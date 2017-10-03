8 new happy hours in LA

As Pharrell Williams once said: "Happy, happy, happy, happy, happy, happy, happy, happy, happy, happy, happy... hours are a constantly changing thing in LA, which means you're gonna need an update on what's new in cheap eats and drinks every now and again. Maybe check Thrillist?" No, definitely check Thrillist. Here are eight new ones in LA:
Project Taco
Mid-Wilshire
When: Sat & Sun, all day
The deal: $1-off tacos, beer, wine, and sangria.
Bibigo
Beverly Hills
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Sat-Sun, all day
The deal: The Korean fast-casual mini-chain's Beverly Hills outpost is giving you a plate (chicken! Brussels! Wontons!) and a drink (drink!) for just $7.
Cooks County
Mid-Wilshire
When: Sun-Thur, 6-7:30pm
The deal: Half off selected wine, beers, and food to celebrate the lauded Mid-City standby's 3rd anniversary.
Bacari
Playa del Rey
When: Weekdays, 5-7pm
The deal: The new beachside, Italian-leaning gastropub's offering you $6 small plates, $6 wells, $8 cocktails, and $5 sangria.
Craft
Century City
When: Mon-Fri, 3-5pm
The deal: The restaurant that put Tom Colicchio on the map is putting $5 Scrimshaws and $9 rye drinks in you (plus! Discounted foodstuffs like soft pretzels and meatball sliders).
Plan Check
Downtown
When: M-F 3pm-6pm
The deal: The latest installment of the burger chainlet has $2-off beers, $6 Old Fashioneds, a killer onion-bacon spread, and "Americanized" cheese-topped fries, as well as tacos hamburguesas, which are exactly what you think they are.
The Morrison
Atwater Village
When: Daily, 4-7pm
The deal: Five drinks, five dishes, five bucks each.
Kitchen 24
Hollywood
When: Sun-Thur, 3-11pm; Fri-Sat, 3-8pm
The deal: The Hollywood staple's got a ton of specials: $7 braised short rib sliders and citrus pineapple wings, as well as two-for-one beer and wine.
This fast-casual concept's Mid-City location features a myriad of crazy-creative tacos, including breakfast handhelds tossed with goat cheese crema and bacon. For lunch, go big ona Thai peanut chicken taco with a honey and chile-based sauce. Taco Tuesdays are a steal here; save a buck on each taco, or get three for $9.
One of multiple locations, Bibigo is a quality spot for Korean BBQ with such items as char-grilled bulgogi, braised short rib, and classic bibimbap.
Whether you're stopping in for hash or pancakes at brunch, heartier fare like bone marrow or duck sausage at dinner, or just want to get down with half-price drinks during the near-daily (Sunday-Thursday) happy hour, Cooks County is the county you want to be in.
Bacari PDR is a cozy little wine bar in an oddly shaped building on the main strip of sunny Playa del Ray that serves Italian cicchetti (similar to tapas). You will find small but filling options like a stacked shrimp, mushroom, and juice-soaked bread tower, tender glazed pork belly, cheesy mushroom pizza, a thick burger covered in molten cheese, and hot clams. Whether you go for bottomless brunch, the 90-minute open bar, Beefsteak Sundays (unlimited hangar steak with fries, onion rings, and an open bar), or just the great wine list and gourmet small plates, you will happily waddle out to your car. Like the restaurant itself, the parking lot is small so make sure to have a plan!
Century City Craft is the sixth restaurant from Tom Colicchio, and follows in NY's footsteps with a slick-yet-casual interior and a constantly changing menu featuring the freshest gourmet meats and pastas.
This sophisticated gastropub -- with a few locations across Los Angeles -- is acclaimed for its burgers, whiskey, and craft beer. The namesake Plan Check burger, topped with pickles, onions, and Americanized dashi cheese, is famous for its layer of Ketchup Leather, which is a square of dehydrated tomato paste that melts over the patty like a layer of cheese. Plan Check’s comfort food vibe makes for a hip and social ambience, complemented by tall communal tables and plenty of bar seating.
The Morrison is a Scottish-themed gastropub where upscale burgers meet an extensive selection of beer and whiskey. From the bacon-and-blue-cheese Bacon Bourbonator to the fried-egg-and-cheddar-pancake Late Breakfast, the burgers here are far from simple, packed with flavor, and paired with beer suggestions on the menu. You could come here just for a drink, but why would you deny yourself the soul-satisfying combination of a burger and beer?
Fancied-up with a DJ booth and light fixtures made of silverware, this spot serves up 24/7 breakfast (rye-crusted vegetable frittatas) and lunch (open-faced meatball sandwich), plus a 'til-2am dinner menu (chicken-fried pork chop!).