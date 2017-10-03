THE Essential LA Happy Hour Update

There are 24 hours in a day. And 58.5 hours' worth of new happy hours in this article. According to math, it's about to get mad easy for you to find a newly cheap-ass drink all over Los Angeles.
Brix at the Shore
Long Beach
When: Mon, 3pm-close; Tue-Fri, 3-6pm
The Deal: $2 Bud and Coors, and $4 half pastrami sandwich, plus a bunch of other day-of deal-age.
General Lee's
Downtown
When: Daily, 6-10pm
The Deal: 50% off alllllllllllllllllll the food.
More Like This
DeSano Pizza Bakery
Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The Deal: Two large pizzas and a bottle of wine for $50, plus $3.50 beers!
Cooks County
Mid-Wilshire
When: Sun-Thur, 6-7:30pm
The Deal: Half off selected wines, beers, and food.
BP Oysterette
Mid-Wilshire
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
The Deal: $1 oysters and $5 drafts.
Joe's
Venice
When: Sun-Thur, all night; Fri-Sat, 6-7pm & 10pm-close
The Deal: All bar menu items (including short rib sliders!!!) for just $9.
Next Door Lounge
Hollywood
When: Tue, all night
The Deal: "Happier Hour" is really many, many hours, and includes $4 Abita and $6 Moscow Mules.
Madera
Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 5:30-8pm
The Deal: Seven $7 dishes (including pulled pork sliders and fried chicken w/ kale relish), $7 cocktails, $4 drafts, and $2 off any bottle.
La Cita
Downtown
When: Wed, 4-9pm
The Deal: The Downtown staple has a hip-hop-themed happy-five-hours, with $3 domestics and $4 imports/well cocktails.
Rocco's Tavern
Pasadena
When: Weekdays, 11am-7pm; Weekends, 3-7pm
The Deal: Two-for-one on any drink under $25 ("No two-for-ones on double Don Julio 1942s!").
Cecconi's
Beverly Hills
When: Tue-Sat, 4-7pm
The Deal: $4-7 cocktails, beer, and wine, as well as a $7 fontina-and-black-truffle burger.
Preux & Proper
Downtown
When: Downstairs, daily from 4-6pm; Restaurant-wide, daily from 11pm-1am
The Deal: Tons of food specials, including $5 shrimp beignets and, at 1am, a ham-and-bacon grilled cheese.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor, and thinks every single hour should be happy. Hit him up at @jeffmillerla on Instagram or @ThrillistLA on Twitter.
-
1. Brix at the Shore5372 E 2nd St, Long Beach
-
2. General Lee's475 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles
-
3. DeSano Pizza Bakery4959 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
-
4. Cooks County8009 Beverly Blvd , Los Angeles
-
5. Blue Plate Oysterette8048 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles
-
6. Joe's Restaurant1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice
-
7. Next Door Lounge1154 N Highland, Hollywood
-
8. Madera Kitchen1835 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
-
9. La Cita Bar336 S Hill St, Los Angeles
-
10. Cecconi's8764 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
11. Preux & Proper840 S Spring St, Los Angeles
When you walk into Brix at the Shore, away from the mishegoss of 2nd St. and into the confines of what feels like a calmer, beachier, cheaper version of a New York deli, you'll be greeted by the aromas of pan-fried potato latkes and and smoked pastrami. Quirks reminiscent of Jewish deli culture run rampant here, like chalkboard menus that read "Not your Manischewitz" (the wine list), "Noshes" (for starters, like Oy Vey! onion rings or pastrami eggrolls), and "No Soup for You" (served with a smile, unlike those from Seinfeld's Soup Nazi). The signature sandwich here -- and the quirks continue -- is The Fuhgeddaboudit: pastrami, coleslaw, and special sauce on rye.
This two-story "Modern Tiki" concept is serving up an unexpected lineup of Asian-inflected concoctions with twists like wasabi-infused vermouth and black sesame syrup. The friendly team behind the bar is also happy to go off-menu to ensure you get just what you're craving. As the night wears on and the DJ takes over, the place tends to get a bit packed, so if you’re looking for a peaceful sip, get there early.
It’s nuts that DeSano isn’t a thousand times more famous: the casual East Hollywood pizza shop imports its ingredients straight from Italy, and you can clearly taste the difference when you bite into any of the its cheesy masterpieces. The industrial space includes an open kitchen with a few pizza ovens, communal wood tables, and flat screen TVs, so it’s great for groups. And don’t think DeSano is just about pizza, the menu includes calzones, meatballs, and cannoli.
Whether you're stopping in for hash or pancakes at brunch, heartier fare like bone marrow or duck sausage at dinner, or just want to get down with half-price drinks during the near-daily (Sunday-Thursday) happy hour, Cooks County is the county you want to be in.
Get down on some fresh, delicious seafood at BP Oysterette -- ceviche, OYSTERS, lobster tacos, lobster mac & cheese, lobster rolls, Maine lobster... You can decide for yourself. Make sure to stop by for the sweet daily happy hour, Mon-Fri from 3-6pm, and get your hands on dollar oysters and $5 drafts.
Come to Joe's Restaurant for a fine dining experience but with all the laid back mellow vibes that Venice provides. Make your way out and enjoy an epic brunch on their patio, which is a favorite brunch spot for locals.
This classily retro, exposed-brick-heavy drinkery's got a decidedly Edison-esque vibe, w/ oversized leather chairs, and b&w photos of a frumpy lady looking semi-happy. Drinks are from a guy who won a mixology TV show.
Madera Kitchen is like a bungalow hideaway on the edge of the Hollywood Hills, where you can nosh on tasty Mediterranean fare and cocktails from the prodigious bar. You'll find wooden tables and chairs, funky light fixtures, and an outdoor fireplace in this rustic space, plus greenery and hanging plants just about everywhere you look. From goat cheese ravioli to an oxtail flatbread to grilled octopus, the dishes here are bursting with flavor and sure to please your palate.
This hipster haven boasts mariachi tunes, plus musical theme nights like "Punky Reggae" and "Mustache Monday". Check out this Downtown boozer on the weekends, too, because they're serving up a crazy Bloody Mary bar at what they've dubbed "Sunday Bloody Sunday". In addition to an indoor dance floor there is also a spacious outdoor patio to really spread out and sip on cheap but strong drinks.
This London transplant's an upscale Italian bistro (glass chandeliers, plush tufted leather banquettes) with subtle hints of '50s ice cream parlor (stationary purple barstools). The food is delicious, but the real star of the show is the build-your-own-but-they'll-still-make-it Bloody Marys at brunch, with tons of house-picked veggies, spices, and boozes to choose from.
The FiveOFour guys bring you this NOLA-inspired eatery, a two-story ode to the Big Easy with a daiquiri bar, raw bar, massive patio, and killer Muffalettas, as well as grilled short ribs with Cajun kimchee.