LA's best damn Happy Hours

December 21st is going to be the longest night of the year (literally, it's the Winter solstice). Here to help you ensure it also doubles as the Best Night of Your Life, we've got nine of the best happy hours in LA -- because no good/great/best/average/kinda aight night is complete without one of them. Check out our picks below, and make sure to fully map out a perfect evening with our itinerary builder.
Rush Street
Culver City
This long-running sports bar's got a 5-7p happy-two-hours with $7 dry-aged beef sliders and $4 well liquor.
Scratch Bar
Beverly Hills
Happy hour at this gastro-bistro on La Cienega is actually a later-night affair, w/ $3 beers and pork belly taquitos served from 11p-1a.
Scarpetta
Beverly Hills
The schmancy pasta spot in the Montage hotel's got pretty killer post-work eating/drinking cheapness: $4 beers, $8 cocktails, and dishes like lobster croquettes for less than a 10-er.
Corner Door
Culver City
Seven days a week, your favorite Culver City staple's got $8 wings, $7 margs... and $2 Miller High Lifes.
Waterloo & City
Culver City
What is it with Culver City? This critically acclaimed resto'll help keep your wallet light with a $6 cheese plate and $6 cocktails.
Saint Felix
Hollywood
Right there in the heart of Cahuenga's this multi-roomed, high-ceilinged bar that's got a menu-wide happy hour -- 50% off all cocktails, beer, and wine.
Jay's Bar
Silverlake
JB's a strip-mall dive with strip-mall dive HH prices: $3 PBRs, $1 sake shots, and a dropped-price gravy-soaked poutine. Mmm... dropped-price gravy-soaked poutine.
Candela
Mid-Wilshire
From 4-7p, Mid-Willy's resident taco bar takes its prices South of the border, with $3.50 margaritas and $5 chicken taquitos.
Birds
Franklin Village
This long-standing spot between Hollywood and the East Side has a DOUBLE happy hour with half-price drinks from 4-6p and then again at 11p.
1. Rush Street9546 Washington Blvd, Culver City
2. Scratch|Bar111 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
3. Scarpetta225 N Canon, Beverly Hills
4. The Corner Door12477 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
5. Waterloo & City12517 Washington Blvd, Culver City
6. St. Felix1600 N Cahuenga, Hollywood
7. Jay's Bar4321 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
8. Candela Taco Bar and Lounge831 S La Brea, Los Angeles
9. Birds Rotisserie Chicken Cafe5925 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
This Culver City bar/restaurant sports an old-school Chicago vibe, gourmet American eats (bison burgers & truffle fries), and six different eating & drinking areas all under one roof.
Late-night nosh-and-drink menus are all anyone in LA ever wants after a long night out. Stop by Scratch|Bar to indulge in all of the finer things in life (or just of your night... ).
This vaunted Italy-via-NY/Miami boot foodery's got a sleek patio, unfinished dark wood floors & custom wine cabinetry, and's doling out seasonal goodness like scialatielli w/ dungeness crab & sea urchin, and duck & foie gras ravioli.
Get ready for an eclectic range of ace cocktails -- shaken, stirred, and on-tap -- at this Culver City favorite. The lineup ranges from the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat. Don't miss out on their seasonal hits either, like the Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. With a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, you'll want to stay put for a few rounds.
This patio'd gastrobistro from the former Palihouse guy is an expansive, open space w/ a huge communal table, suede banquettes, and a copper-topped bar serving up unusual cocktails.
This bar-staurant (which features projections of burlesque dancers flanking the entrance and tin ceiling tiles imported from NY over the dining room) has a half-off wells/ beer/ wine happy hour that's both generous and liberating.
Presumably owned by a dude who you're already on a first-name basis with, Jay's Bar is attempting to split the difference between dive and gastropub, with a no-frills, common-table-and-stool-and-TV interior, a dozen taps with everything from Deschutes to Nut Brown, plus eats like chili-lime dry-rubbed chicken wings and grilled bratwurst w/ sweet and sour red cabbage & crispy smashed potatoes.
From the family behind next-door's long-running Leonardo's nightclub, this upscale taqueria's bedecked with dangling candelabras and aged leather-and-wood seating, with grub like Camarones a la Diablo o Rancheros.
This happy hour is chicken-filled, generous pours-filled, and delicious-mac-and-cheese-filled.