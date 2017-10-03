Happy hour itself is pretty great as is, thanks to all the discounted drinks and food, but when you can sit outside while enjoying those discounted drinks and food? Pretty great-er.
And that's also the reason we’ve assembled this list of LA’s 49 best outdoor happy hours:
Mr. C Beverly Hills (address and info)
Beverly Hills
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: $5 select beers, $8 house wine, $8 well cocktails, plus a killer selection of Italian-style apps ($6 Gorgonzola & grapes, $8 chicken croquettes, arancini di riso, tuna tartare, mini pizzas, and more), all on a plush Mediterranean patio.
Public School 310 (address and info)
Culver City
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $4 & $5 beers, $5 wells, $10 house wine carafes, $15 Dean’s List wine carafes, plus tons of food specials for $4 (Parmesan truffle frites!), $5 (chicken sausages!), $6 (wings!), and $7 (ahi tuna tacos!) on the bar side of the patio.
Daily Dose Café (address and info)
Downtown
When: Mon-Sat, 4-7pm
The deal: While it may not have booze (wut), this secret alley garden patio is worth it for the food (less wut) with great discounts on pots of tea, baked goods, blended juices, sandwiches, salads, and more.
Far Bar (address and info)
Downtown
When: Tues-Fri, 3-7pm; Sun-Mon, 3pm-close
The deal: Hit this cozy, former-alleyway patio for $3 Sapporos, $4 beer-of-the-days, $5 wells, $6 cocktails/whiskey-of-the-days, $5 wines, discount sake, and loads of other drink specials, plus reduced-price munchies like wasabi fries, Ming’s wings, spicy tuna rolls, and sliders.
Las Perlas (address and info)
Downtown
When: Mon-Fri, 6-8pm
The deal: $5 margaritas, palomas, and tequila shots; $3 Tecate on the covered patio.
Plan Check (address and info)
Downtown
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $2 off select craft beers, $6-$8 cocktails, $4 wines, and loads of deals on bar bites like the Pimento Grilled Cheese and Bacon, Southern fried chicken sandwich, oysters Rockefeller, Beast Fries, wings, and more.
Preux & Proper (address and info)
Downtown
When: Every day, 4-6pm & 11pm-1am
The deal:: $4 Abita pints, two-for-one well and non-specialty liquor drinks, and tons of food specials like corn fritters, frog legs, shrimp beignets, a burger, po-boys, and mo’ on the sweet downstairs patio.
The Must (address and info)
Downtown
When: Daily, 3-7pm
The deal: This cozy al fresco drinking area offers quality selections of $4-$8 beers, $5-$8 wines, $6 sangria, $7 wells, and plenty of snacks for $3-$7.
District 13 (address and info)
Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm; Sun-Thurs, 10pm-close
The deal: Half off all the food on its new sausage-focused menu and $1 off all the beers during the early HH -- and then $1 off the beers again at the late HH.
Madera Kitchen (address and info)
Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 5:30-8pm
The deal: On this sprawling patio you’ll score $4 drafts, $2-off bottles, $4 barrel wine, $7 cocktails, and seven killer $7 bites, including sliders and fried chicken.
The Oinkster (address and info)
Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: The Hollywood outpost of this burger favorite offers you a $3.99 burger & fries combo, $1 fries, $1 chili fries, $1.50 pulled pork tacos, and $1 off draft beers when you do the do outside.
Birds (address and info)
Franklin Village
When: Daily, 4-6pm; Tue-Thur, 11pm-12am; Friday 11pm-12am (ladies only)
The deal: Bask in the sun, plus $3-$5 for select draft beer, house wine, well drinks.
El Chavito (address and info)
Los Feliz
When: Daily, 5-7pm; Wed all night; Tues 9:30pm-12:30am
The deal: Chill on the back patio and sip $4 house margs and well drinks, $3 Tecates, and feast on $3 tacos.
Figaro Bistrot (address and info)
Los Feliz
When: Daily, 4-7pm
The deal: People-watch from this sidewalk patio while enjoying select beers for $3, $4, and $5; $4 well and mini martinis; $5 specialty cocktails (French martinis, Camparis, Kir Royales, etc.); and $3-$6 apps (escargot, beef carpaccio, crab cakes, etc.).
Desert Rose (address and info)
Los Feliz
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm; Sat-Sun, 3-6pm
The deal: Grab a table on the huge patio and get in on $3 beers, $5 house wine, $3-off specialty cocktails, and super deals on tons of eats.
Home (address and info)
Los Feliz
When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm
The deal: $3.50 domestic beers, $5 house wine and wells, and tons of appetizer specials on this spacious patio.
Blue Plate Oysterette (address and info)
Beverly Grove
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: $5 drafts, $6 house wine and sangria, plus deals on the chef’s selection of oysters, all on a beach-vibed patio.
Luna Park (address and info)
Miracle Mile
When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm; Sat-Sun, 4-6pm; Fri-Sat, 10-11:30pm
The deal: During the day enjoy two-for-one drinks, apps, salads, and pizza on the enclosed sidewalk patio; during the night enjoy two-for-one drinks and pizza on the enclosed sidewalk patio.
Vinoteque on Melrose (address and info)
Melrose
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Sat-Sun, 3-7pm
The deal: Journey to the back for a massive courtyard with $4 select beers, $6 house wine, and oodles of $3-$6 appetizers.
Wood Ranch BBQ (address and info)
The Grove
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: $1.50 off beer and wine and $5 apps (spinach-artichoke dip, shredded onions, guac & chips, three kinds of Buffalo wings!) are both available out on its side patio.
Bodega Wine Bar (address and info)
Pasadena
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm; Sun-Thurs, 10pm-close
The deal: Ample room on the patio to enjoy $4 brews, $6 wines, $6 soju drinks, $6 apps, and $8 pizzas.
Dog Haus Biergarten (address and info)
Pasadena
When: Mon-Thurs, 3-7pm and 10pm-close; Friday, 3-7pm; all day Sunday
The deal: $4 tap and canned beers, $4 well drinks, $2 off signature cocktails, $1 sliders, and $1 fries in the biergarten.
The Oinkster (address and info)
Eagle Rock
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: The patio of this 'hood favorite is where you'll be enjoying a sweet $3.99 burger & fries combo, $1 fries, $1 chili fries, $1.50 pulled pork tacos, and $1 off draft beers. Life is good.
Bowery Bungalow (address and info)
Silver Lake
When: Daily, 6-7pm & 10pm-close
The deal: $5 St. Archer beer, Cal Y Canto red wine, Tariquet wine for both early and late HH; $25 sangria pitchers after 10pm.
Cliff’s Edge (address and info)
Silver Lake
When: Thursdays, 6-7pm
The deal: Slurp $1 oysters on its Tarzan’s treehouse-like, date-friendly patio.
Edendale (address and info)
Silver Lake
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: Both the charming front patio and the endearing courtyard of this neighborhood classic provide you with great places to chow down on food specials like blue cheese fries ($5), calamari ($7), and mac 'n’ cheese ($8).
The Red Lion Tavern (address and info)
Silver Lake
When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm
The deal: Head to the charming biergarten at this neighborhood favorite for 20% off delicious German beers, plus the occasional free cup of soup, when they feel like it.
Abigaile (address and info)
Hermosa Beach
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: $4 for in-house-brewed beers, $5 house wines, $6 scratch cocktails, plus great food deals on daily “research & development” chef’s specials, all on a sweet patio overlooking HB.
Bacari PDR (address and info)
Playa Del Rey
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: Hit the beach-y patio for $6 wells, $8 signature cocktails, $5 half-liters of sangria, and $10 full liters of sangria, plus $6 hot & cold small plates and grilled pizza.
Beachwood BBQ and Brewing (address and info)
Long Beach
When: Tues-Fri, 3-6pm; Thurs-Sat, 10pm-12am
The deal: This dog-friendly patio offers $1 off pints (house brews at night) and great deals on tons of tasty apps and sandwiches.
Dockside at Playa Provisions (address and info)
Playa Del Rey
When: Mon-Fri, 5-6pm
The deal: $5 select wines, $4 Trumer Pils, $6 Moscow Mules and Ginger Bucks, lots of edible specials like garlic & pepper calamari/clams/shrimp ($7), chicken oyster skewers ($5), biscuits ($4), and spaghetti squash hush puppies ($4) on the chill and breezy patio.
Congregation Ale House (address and info)
Long Beach
When: Monday, all day; Tues-Fri, 3-7pm; Sun-Thurs, 12am-close
The deal: Grab a bench on the patio for $1 off alllllll the draft beers and select wines, $4 well drinks, $3 fries and tots, $6 pizzas, burgers, and sausages, plus a daily $4 draft special.
Kincaid’s (address and info)
Redondo Beach
When: Daily, 3-6pm; 9pm-close (except holidays)
The deal: Scope out the surf while enjoying $1 off all draft beers, $4.95 select wines, $5.95 well drinks and select cocktails, and tons of deals on upscale bar bites.
Lazy Dog (address and info)
Torrance
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm; Sun-Thurs, 9pm-close
The deal: $3-$7 beer, cocktail, sangria, and wine specials, and $3-$6 bites (tots, wings, calamari, and more!) on its dog-friendly outdoor space.
Blue Dog Beer Tavern (address and info)
Sherman Oaks
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: This relaxed, man's-BF-friendly patio is your spot for $3.99 and $4.99 beer and food specials.
Public School 818 (address and info)
Sherman Oaks
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6:30pm for food; drink specials until 7pm
The deal: $4 and $5 beers, $5 wells, $10 house wine carafes, $15 Dean’s List wine carafes, plus tons of food specials for $4 (Parmesan truffle frites!), $5 (chicken sausages!), $6 (wings!), and $7 (ahi tuna tacos!) on the bar side of the patio. Bonus: fire pit!
Dominick’s (address and info)
West Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: Saddle up to the outdoor bar of the impressive back area at this Italian mainstay for $4 cocktails (martinis, Manhattans and more), $6 select wines and specialty cocktails, $4 Peronis, and plenty of discounted classy bar bites.
Eveleigh (address and info)
West Hollywood
When: Tuesdays until 7pm
The deal: $5 Ti-punch cocktails (three varieties of rum with lime & sugar cane) or a $10 flight of all three varieties of rum on the killer patio in back.
Fat Dog (address and info)
West Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $3 beers (Sam Adams, PBR, cider, Corona), $3 daily fat shot, $4 house wine and rosé, $5 well, and tons of deals on bar bites (potato skins, wings, Swedish meatballs!) on this canine-friendly patio.
Gracias Madre (address and info)
West Hollywood
When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: $5 beer, wine, and cocktails (margs, mezcal mules, seasonal sangria!), and $5 food specials (tacos, flautas, tostadas, gorditas!) on a spacious and stunning outside. Plus: cool blankets to borrow if it’s cold!
Hotel Shangri-La (address and info)
Santa Monica
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: Head up to the Suite 700 penthouse bar for epic views of SM beach, along with $5 beers and small plates, $7 well drinks, and half-priced glasses of wine.
Komodo (address and info)
Venice
When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $2 off all the beers, $8-$10 select Cal-Asian fusion dishes (hot wings, Lahaina sliders, fried ox tails!), and a patio with a front row view of Main St.
O’Brien’s (address and info)
Santa Monica
When: Daily, 12-7pm
The deal: Head towards the back patio bar for $3.50 domestic brew-dogs and $5 wells.
Sonoma Wine Garden (address and info)
Santa Monica
When: Mon-Fri, 12-7pm
The deal: $5 house wines, bubbles, and select beer; $5 small plates (sirloin sliders, flatbreads, bruschetta) around the bar portion of the patio.
On the Waterfront Café (address and info)
Venice
When: Mon-Fri, 6-8pm
The deal: This classic beach spot hooks you up with half off all the beers (including pitchers!), and solid deals on bites ranging from $5-$10.
Venice Whaler (address and info)
Venice
When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: $2 off draft, $1 off cans, $5 off pitchers, $5 house wines, and great deals on chow ($8 sliders, wings, and chicken satay; $5 fries; $7 fried pickles) on the patio of this beach-y favorite.
Napa Valley Grille (address and info)
Westwood
When: Mon-Sat, 3-7pm & 9pm-12am; Sundays, 3-11pm
The deal: The stylish and spacious patio is the place to be for $5 and $6 beers, $6 wells, $8 craft cocktails, reduced-price wines, and discounted eats like merguez corn dogs, buttermilk chicken fingers, and spicy tuna tartare.
Steingarten LA (address and info)
Century City
When: Daily, 4-7pm
The deal: Grab a table in the lush beer garden and enjoy $1 off 20 beers on tap, $1 off apps, $5 sausages, and $6 specialty cocktails.
Tanzy (address and info)
Westwood
When: All. Day. Every. Day.
The deal: Hit the sweet outdoor patio for all-day “social hour” deals like $4 select beers, $5 select wines, $7 signature cocktails, $5-$7 bar bites, and specially priced cheese and salumi platters.
