The Best Last-Minute Things to Do for NYE in LA

West Hollywood

Room rates start at a not-so-casual $499 at the Mondrian, but that includes two tickets to their party, which features a premium open bar from 9pm to midnight (from all three bars), and two DJs. Oh, and the pool will transform into a metallic dance floor while robot cocktail waitresses serve you (seriously). People tend to book last minute, so, according to the hotel, tickets will be available right down to the wire.

Little Tokyo

$15 online (or $20 at the door) will get you access to Baldoria’s sexy buffet (featuring off-the-menu items like mini lobster rolls, three-meat polpetti & marinara and chocolate peanut butter cake pops) and a complimentary bottle of Champagne if you make a reservation for four or more people.