-story, 1930s factory in Los Feliz. Dance the night away to a solid indie, Motown, and everything-in-between playlist while you sip on pop-culture themed libations (Knocked Up, Hey Arnold, and Zelda are three such cocktails).
The Library is Downtown's scholastically-themed hangout featuring tufted leather couches, exposed brick walls donning various taxidermy, and an entire wall lined with (you guessed it) weathered, obviously vintage books. The bookish hangout is known for its literary referencing classic cocktails (like On the Road and The Odyssey), its craft beer selection, and its unpretentious atmosphere. Don’t let the whole book thing fool you; there are often burgers, ordered from a chalkboard on the wall, flying out of the kitchen. And much like a library full of books of different genres, the menu is home to dishes with global influence -- like edamame hummus, tuna poke, chorizo sliders, a grilled cheese sandwich, and fries (also, parmesan-garlic fries, and also, that burger).
The Roosevelt Hotel is famous for being haunted, but now it's ready to be your regular haunt thanks to Spare Room. This sleek cocktail lounge/bowling alley stepped up its drink game with the addition of award-winning beverage director Yael Vengroff, who's crafting a menu full of welcome surprises, including a Salt & Vinegar Martini (served with dill potato chips), and a pandan leaf-adorned Lucky Smoke, mixed with Japanese whiskey, rum, banana liqueur, and vanilla.
Darkly lit, mid-sized, and old-world detailed (tiled floors, exposed brick, candlelit booths), Copa's a menu-less cocktail emporium dedicated to making exclusive-to-you drinks, helmed by a former Providence 'tender.