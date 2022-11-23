10 Places to Get Large-Format Cocktails for Your Party of 10

The holiday season is about bonding with friends and family, forging new connections and rebuilding older ones, gathering in warmth and comfort and sharing a laugh with special people. Sometimes that’s easier said than done, but there’s one thing that might help—a big old boozy beverage, split between four to 20 of your closest companions.

Large-format cocktails are a great way to spread cheer and share a communal experience, the kind of thing that turns any meal out into an event, and the perfect thing to share as people come back into town for the holidays. Luckily, large-format cocktails are also seeing a resurgence around LA, popping up on menus across the city for any time of day, brunch, lunch, dinner, or late at night. From Downtown to Hollywood to Venice, here are 10 of our favorite shareable drinks around the city: