The Best Speakeasy Bars in LA, and How to Get in

Hailing from NYC's East Village is this speakeasy where the focus is on the craft cocktails. Enter the building through the unmarked door (past La Cha Cha Chá) and head down a flight of stairs to the basement level where you'll find Standing Room, a walk-up bar that accommodates only 30 people at a time, on a first-come, first-served basis. Designed to be a pre-Death & Co. experience while you wait for your table next door, Standing Room features just eight cocktails. Once in the main Death & Co bar, snag one of the 15 seats in a classic yet playful ambiance with moody dark nooks and tables. Led by beverage director Tyson Buhler and head bartender Matthew Belanger, the cocktail menu here features an original list of 25 imaginative drinks that rotate seasonally and are organized by their flavor profiles. While the cocktails here are known to be on the pricier side, they’re strong and definitely worth it.