The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

There are so many reasons that make happy hour quite possibly the best hour. First of all, it makes drinking early not only acceptable, but sort of mandatory, and second, while they may call it happy hour, it usually lasts for more than just one, which is why we’ve broken them down into the best happy hours near wherever you are right now -- because it’s probably happy hour there soon:
Atwater Village
The MorrisonAddress and Info
When: Every day 3-7pm
The deal: The Morrison offers up a wide range of food and drink items, all priced at $6 during happy hour, including specialty drinks such as margaritas, gimlets, Moscow mules, and Old Fashioneds. They also have a variety of $6 food options including potato skins, nachos and tacos, mac & cheese, wings, and sliders.
Beverly Hills
Toca MaderaAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday 5-7pm, Saturday-Sunday 4-7pm
The deal: The clubby Mexican restaurant serves up happy hour everyday 5-7 with an extra hour on the weekends, when you can enjoy select drinks (including their specialty spicy margarita the Amante Picante, house wines, and seasonal sangria), all for $8. Bar bites -- like a salsa flight and sweet corn tamales -- are knocked down to $6.
Burbank
Tinhorn Flats Saloon & GrillAddress and Info
When: Monday all day, Tuesday-Friday 3-7pm, Saturday-Sunday all day
The deal: Tinhorn Flats’ specials change daily: $5 Guinness on Monday; Taco Tuesday with three tacos for $5, $4 Modelos and Coronas, and $5 house margaritas, $4 draft IPAs; $6 Jameson shots and select burgers for $9 on Wed; $10 pork chops and $4 Shock Top on Thurs; and fisherman Fridays with $4 dollar Heinekens, $6 Captain Morgan drinks, and $9 fish 'n’ chips. Weekends are no slouch either: stop by for brunch and have $5 Bloodys and $3 Bud Light pints.
Calabasas
Industry Bar and GrillAddress and Info
When: Everyday 11:30am-2pm & 5-7pm
The deal: Industry not only has an amazing happy hour everyday, but TWICE a day, with $4 select draft beers, $5 select wines, and $6 wells. They also offer a range of bar bites from $3-$6, including select tacos such as the carne asada and bacon taco for $3, wings for $4, and pulled pork and beef sliders for $6. They also have a super happy hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which is $2 off all non happy hour drinks.
Century City
The Cellar Bar & GrillAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday 4-8pm
The deal: The Cellar has a rotating happy hour every day of the week starting Mondays with $15 buckets of beer, Tuesdays with specials on draft beers (small for $3, large for $6), Wednesdays with $9 martini night, Thursdays with $4 margaritas, and Fridays they have FREE pizza. Yep, free pizza.
Culver City
The Corner DoorAddress and Info
When: Everyday 5-7pm
The deal: The Corner Door has an amazing happy hour that features 10 food items at a discounted price, including the popular avocado toast for $7, French fries “Carbonade” for $8, and fried-chicken sliders for $8. The restaurant also has a range of HH drink deals including Miller High Life for $3, Dale's Pale Ale for $5, Craftsman 1903 for $6, select wines for $6, margaritas for $8, and Moscow mules for $9.
Downtown
Pour Haus Wine BarAddress and Info
When: Every day 4-7pm
The deal: $4 select beers and $5 select rotating wines served with complimentary popcorn, along with all bar bites conveniently priced at $5. On random Mondays they offer all open bottles of wine at $5 a glass (including high-end bottles).
Echo Park
Mohawk BendAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday 3-7pm; Sunday-Thursday 10-11:30pm; Friday-Saturday: 11pm-1:30am
The deal: What makes Mohawk Bend one of the greatest happy hours in Echo Park is not just the fact that it’s everyday, but TWICE a day. Drinks include $4.75 beers, $8 cocktails, and $2 off select wines. Food deals include $10 personal pizzas and a wide-ranging selection of pub snacks for $3-$6, including nachos, homemade chips and dip, and garlic herb twists.
Encino
The Red RoomAddress and Info
When: Tuesday-Saturday 4-6pm
The deal: Hey, Valley peeps: the Red Room has a $6-before-6pm happy hour, which includes four rotating white and red wines, as well as an array of small plates, including roasted heirloom cauliflower, tandoori chicken brochette, and their popular Sonoma lamb meatballs. The only thing that isn’t priced at $6: a $2 (!!) glass of Prosecco.
Franklin Village
La Poubelle BistroAddress and Info
When: Everyday 4-7pm
The deal: The classic French bistro just debuted a new everyday happy hour with $3 La Poubelle beer, $5 wells and house wines, and $6 draft Old Fashioned and Moscow mules. They also have a range of petites assiettes, such as $4 pomme frites, $6 poulet frites, $6 macaroni & cheese gratinée, and $6 Brussels leaves.
Hermosa Beach
The RockefellerAddress and Info
When: Monday-Thursday 5-7pm, Friday 3-7pm
The deal: The Rockefeller serves up a slew of happy hour options, with rotating select beers for $5, select wines for $5, and bar bites ranging from $4.95-$5.95 including favorites such as the truffle mac & cheese, Mexican short rib street tacos, and sweet potato tots.
Hollywood
Madera KitchenAddress and Info
When: Tuesday-Friday 5:30-7:30pm
The deal: It’s one of LA’s best outdoor happy hours, as well, with $5 for draft beers, $5 for barrel wine by the glass, and $8 specialty cocktails; they’ve got daily specials as well, with $2 Tuesdays featuring $2 sliders; $7 fried crab mac & cheese on Wednesdays; and $5 Flat Fridays for flatbreads (excluding the lamb and oxtail).
Koreatown
EscalaAddress and Info
When: Everyday 4-7pm, Sunday-Thursday 11pm-1am
The deal: Escala not only offers happy hour everyday, but the restaurant also features a special ‘Nappy Hour’ late nights. Craft beers are $3-$4, house wines are $5, wells are $5, and Jameson shots are $5; food-wise, the restaurant serves carne asada sliders for $3, chicken tamales for $4, and empanadas for $5.
Los Feliz
Big BarAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday 2-7pm
The deal: Alcove’s Big Bar features an Eastern Standard happy hour, which means happy hour starts the same time as East Coasters at 2pm and allows locals to take advantage of their amazing drink and food deals for five whole hours. The bar offers select tap beers for $5, house wines for $6, well drinks for $8, and a featured cocktail of the day for $8. For food, they offer fries for $3.95, hummus for $7.95, and Angus sliders for $7.95.
Manhattan Beach
Manhattan HouseAddress and Info
When: Every day 5-6:30pm
The deal: Manhattan House happy hour includes 51% (yep) off house cocktails, draft beer, wine by the glass, and daily food specials. All food is seasonally based and changes frequently, but past favorites that revisit the menu have included pastrami toast on house made sourdough with smoked short rib pastrami, house mustard, and sauerkraut and aged Vermont cheddar for $8.16 and a soft shell crab sandwich on house brioche served with mustard and aioli for $9.69.
North Hollywood
Idle HourAddress and Info
When: Every day 3-7pm
The deal: Drink deals include $2 off all beer, well drinks for $5, house wines for $5, and specialty drinks such as Moscow mules and Old Fashioneds priced at $7. Food includes $6 pretzels, $6 sloppy fries, and $7 wings.
Pasadena
Bodega Wine BarAddress and Info
When: Monday all day, Tuesday-Friday 5-7pm; Sunday-Thursday 10-close
The deal: Bodega Wine Bar not only has a weekly happy hour, but they also have nightly specials Sunday through Thursday and all day on Monday. The deals include $4 beers, $6 select wines, $6 soju drinks, and $6 shareables including their homemade hummus, bruschetta, and $8 pizzas.
Santa Monica
Obicà Mozzarella BarAddress and Info
When: Everyday 4-7pm (Bar only)
The deal: Obicà has one of the most affordable happy hours in SaMo with drink deals running from $5-$8 including beer for $5, house red and white wine for $6, and Italian cocktails for $8. Small plates start as low as $6 and go up to $10 for their gnocco fitto and spiedini. Other favorites include the arancini for $6, taglierino di salumi for $8, and mozzarella in Carrozza for $9.
Sherman Oaks
The ShermanAddress and Info
When: Monday-Friday 4-7pm
The deal: The Sherman’s newly revamped happy hour has amazing deals such as $5 select draft beers, house wines, and well cocktails. They also have Old Fashioneds, margaritas, Moscow Mules, and house-made sangria all for $7. Food is $2 off the normal menu, with popular items such as The Sherman burger for $8, the short rib tacos for $11, and lobster ceviche for $13.
Silver Lake
SawyerAddress and Info
When: Every day 4-6pm
The deal: Sawyer is unquestionably the buzziest restaurant in Silver Lake right now; save moolah by hitting it for happy hour, with $4 select house beer, $6 select house wines, $6 wells, and Moscow mule, paloma, and an Old Fashioned for $8. Bites include hummus for $6, oyster po-boy for $7, and fried chicken sandwich for $8, and a half dozen oysters deal that comes with your choice of house beer or wine for $12.
Studio City
The VillageAddress and Info
When: Every day 5-7pm
The deal: The Village offers drink deals starting at $5 for select beers, $7 for select wines, and $9 cocktails. Brussels sprouts, jalapeño mac & cheese and mini burgers are all $5, and Tuesday-Saturday the restaurant also offers up a late-night taco bar with $2 tacos.
Venice
The Venice WhalerAddress and Info
When: Monday-Thursday 4-7pm
The deal: The classic Venice hang offers up affordable food and HH drink deals including $2 off drafts, $2 off well cocktails, $5 off pitchers, $5 house wines, and $7 Old Fashioneds. Bar bites are also half off, including deviled eggs for $3 and corn and bacon fritters for $5.50. And as always, that amazing view is free.
West Hollywood
HarloweAddress and Info
When: Every day 5-8pm
The deal: Happy hour means everything’s under $8: $2 off drafts, $6 house wines, $6 wells, and $8 fountain cocktails such as the Moscow mule and the popular Mexican Firing Squad; food includes Mary’s fried chicken strips for $6 and fried calamari for $7.
Westwood
PalominoAddress and Info
When: Every day, all day (bar only)
The deal: Palomino serves up the most ridiculous happy hour because it literally never ends (as long as you’re in the bar area): drinks include $4 drafts, $4.95 house wines, and $5.95 select cocktails; there’s also an amazing food selection for cheap, including truffle deviled eggs for $5.95, Sicilian meatballs for $7.95, and select pizzas from $9.95-$10.95.
The Morrison is a Scottish-themed gastropub where upscale burgers meet an extensive selection of beer and whiskey. From the bacon-and-blue-cheese Bacon Bourbonator to the fried-egg-and-cheddar-pancake Late Breakfast, the burgers here are far from simple, packed with flavor, and paired with beer suggestions on the menu. You could come here just for a drink, but why would you deny yourself the soul-satisfying combination of a burger and beer?
This West Third Mexican spot has swanky taste -- the interior is dimly lit and wood-laden, and boasts plush banquettes and a long bar made of crystal and quartz. Once you settle in to the lounge-style space, you'll want to start off with some fresh guac or sweet corn tamales for the table, and then work your way up to the carne asada or sashimi agua chile. No matter what you order, be sure to indulge in one of the many tequila and mezcal options back-lit behind the bar.
This '30s-era, Old West-themed dive goes all out with the decor, sporting a sawdust floor and swinging saloon doors, plus a jukebox and pool table. Tinhorn has plenty of scrumptious bites to start with, like chili cheese fries and buffalo wings, but the gourmet burgers are where it's at. There's a jalapeño cheddar, a bacon blue, and even a veggie and turkey if those are up your alley. To really set the mood, go for the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, which, among the traditional toppings, also boasts an onion ring and BBQ sauce. While you're at it, pair it with a Saloon Peach Tea (Ole Smoky peach moonshine, tea, and lemonade).
This Calabasas spot might look intimidating chic from the outside, but you'll feel right at home inside surrounded by vintage patriotic decor and mementos. The food follows suit: traditional bar food like burgers, tacos, ribs, and turkey clubs offer a familiar American pub feeling with a little chef sensibility and top-notch presentation. The daily happy hour boats insane deals and draws large crowds, but luckily they take reservations.
Cozy up in what could easily be your quirky grandmother's house at The Cellar, an unassuming Century City spot with funky wooden chairs, brick walls, and warm lighting. The comfort food on the pub-style menu could be found in your grandmother's house, too, featuring everything from meat loaf to London broil to chicken parm. This cozy spot is also whipping up a long list of burgers, sandwiches, and salads, plus cocktails and cheesecake for dessert.
Get ready for an eclectic range of ace cocktails -- shaken, stirred, and on-tap -- at this Culver City favorite. The lineup ranges from the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat. Don't miss out on their seasonal hits either, like the Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. With a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, you'll want to stay put for a few rounds.
Pour Haus Wine Bar is a favorite hangout for Arts District locals, thanks to their extensive wine selection and board game collection. Not to mention, it offers complimentary popcorn and elevated small plates, such as papitas bravas and stuffed mushrooms. If you're looking for something a little heartier, go for the sloppy sliders or the oxtail tacos. Last but most definitely not least: the desserts. S'mores, crepes, and gluten-free pancakes topped with a hazelnut-chocolate spread, whipped cream, maple syrup, strawberries, and bananas. What are you waiting for?
From the guys behind Tony's Darts Away, Mohawk Bend is a "craft everything" brewpub in Echo Park. The space is divided into five areas: a cozy dining cathedral (complete with fireplace), a pub room with a communal concrete table; two separate bars; and a covered patio. Drink options include more than 60 beers and a few wines (all from California) on tap, plus a cocktail program boasting 100 spirits from the Golden State. Menus change seasonally here but the selection of upscale, wood-fired pizzas like the Pig Newton topped with Serrano ham, goat cheese, fig, and rosemary tapenade are always guaranteed to stave off a rumbling stomach.
It's hard to tell whether or not the name of this hidden gem in the valley is in reference to its lighting and decor -- we suspect it's actually named for the wall of wine bottles lining the back of the bar -- a selection made mostly of full-bodied reds. Serving up mostly wine was a smart move on The Red Room's part, given it's menu of small portioned, sharable plates of Spanish- and Indian-inspired items like tandoori chicken brochette and citrus-grilled shrimp, which come at low cost during their frequent happy hours.
From the art deco posters on the red walls to the sidewalk seating to the classic bistro fare, La Poubelle is French to the core and a mainstay in the heart of Hollywood. Traditional plates like coq au vin, moules frites, and confit de canard fill the menu, as does a solid list of cocktails, wine, and beer. This romantic spot also has a private event space, The Gold Room, that can be rented for birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, bridal & baby showers, and holiday events.
This rustic-chic Hermosa spot serves up scrumptious bites like truffle mac & cheese, Mexican short rib street tacos, and sweet potato tots, plus an extensive list of wine, beer, and sangria. Oh, and mimosas. We can't forget the mimosas. Head to The Rockefeller on weekends when they're bottomless, and toss 'em back alongside a dish from the tasty brunch lineup, including Belgian waffles, pork belly Benedict, and chilaquiles.
Madera Kitchen is like a bungalow hideaway on the edge of the Hollywood Hills, where you can nosh on tasty Mediterranean fare and cocktails from the prodigious bar. You'll find wooden tables and chairs, funky light fixtures, and an outdoor fireplace in this rustic space, plus greenery and hanging plants just about everywhere you look. From goat cheese ravioli to an oxtail flatbread to grilled octopus, the dishes here are bursting with flavor and sure to please your palate.
This Koreatown favorite blends the flavors of Korea and Colombia in mash-up entrees, like slow-roasted Korean-style beef ribs paired with sweet guava BBQ sauce and presented on a dreamy, tropically scented bed of coconut creamed corn. With antique wooden furniture planted throughout the room, and Latin music playing in the background, a decidedly LA feel complements the space's cultural fare.
Big Bar's actually, well, a tiny little bar attached to the massive outdoor patio at the Alcove Cafe. It has a European feel thanks to a room-length, extra-wide marble bar, antique-looking oak cabinets, and custom-made, metal chandeliers.
