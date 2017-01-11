The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

There are so many reasons that make happy hour quite possibly the best hour. First of all, it makes drinking early not only acceptable, but sort of mandatory, and second, while they may call it happy hour, it usually lasts for more than just one, which is why we’ve broken them down into the best happy hours near wherever you are right now -- because it’s probably happy hour there soon:

Atwater Village The Morrison Address and Info When: Every day 3-7pm

The deal: The Morrison offers up a wide range of food and drink items, all priced at $6 during happy hour, including specialty drinks such as margaritas, gimlets, Moscow mules, and Old Fashioneds. They also have a variety of $6 food options including potato skins, nachos and tacos, mac & cheese, wings, and sliders. Continue Reading

Beverly Hills Toca Madera Address and Info When: Monday-Friday 5-7pm, Saturday-Sunday 4-7pm

The deal: The clubby Mexican restaurant serves up happy hour everyday 5-7 with an extra hour on the weekends, when you can enjoy select drinks (including their specialty spicy margarita the Amante Picante, house wines, and seasonal sangria), all for $8. Bar bites -- like a salsa flight and sweet corn tamales -- are knocked down to $6.

Burbank Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill Address and Info When: Monday all day, Tuesday-Friday 3-7pm, Saturday-Sunday all day

The deal: Tinhorn Flats’ specials change daily: $5 Guinness on Monday; Taco Tuesday with three tacos for $5, $4 Modelos and Coronas, and $5 house margaritas, $4 draft IPAs; $6 Jameson shots and select burgers for $9 on Wed; $10 pork chops and $4 Shock Top on Thurs; and fisherman Fridays with $4 dollar Heinekens, $6 Captain Morgan drinks, and $9 fish 'n’ chips. Weekends are no slouch either: stop by for brunch and have $5 Bloodys and $3 Bud Light pints.

Calabasas Industry Bar and Grill Address and Info When: Everyday 11:30am-2pm & 5-7pm

The deal: Industry not only has an amazing happy hour everyday, but TWICE a day, with $4 select draft beers, $5 select wines, and $6 wells. They also offer a range of bar bites from $3-$6, including select tacos such as the carne asada and bacon taco for $3, wings for $4, and pulled pork and beef sliders for $6. They also have a super happy hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which is $2 off all non happy hour drinks.

Century City The Cellar Bar & Grill Address and Info When: Monday-Friday 4-8pm

The deal: The Cellar has a rotating happy hour every day of the week starting Mondays with $15 buckets of beer, Tuesdays with specials on draft beers (small for $3, large for $6), Wednesdays with $9 martini night, Thursdays with $4 margaritas, and Fridays they have FREE pizza. Yep, free pizza.

Culver City The Corner Door Address and Info When: Everyday 5-7pm

The deal: The Corner Door has an amazing happy hour that features 10 food items at a discounted price, including the popular avocado toast for $7, French fries “Carbonade” for $8, and fried-chicken sliders for $8. The restaurant also has a range of HH drink deals including Miller High Life for $3, Dale's Pale Ale for $5, Craftsman 1903 for $6, select wines for $6, margaritas for $8, and Moscow mules for $9.

Downtown Pour Haus Wine Bar Address and Info When: Every day 4-7pm

The deal: $4 select beers and $5 select rotating wines served with complimentary popcorn, along with all bar bites conveniently priced at $5. On random Mondays they offer all open bottles of wine at $5 a glass (including high-end bottles).

related The Best Cocktail Bars in LA

Echo Park Mohawk Bend Address and Info When: Monday-Friday 3-7pm; Sunday-Thursday 10-11:30pm; Friday-Saturday: 11pm-1:30am

The deal: What makes Mohawk Bend one of the greatest happy hours in Echo Park is not just the fact that it’s everyday, but TWICE a day. Drinks include $4.75 beers, $8 cocktails, and $2 off select wines. Food deals include $10 personal pizzas and a wide-ranging selection of pub snacks for $3-$6, including nachos, homemade chips and dip, and garlic herb twists.

Encino The Red Room Address and Info When: Tuesday-Saturday 4-6pm

The deal: Hey, Valley peeps: the Red Room has a $6-before-6pm happy hour, which includes four rotating white and red wines, as well as an array of small plates, including roasted heirloom cauliflower, tandoori chicken brochette, and their popular Sonoma lamb meatballs. The only thing that isn’t priced at $6: a $2 (!!) glass of Prosecco.

Franklin Village La Poubelle Bistro Address and Info When: Everyday 4-7pm

The deal: The classic French bistro just debuted a new everyday happy hour with $3 La Poubelle beer, $5 wells and house wines, and $6 draft Old Fashioned and Moscow mules. They also have a range of petites assiettes, such as $4 pomme frites, $6 poulet frites, $6 macaroni & cheese gratinée, and $6 Brussels leaves.

Hermosa Beach The Rockefeller Address and Info When: Monday-Thursday 5-7pm, Friday 3-7pm

The deal: The Rockefeller serves up a slew of happy hour options, with rotating select beers for $5, select wines for $5, and bar bites ranging from $4.95-$5.95 including favorites such as the truffle mac & cheese, Mexican short rib street tacos, and sweet potato tots.

Hollywood Madera Kitchen Address and Info When: Tuesday-Friday 5:30-7:30pm

The deal: It’s one of LA’s best outdoor happy hours, as well, with $5 for draft beers, $5 for barrel wine by the glass, and $8 specialty cocktails; they’ve got daily specials as well, with $2 Tuesdays featuring $2 sliders; $7 fried crab mac & cheese on Wednesdays; and $5 Flat Fridays for flatbreads (excluding the lamb and oxtail).

