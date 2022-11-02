The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
Enjoy after-work drinks and bites at a discount at these restaurants and bars all over town.
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
The new wave of happy hours are a little different from the old standards, though. Many of them start a little earlier to entice the WFH folks to “work remotely” while they sip a beer and crush some bar snacks. Several of them are focused on elevated food concepts, with special menus to get you over the hump between lunch and dinner. And some of them offer weekend deals, an excuse to get the party started in the early afternoon. To help us welcome the return of happy hour, here is a list of the best happy hours across LA, from Downtown to Hollywood to Santa Monica and beyond.
Moo's Craft Barbecue
When: Thursday and Friday, 2-5 pm
One of the city’s very best Texangeleno barbecue shops also happens to have a lowkey incredible craft beer tap list, and those beers are all $2 off during their new afternoon happy hour, when Micheladas drop to $6 too. Andrew and Michelle Muñoz’s justifiably famous food is also on discount, including Frito Pie and Chili Cheese Fries, and their Pulled Pork and Chopped Brisket sandwiches are $10 each.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Melody
When: Monday through Friday 5-6 pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-6 pm
The funky wine bar in the converted bungalow was already a weekend day-drinker’s dream, with a lovely hidden patio and killer food pop-ups, and now they’ve made that dream even more accessible with happy hour. During the week it only runs from 5-6 pm, but on weekends it lasts all through the heat of the day, with $2 off all drinks, 20% off on bottles, $2 oysters, and 20% off snacks.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Blue Palms Brewhouse
When: Tuesday through Friday 3-6 pm
The beloved sports bar closed down its Fonda-adjacent Hollywood location in November 2020, and we heard not a peep from them until February of this year, when they announced a new Northridge outpost. They officially opened their gleaming new location in May, a modern pub in a business park in Northridge, and over the summer they brought back happy hour, which features discounts on classic bar food and $2 off all of the draft beers on the always excellent tap list.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Milo + Olive
When: Monday through Thursday 3-5 pm
The casual pizzeria and bakery from Josh Loeb, Zoe Nathan, and the Rustic Canyon Family debuted a new happy hour with a sophisticated spin—they’re calling it Aperitivo Hour. The weekday afternoon specials include a fistful of Cicchetti and Venetian-style bar snacks often served on toast, like Milo + Olive’s anchovies with tomato relish on brioche. There’s also a drink menu with discounted wines and Italian-style cocktails like an Aperol Spritz and a Daily Aperitivo.
How to book: Reservations available through Resy.
Genghis Cohen
When: Tuesday through Thursday from 3-7 pm
The 39-year-old NY-style Chinese restaurant Genghis Cohen just introduced an even better reason to linger on their patio and wait out the miserable traffic through the middle of town—an excellent new happy hour. There are fancy $8 cocktails, a shockingly affordable price point for the area, with interesting twists like ponzu and Sriracha in the Bloody Mary and yuzu, Thai basil, and Szechuan peppercorn in the margarita. There are also great drinking snacks like egg rolls, potstickers, and cold sesame noodles for just $5 each.
How to book: Reservations available through Resy.
Issima
When: Tuesday–Friday from 6–7:30 pm
Settle into Issima’s chic dining room or French tropics-inspired patio for a Golden Hour that’s well-timed for dinner, offering shareables like Wood Fired Mushroom Flatbread and a Roasted Eggplant Panini for $9, plus cocktails like a Gin Gimlet, Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, and a Daily Punch for just $11. The lively dinner party vibes make it a great choice if you decide to linger for a full meal or more cocktails.
How to book: via Resy.
Strings of Life
When: Thursday–Saturday from 3–5 pm
Bright and welcoming Strings of Life cafe invites you to end the workday early or keep the Saturday brunch vibes flowing with an afternoon happy hour that offers snacks like house-made Hummus with Zaatar Chips and Cacio E Pepe Shoestring Fries, plus specialty cocktails like the S.O.L Spritz and Vervet canned cocktails, for $6–10. Wines by the glass are just $6.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Power House Bar
When: Daily from 4–7 pm
This legendary dive bar in Hollywood has a straight-forward happy hour menu that will satisfy any Netflix or media worker who’s looking to avoid rush hour with a drink or two—or anyone who happens to be stumbling through Hollywood in search of a discounted cocktail on a random weekend afternoon. The deal offers $3 PBRs and $2 off any well drink.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Dono
When: Tuesday–Saturday from 4–6 pm
This new-ish, light-dappled haven to Iberian cuisine from chef Brendan Collins launched its “Siesta Hour” over the summer, with tapas like Steamed Mussels, Piri Piri Chicken Wings, Albondigas, and more, plus house wines for $7, well spirits for $9, and the famous Sangria Rosado for $10, offering some of the best-priced snacks you’ll find on the Westside.
How to book: Walk in or make reservations via OpenTable.
Madre
When: Monday–Friday 3–6 pm
With three locations across LA and the largest collection of small-batch mezcal in the country, Madre has your happy hour needs covered regardless of your locale. Its happy hour deal is especially tempting for folks working in the South Bay or recently arrived at LAX who want to wait out the insane afternoon and early evening traffic. Take advantage of discounts on botanas like a vegan elote, a potato and chorizo taco, taquitos, queso fundido, and grilled oysters with chapulines drenched in a spicy diablo sauce, all offered for between $5 to $12. Order any cocktail for just $11, including a Mezcal Margarita and a Froze with tequila reposado, plus $6 house wines and draft beers, house mezcal for $10, and house tequila for $9. Thank goodness there’s a full menu of Oaxacan favorites to dig into when you inevitably need to stay through dinner to soak up all that booze.