This rust-chic South Bay spot is serving up fresh American fare, and we really mean fresh: the majority of dishes here are made from scratch using plants, veggies, and other ingredients that the team grows in local community gardens. You'll want to start your meal with some scrumptious beignets or grilled lamb meatballs, and then move on to house-made pasta or seafood. Not to mention, Manhattan House bakes its own brioche and sourdough (the result is phenomenal). The menu will likely be different depending on what time of year you stop in, but you can always expect the utmost precision and care.
Originally built as a tap room in 1941, Idle Hour has been refurbished and reopened into a shining example of what every bar shaped like a giant whiskey barrel should be. Cocktails on tap, a top-notch patio out back, and even a separate private party annex that's shaped like a giant, pipe-smoking bulldog (everything is shaped like something!!) take this Vineland drinking destination to the next level.
Located in Santa Monica, Bodega prides itself on being unpretentious about wine. A go-to date spot, the wine bar is intimate and perfect for quiet conversation over good vino and small plates. It also has an awesome late night Happy Hour starting at 10 pm.
If you've ever dreamed of a mozzarella bar: Obicà! ("Here it is!" in Italian.) Known for serving an extensive array of house-made water-buffalo mozzarella, Obica Mozzarella Bar e Pizza Cucina in the Westfield Century City Shopping Center is a church for all things Italian. Besides taking it straight to the face, which you can do, you might want to enjoy the pillowy cheese on a classic pizza, like the Bufala DOP e Pomodoro (organic tomato, mozzarella di bufala, basil leaf), with a glass of red wine on the side, of course. The menu here also features pastas, soups, and salads, plus a solid brunch menu with a must-try Sardinian French toast.
If you're headed to the Sherman, just look out for the cabin that seems to have been lifted from an actual forest of oak trees and dropped onto Ventura in Sherman Oaks. This rustic-chic space sports industrial light fixtures, wood paneling, and a scrumptious American menu. You'll find hearty options like the Sherman Burger, short rib tacos, and lobster ceviche, plus classic cocktails that complement the woodsy feel, such as a Moscow Mule and an Old Fashioned.
This Silver Lake spot (from an all-star team of owners including some of the founders of the Hudson and the Churchill) serves a seafood-centric menu that includes raw bar options and revamped classics like soft shell crab sandwiches and clam chowder. The best part of the airy space might be the gorgeous patio and outdoor fireplace.
You can pay your respects to authors with boozy pasts at The Village in Studio City, a chic gastropub whipping up specialty drinks like The Rum Diary (rum, Applejack, maple syrup, lemon, orange, and peppermint) and Churchill (Armagnac, orange brandy, egg white, raw agave, and nutmeg). Built-ins holding books and wine bottles and a long black banquette allow you to sip them in style. Be sure to pair your drink with an inventive pizza hot out of the oven on the retractable-roofed patio, or one of the various small plates on the menu, like Brussels sprouts, jalapeño mac & cheese, and Tuscan kale salad.
A Venice landmark, this beachside spot has been serving up market-fresh dishes and high-quality craft cocktails since the '40s. Be sure to try the fish tacos, or split some of their small bites or an artisan pizza with your group -- a group you should also convince to join in the Whaler's Monday night karaoke. While you're there, you'll want to head up to the second-floor patio bar for some gorgeous ocean views, particularly at sunset.
This WeHo haunt sports a sophisticated interior with antique decor, brown banquettes, and an intricate, handmade tile floor, plus a killer cocktail program designed by beloved NY bartender Dushan Zaric. Sip on innovative cocktails like the Aye Poppy (Uncle Val's Botanical Gin, Grand Poppy, house-made strawberry basil syrup, lemon, and egg white), alongside a cheese & charcuterie board, while you salute Hollywood's Golden Age -- the theme of this classy spot.
A Westwood outpost of the popular and upscale chain, Palomino is serving up classic Italian dishes, such as rigatoni bolognese, chicken marsala, and asiago- & almond-encrusted scallops, plus artisan pizzas, like the must-try Sopressata, made with Italian Salumi, marinara, house-made mozzarella, caramelized Onions, roasted peppers, and green olive. Though there are plenty of cozy brown booths and white-clothed tables here, you might want to grab a seat at the bar. Why? Palomino is famous for its all-day, every-day happy hour, during which food and drink specials are served exclusively in the bar area.