The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.

The new wave of happy hours are a little different from the old standards, though. Many of them start a little earlier to entice the WFH folks to “work remotely” while they sip a beer and crush some bar snacks. Several of them are focused on elevated food concepts, with special menus to get you over the hump between lunch and dinner. And some of them offer weekend deals, an excuse to get the party started in the early afternoon. To help us welcome the return of happy hour, here is a list of the best happy hours across LA, from Downtown to Hollywood to Santa Monica and beyond.