Where to Find the Best Mocktails During Dry January in LA

It’s no secret that alcohol consumption has risen during the pandemic. During stay-at-home orders, our social lives basically consisted of refilling our at-home bars, improving our bartending skills, and toasting with friends via Zoom. But now that a new year is upon us and we can actually go outside (sort of), you might be feeling the need to rebalance your relationship with alcohol by observing Dry January, an ideal time to take a break from drinking at our favorite bars following the excess of the holidays.

Lucky for us, craft mocktails are taking the city by storm. We’re not just talking about virgin versions of your favorite cocktails, but artisanal mocktails that have made their mark on menus across town. Who knows, with cocktails this appealing, maybe you’ll extend your no drinking resolution past January 31? Whether you're sober or just observing Dry January, sip on these non-alcoholic drinks around LA: