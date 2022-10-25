Where to Get the Most Fun and IG Worthy Coffee Drinks in LA

Almost everyone drinks coffee almost every day, but for such a ubiquitous thing there’s a staggering diversity of habits and rituals involved. Some people pop a pod into a machine and call it done, while some of us spend our mornings boiling, weighing, grinding, slowly pouring, gingerly tasting, and taking careful notes to make the absolute best mug of hot bean water.

Modern coffee shops reflect that diversity of preference too, both with their beans—dark roast to light, from all over the world, grown at different elevations and using different processing methods—and with the range of specialty drinks available to the curious coffee drinker. There are sugary blended drinks that are basically caffeinated milkshakes, there are light and bright carbonated espresso drinks to kick a sunny afternoon into gear, and there are complex and layered coffee cocktails, built with all the precision of the most attentive mixologist. It doesn’t hurt that many of these drinks are stylish and lovely, an accessory as much as a beverage, not created for social media exactly, but not ignorant of its impact either.

From San Gabriel Valley to Historic Filipinotown and Santa Monica, here are 10 of the best specialty coffee drinks in LA. And if you’re a coffee nerd who wants to peruse LA’s best craft roasters without all the pomp and circumstance, we’ve got a list for you too.