Koreatown Escala Address and Info When: Everyday 4-7pm, Sunday-Thursday 11pm-1am

The deal: Escala not only offers happy hour everyday, but the restaurant also features a special ‘Nappy Hour’ late nights. Craft beers are $3-$4, house wines are $5, wells are $5, and Jameson shots are $5; food-wise, the restaurant serves carne asada sliders for $3, chicken tamales for $4, and empanadas for $5.

Los Feliz Big Bar Address and Info When: Monday-Friday 2-7pm

The deal: Alcove’s Big Bar features an Eastern Standard happy hour, which means happy hour starts the same time as East Coasters at 2pm and allows locals to take advantage of their amazing drink and food deals for five whole hours. The bar offers select tap beers for $5, house wines for $6, well drinks for $8, and a featured cocktail of the day for $8. For food, they offer fries for $3.95, hummus for $7.95, and Angus sliders for $7.95.

related The Best Irish Bars in Los Angeles

related Your Essential Guide to Every OC Brewery

Manhattan Beach Manhattan House Address and Info When: Every day 5-6:30pm

The deal: Manhattan House happy hour includes 51% (yep) off house cocktails, draft beer, wine by the glass, and daily food specials. All food is seasonally based and changes frequently, but past favorites that revisit the menu have included pastrami toast on house made sourdough with smoked short rib pastrami, house mustard, and sauerkraut and aged Vermont cheddar for $8.16 and a soft shell crab sandwich on house brioche served with mustard and aioli for $9.69.

North Hollywood Idle Hour Address and Info When: Every day 3-7pm

The deal: Drink deals include $2 off all beer, well drinks for $5, house wines for $5, and specialty drinks such as Moscow mules and Old Fashioneds priced at $7. Food includes $6 pretzels, $6 sloppy fries, and $7 wings.

Pasadena Bodega Wine Bar Address and Info When: Monday all day, Tuesday-Friday 5-7pm; Sunday-Thursday 10-close

The deal: Bodega Wine Bar not only has a weekly happy hour, but they also have nightly specials Sunday through Thursday and all day on Monday. The deals include $4 beers, $6 select wines, $6 soju drinks, and $6 shareables including their homemade hummus, bruschetta, and $8 pizzas.

Santa Monica Obicà Mozzarella Bar Address and Info When: Everyday 4-7pm (Bar only)

The deal: Obicà has one of the most affordable happy hours in SaMo with drink deals running from $5-$8 including beer for $5, house red and white wine for $6, and Italian cocktails for $8. Small plates start as low as $6 and go up to $10 for their gnocco fitto and spiedini. Other favorites include the arancini for $6, taglierino di salumi for $8, and mozzarella in Carrozza for $9.

Sherman Oaks The Sherman Address and Info When: Monday-Friday 4-7pm

The deal: The Sherman’s newly revamped happy hour has amazing deals such as $5 select draft beers, house wines, and well cocktails. They also have Old Fashioneds, margaritas, Moscow Mules, and house-made sangria all for $7. Food is $2 off the normal menu, with popular items such as The Sherman burger for $8, the short rib tacos for $11, and lobster ceviche for $13.

Silver Lake Sawyer Address and Info When: Every day 4-6pm

The deal: Sawyer is unquestionably the buzziest restaurant in Silver Lake right now; save moolah by hitting it for happy hour, with $4 select house beer, $6 select house wines, $6 wells, and Moscow mule, paloma, and an Old Fashioned for $8. Bites include hummus for $6, oyster po-boy for $7, and fried chicken sandwich for $8, and a half dozen oysters deal that comes with your choice of house beer or wine for $12.

Studio City The Village Address and Info When: Every day 5-7pm

The deal: The Village offers drink deals starting at $5 for select beers, $7 for select wines, and $9 cocktails. Brussels sprouts, jalapeño mac & cheese and mini burgers are all $5, and Tuesday-Saturday the restaurant also offers up a late-night taco bar with $2 tacos.

related Your Essential Guide to Every LA County Brewery

Venice The Venice Whaler Address and Info When: Monday-Thursday 4-7pm

The deal: The classic Venice hang offers up affordable food and HH drink deals including $2 off drafts, $2 off well cocktails, $5 off pitchers, $5 house wines, and $7 Old Fashioneds. Bar bites are also half off, including deviled eggs for $3 and corn and bacon fritters for $5.50. And as always, that amazing view is free.

West Hollywood Harlowe Address and Info When: Every day 5-8pm

The deal: Happy hour means everything’s under $8: $2 off drafts, $6 house wines, $6 wells, and $8 fountain cocktails such as the Moscow mule and the popular Mexican Firing Squad; food includes Mary’s fried chicken strips for $6 and fried calamari for $7.

Westwood Palomino Address and Info When: Every day, all day (bar only)

The deal: Palomino serves up the most ridiculous happy hour because it literally never ends (as long as you’re in the bar area): drinks include $4 drafts, $4.95 house wines, and $5.95 select cocktails; there’s also an amazing food selection for cheap, including truffle deviled eggs for $5.95, Sicilian meatballs for $7.95, and select pizzas from $9.95-$10.95.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Taylor Casey is a contributing writer based in Los Angeles who believes every hour should be happy hour. Buy her a vodka soda or follow her at @taylordcasey on Instagram and Twitter.