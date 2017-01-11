The Best Last-Minute Things to Do for NYE in LA

New Year's Eve has a tendency to sneak up, so you’re not alone if your plans haven’t quite been locked down. That’s why we cooked up a guide for the best & easiest NYE activities you can get in on at the last minute, all of which have tickets available (as of this posting). Later, 2016.
Westbound’s Let It Go
Arts District
Westbound’s Miracle on Sante Fe popup has been spreading holiday cheer all winter, so it only makes sense that they are going to up their winter wonderland factor by a whole lot on NYE with their “Let it Go” party. Tickets are only $20, and they include a Champagne toast at midnight, party favors, and a Frozen adult bounce house (yup). Chef Taylor Persh will be whipping up a Sunday Roast as well, and if you get her dinner, you can skip the admission fee. A true miracle.
The Library at the Redbury
Downtown
A great rooftop is always a solid place to ring in a new year in LA. They’ll be doing it up with DJ Corey Briggs, premium bottle service, handcrafted specialty cocktails, and a select menu from Cleo, as well as a pretty hard-to-beat view. Choose from a bunch of different options, which range from $50 GA to a $115 chef’s tasting package.
Villains Tavern
Arts District
Villains will once again be skipping the cover charge, so this should be an easy one if you’re looking for something inexpensive last minute. Hit them up starting at 5:30pm for drink specials, live music, and a free Champagne toast at midnight.
2017: A Skybar Odyssey at The Mondrian
West Hollywood
Room rates start at a not-so-casual $499 at the Mondrian, but that includes two tickets to their party, which features a premium open bar from 9pm to midnight (from all three bars), and two DJs. Oh, and the pool will transform into a metallic dance floor while robot cocktail waitresses serve you (seriously). People tend to book last minute, so, according to the hotel, tickets will be available right down to the wire.
Baldoria
Little Tokyo
$15 online (or $20 at the door) will get you access to Baldoria’s sexy buffet (featuring off-the-menu items like mini lobster rolls, three-meat polpetti & marinara and chocolate peanut butter cake pops) and a complimentary bottle of Champagne if you make a reservation for four or more people.
Three Clubs
Hollywood
The iconic Hollywood spot is turning 25 this NYE, so head over for a no-cover night of music from The Flails, a DJ spinning '60s and '70s soul, $10 drink specials, $6 punches, food specials, and a complimentary midnight Champagne toast.
Bar10
West Hollywood
It’s going to be a big night at Bar 10, where they will be rocking a live singing drag concert, and an OPEN Champagne bar from 9 to midnight, as well as $10 themed shots. No cover charge or ticket needed.
Grand Park’s NYE Blowout
Downtown
LA’s biggest free party (and maybe LA’s biggest party, period) is Downtown’s non-alcoholic rager (yes, that's a thing) at Grand Park, which includes food for sale, photo booths, art, and three stages of live music (including Jungle Fire, QVLN, and Afrodyete). And did we mention the free part?
The Church Key
West Hollywood
The Sunset Strip hotspot will be offering three different NYE packages of varying prices for all your last minute needs. Go big for $45 with access to the dim sum cart, even bigger for $75 with a four-course dinner (you need those donuts in your life) and Champagne toast, or bigger still for $155 with a four-course dinner and unlimited premium bar till midnight.
NYE with Houston Hospitality
Hollywood & Koreatown
Some of Houston Hospitality’s best spots will be throwing parties, complete with live music, DJs, and an all-you-can-drink bar. Check out Harvard & Stone for top-notch burlesque dancing and the Toledo Show, La Descarga for Havana-style music and tacos, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s (only $25, but no open bar here) for a backyard BBQ and '70s goodness, Pour Vous for another killer burlesque show in addition to the NoMad Truck, and -- if you can get up to 25 friends to throw in for it -- Break Room 86 for a $2,500 ticket to the VIP karaoke room for up to 25 people, including open bar, five bottles of premium vodka, and three bottles of premium Champagne. On the last-minute tip, you can also grab a $69 ticket for regular admission with open bar, too.
Doheny Room
West Hollywood
Unleash your inner Gatsby at Doheny Room this year, with options ranging from $100 regular admission (with open bar) all the way to a $3,500 pre-fixe dinner for 15. Breathe easy: Tickets will be available right up till the 31st.
Clifton’s Republic
Downtown
Clifton’s newest Tiki addition will be taking over all four floors for NYE this year, with four different packages -- the easiest to snag being a $75 ticket to all four floors, a bottle of Champagne, and live performances. If you’re willing to drop $350, though, you’ll grab yourself an exclusive Tiki mug, and a huge Luau feast served in the Tree Tops Lounge.
New Year’s Eve at Burton Chase Park
Marina del Rey
Simplicity can be the key sometimes, and that’s just what these guys have going for the big night. Hit the harbor at 7pm to catch a live stream of the New York ball-drop, followed immediately by a nutso, 10 minute fireworks show -- and then double down again at midnight for another countdown and another fireworks show.
Fuck 2016 at Casey’s Irish Pub
Downtown
All the bars in DTLA will be hopping on NYE, but Casey’s is the only one sporting an all-star local-music-jam for free, with indie-rock tribute band Black Crystal Wolf Kids (featuring Thrillist’s own Jeff Miller) the house band for guests including members of LA River Bend and Mars and the Massacre.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.