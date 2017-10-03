Food & Drink

LA's best damn Happy Hours

By Published On 12/04/2013 By Published On 12/04/2013
LA Best Night of Your Life
More Like This

related

Where to go after the bars close in LA

related

The best LA clubs to be up in

related

These are LA's 8 best cocktail bars

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

December 21st is going to be the longest night of the year (literally, it's the Winter solstice). Here to help you ensure it also doubles as the Best Night of Your Life, we've got nine of the best happy hours in LA -- because no good/great/best/average/kinda aight night is complete without one of them. Check out our picks below, and make sure to fully map out a perfect evening with our itinerary builder.

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
Where to go after the bars close in LA

related

Food & Drink
The best LA clubs to be up in

related

Food & Drink
These are LA's 8 best cocktail bars
Rush Street
Rush Street

Rush Street
Culver City
This long-running sports bar's got a 5-7p happy-two-hours with $7 dry-aged beef sliders and $4 well liquor.

Scratch Bar

Scratch Bar
Beverly Hills
Happy hour at this gastro-bistro on La Cienega is actually a later-night affair, w/ $3 beers and pork belly taquitos served from 11p-1a.

Scarpetta
Scarpetta

Scarpetta
Beverly Hills
The schmancy pasta spot in the Montage hotel's got pretty killer post-work eating/drinking cheapness: $4 beers, $8 cocktails, and dishes like lobster croquettes for less than a 10-er.

Corner Door

Corner Door
Culver City
Seven days a week, your favorite Culver City staple's got $8 wings, $7 margs... and $2 Miller High Lifes.

Waterloo & City
Waterloo & City

Waterloo & City
Culver City
What is it with Culver City? This critically acclaimed resto'll help keep your wallet light with a $6 cheese plate and $6 cocktails.

saint felix LA
Yelp/Troy S.

Saint Felix
Hollywood
Right there in the heart of Cahuenga's this multi-roomed, high-ceilinged bar that's got a menu-wide happy hour -- 50% off all cocktails, beer, and wine.

Jay's Bar

Jay's Bar
Silverlake
JB's a strip-mall dive with strip-mall dive HH prices: $3 PBRs, $1 sake shots, and a dropped-price gravy-soaked poutine. Mmm... dropped-price gravy-soaked poutine.

Candela
Candela

Candela
Mid-Wilshire
From 4-7p, Mid-Willy's resident taco bar takes its prices South of the border, with $3.50 margaritas and $5 chicken taquitos.

Birds
Birds

Birds
Franklin Village
This long-standing spot between Hollywood and the East Side has a DOUBLE happy hour with half-price drinks from 4-6p and then again at 11p.

1. Rush Street 9546 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 (Culver City)

This Culver City bar/restaurant sports an old-school Chicago vibe, gourmet American eats (bison burgers & truffle fries), and six different eating & drinking areas all under one roof.

2. Scratch|Bar 111 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90211 (Beverly Hills)

Late-night nosh-and-drink menus are all anyone in LA ever wants after a long night out. Stop by Scratch|Bar to indulge in all of the finer things in life (or just of your night... ).

3. Scarpetta 225 N Canon, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

This vaunted Italy-via-NY/Miami boot foodery's got a sleek patio, unfinished dark wood floors & custom wine cabinetry, and's doling out seasonal goodness like scialatielli w/ dungeness crab & sea urchin, and duck & foie gras ravioli.

4. The Corner Door 12477 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 (Culver City)

Get ready for an eclectic range of ace cocktails -- shaken, stirred, and on-tap -- at this Culver City favorite. The lineup ranges from the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat. Don't miss out on their seasonal hits either, like the Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. With a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, you'll want to stay put for a few rounds.

5. Waterloo & City 12517 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90066 (Culver City)

This patio'd gastrobistro from the former Palihouse guy is an expansive, open space w/ a huge communal table, suede banquettes, and a copper-topped bar serving up unusual cocktails.

6. St. Felix 1600 N Cahuenga, Hollywood, CA 90036 (Hollywood)

This bar-staurant (which features projections of burlesque dancers flanking the entrance and tin ceiling tiles imported from NY over the dining room) has a half-off wells/ beer/ wine happy hour that's both generous and liberating.

7. Jay's Bar 4321 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029 (Silverlake)

Presumably owned by a dude who you're already on a first-name basis with, Jay's Bar is attempting to split the difference between dive and gastropub, with a no-frills, common-table-and-stool-and-TV interior, a dozen taps with everything from Deschutes to Nut Brown, plus eats like chili-lime dry-rubbed chicken wings and grilled bratwurst w/ sweet and sour red cabbage & crispy smashed potatoes.

8. Candela Taco Bar and Lounge 831 S La Brea, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (Mid Wilshire)

From the family behind next-door's long-running Leonardo's nightclub, this upscale taqueria's bedecked with dangling candelabras and aged leather-and-wood seating, with grub like Camarones a la Diablo o Rancheros.

9. Birds Rotisserie Chicken Cafe 5925 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

This happy hour is chicken-filled, generous pours-filled, and delicious-mac-and-cheese-filled.

Stuff You'll Like