How to book: Walk in or choose your preferred location and make reservations online.
The Grant
When: Daily from 4–6 pm
This new-ish cocktail bar is housed in a cozy Art Deco building with streetside patio seating in addition to a vibey interior with an exposed brick wall, velvet booths, and a classy dark wood bar area. They occasionally host food pop-ups and mezcal tastings and offer a daily happy hour with $4 beers, $8 wines, and $10 cocktails. Just next door is Dunsmoor, Chef Brian Dunsmoor’s eponymous ode to American heritage cooking.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
The Waterfront
When: Wednesday–Friday from 3–5:30 pm
This laidback eatery right on the Venice Boardwalk launched a new happy hour that will make you pine for the dog days of summer. Highlights include $4 cans of Mango Cart and $20 pitchers of beer, $8 Eskoot rose, and a magnum bottle of Summer Water rose plus a half-dozen oysters for $89. You can also grab discounted bites like a $3 pretzel, $10 Caesar Wrap, and $10 nachos to enjoy on their breezy partially covered patio or in the comfy interior that feels like a hip surfer’s living room.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Bar Moruno
When: Daily from 5–6 pm
Another Iberian-inspired haunt, this moody restaurant on Sunset Blvd offers favorite dishes like Pan Con Tomate and a Chorizo Scotch Egg for $7 and $9, respectively, plus a $10 martini and G&T, $8 draft beers, and $10 wines during their very literal happy hour that runs daily.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Tabula Rasa Bar
When: Daily from 4–6 pm (Food available at 5 pm)
This beloved neighborhood wine shop Tabula Rasa offers a happy hour menu with $2 off any glass of wine or draft beer, plus a selection of wines for $7, beer for $5, and $4 snacks. Popular for industry nights that support the local hospitality industry, plus craft events and vinyl dance parties, Tabula Rasa just opened another retail outlet in North Hollywood, with home goods and pantry items in addition to the stellar wine selection.
How to book: Walk-ins only.
Nick + Stef’s
When: Monday–Friday from 5–7 pm
For the past two decades, this Patina Group’s steakhouse has been a go-to for the DTLA afterwork set. Happy hour happens weeknights in the outdoor and indoor lounges where you can get in on upscale bar snacks like Smoked Deviled Eggs, Steakhouse Sliders on brioche bread, and Kennebec fries for under $10. Classic cocktails go for $12 and a selection of wines by the glass are $10 each.
How to book: Reservations via OpenTable. Walk-ins welcome.
Cole's
When: Monday–Friday from 4–8 pm
This old-school restaurant and bar calls itself the inventor of the fabled French dip sandwich—though nearby Philippe the Original has also made the same claim. Extract yourself from the debate and dig into their generously timed happy hour, which offers drinks including a mule of your choice, a vodka or gin martini, an Old Fashioned, or a short beer with a well shot are just $9 each. Pair your selections with a classic comfort menu that features delicious French dip sandwiches (with prime beef, braised pork, or pastrami), a grilled three-cheese sandwich with tomato soup, or sides like Spicy Garlic Fries and Mac n’ Cheese.
How to book: Walk-ins welcome.
Piccalilli
When: Monday–Thursday from 5–6 pm; Friday and Saturday from 4–6 pm; Sunday from 2–6 pm.
Come happy hour, this downtown Culver patio spot that’s just a stone’s throw from Sony Studios offers some of its Cal-Asian small bites like Miso Pork Jowl and Crispy Chicken Skin for between $7–10, plus craft beers, a few specialty cocktails, and a trio of wines by the glass all for $9 and under. Bonus: Happy hour is available throughout the entire restaurant, indoors and out.
How to book: Reservations via Resy. Walk-ins welcome.
EMC Seafood
When: Daily from Open–7 pm and 10 pm–close
Korean BBQ isn’t the only thing you’ll find in K-town: EMC focuses on seafood but offers a diverse menu. Deep-fried bites will likely be calling your name (especially late night), with a menu of Zucchini Fries, Fish Tacos, Salt and Pepper Catfish, plus plates of gyoza and shishitos, most priced at $7 or under. And don’t forget the raw bar offerings with $1 and $1.50 oysters. There’s also an extensive drink list with $8 well drinks, wine by the glass, sangria, soju, and cold sake.
How to Book: Walk-ins only.
La Cuevita
When: Until 8 pm daily
This dark, brick-walled bar with an adjacent sliver of an outdoor patio has an uber-affordable happy hour menu every day of the week. You’ll find a host of cocktails, including wells for $7 and 16-ounce PBR for just $4. Taco Tuesdays offer $2 tickets that you can use to purchase a drink and receive a voucher for a free taco—tip well!
How to book: Walk-ins only
Laurel Tavern
When: Monday–Friday from 3–6 pm
This casual neighborhood staple is known for its standout bar food, burgers, and reasonably priced drinks. During the weekday happy hour you can choose from two beers, two cocktails (including the confident “Best Old Fashioned”), and take down $3 fish tacos and fried chicken sliders, or an $8 meat and cheese board. The brick-walled bar area has plenty of seats, plus a communal table, so grab a stool and start socializing with strangers again.
How to Book: Walk-ins only.