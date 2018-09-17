LA's Best Sports Bars for Game Day

As a city of transplants, Los Angeles also happens to be a positive melting pot of football fans. Steelers supporters can peacefully coexist with the Browns-obsessed, and Packers die-hards can befriend Bears buffs -- at least when everyone’s plied with plenty of beer and bar food, and their teams aren’t playing each other. (The same goes for fans of basketball, and baseball… and basically any other sport you can think of.)
Luckily, LA's sports bars are as diverse as our fanbases, with game-day revelry happening everywhere from multi-level mega venues, to low-key pubs, to Mexican restaurants. This means you can cheer on your team in a different spot each week, or even find a neighborhood joint and become the beloved regular you’ve always wanted to be. Here are a dozen of our town’s top spots for watching football this fall, along with the game-day specials to lure you in all day long.
Barney's Beanery
Multiple locations
Six busy bars with massive menus and serious football crowds
Sports fan or not, everyone knows Barney’s, which launched nearly a century ago with its original WeHo location. Since then, the historic hangout -- now plastered with screens of all sizes, Technicolor knick-knacks, and old license plates -- has opened five more spots sprinkled around the city that always draw an especially, er, enthusiastic crowd come football season. The menu is huge (with 45 types of chili, for better or worse), breakfast is served all day, and booths come with their very own individual TVs.
Specials: They vary by location, but usually include Mimosa, Bloody Mary, draft beer, pitcher, and shot specials on Sundays. Happy hour runs weekdays from 3pm to 7pm at the Pasadena location and 4pm to 7pm everywhere else, and includes discounted drafts, well drinks, and some half-price appetizers
Busby's West
Santa Monica
Game-heavy, multi-bar venue with lots of UCLA peeps
After 15 years, the Santa Monica location is still rocking that OG frat house atmosphere with its heavy UCLA crowd (there’s even free limo service to and from campus certain nights of the week), games galore, beer pong tournaments, and a burger-and-pizza-heavy menu. With 50 TVs, all the sports packages, and three bars, it’s also a no-brainer for watching football day or night on the Westside.
Specials: Happy hour every night from 4-8pm, and Tuesday through Thursday 10pm to close with $2 off drafts, $5 wine and well drinks, and plenty of menu items priced at $5, $6, and $7
Big Wangs and Wangs Tavern
North Hollywood, Downtown
Duo of sports bars known for a wide variety of wings and cheap drinks
With a serious number of screens, plentiful plates of wings, and affordable drinks, both of these bars have become go-to favorites for watching live games. Note the DTLA location recently changed its name to Wangs Tavern, perhaps to clear up any confusion when someone says, “See you at Big Wangs.”
Specials: Get a second drink or a double for $2 more all the time
Brennan's
Marina Del Rey
Recently renovated Westside pub with a lineup of activities
The 45-year-old former dive bar may be best known for its legendary turtle races (which now take place the first and third Thursdays of each month), but since a major overhaul last year, the pub has unveiled a new interior; a dog-friendly outdoor space with games; an updated menu of pizzas, vegetarian options, and weekend brunch fare; and an impressive lineup of weekly activities ranging from yoga to bootcamp to live music. On weekends and Monday nights, NFL Sunday Ticket takes over the bar’s multiple screens along with food and drink specials.
Specials: $15 pitchers, $5 house beer, $7 cocktails, and $5 Jamesons during Monday Night Football; you can also get those same specials, along with $15 mimosa pitchers, on Sundays (when they also offer yoga with your dog outside at 10am for $15, including a drink)
The Garage
Palms
Auto-body-shop-turned-bar with solid menu, beer, and bourbon selection
This industrial-ish spot inside an old auto body shop shows games on 28 TVs, which you can watch while indulging in a surprisingly impressive menu of gastropub fare like short rib sliders, quinoa-kale salad, and mushroom-and-burrata pizza. There's also an excellent selection of beers, bourbons, and whiskeys, on the off chance you feel like drinking during the game. Come fall, it attracts a big contingent of local Eagles fans, who -- legend has it -- get Yuengling lager brought in special for games.
Specials: Weekday happy hour from 4-7pm with $3 select drafts, $10 select pitchers, $4 house wine and well drinks, and many $6 menu items
The Parlor
Hollywood
Sophisticated sports bar with a creative menu, and a patio with fire pits
Other than all the screens, 20 beers on tap, and the fact you’ll hear college fight songs celebrating touchdowns on Saturdays, the sleek space doesn’t read like your average sports bar. There’s an upscale food menu of truffle fries, kale salads, and ceviche, as well as brunchy stuff like chicken and honey Belgian waffles on weekends, in addition to craft cocktails that utilize fresh juices and small-batch spirits.
Specials: Monday through Friday happy hour from 3-7pm with $6 draft beers and wines, $7 well drinks, $12 craft cocktails, and $8 and $9 menu items
Shark's Cove
Manhattan Beach
South Bay sports bar packed to the gills with TVs
This South Bay sports bar is reminiscent of a TV network control room, thanks to its rows and rows of flat-screens -- 50 in fact, all of which make for some great game viewing. There’s an attached street-facing patio if you want to get some fresh air or some natural light after gazing at screens in a dark bar all morning, and there’s also a no-frills breakfast menu in addition to the usual bar fare.
Specials: On Saturday and Sunday: $5.49 breakfast deals (till 11:30am) that come with an hour of bottomless Champagne or Mimosas; $5.50 Micheladas; $9.50 build-your-own double-shot Bloody Marys; beer buckets starting at $16.75; $5 Jager shots; and more; on Monday nights: 22-ounce draft beers starting at $5.50 and 22-ounce cocktails starting at $7.75; two-for-one burgers; and half-off appetizers until the end of the game
Mohawk Bend
Echo Park
Vegan-friendly, craft beer-focused spot inside an old theater
This groovy Eastside bar and restaurant that sits inside a 100-year-old former Vaudeville theater (complete with a marquee out front) offers 72 taps of craft beer, cocktails concocted with California spirits, and a menu of elevated bar fare along with nine TVs for game-viewing. Rotate between the pub room, the airy atrium, and the patio when you need a break from the game grind.
Specials: There's a $9.50 Football Sunday buffet brunch in the pub area from 9:30-11:30am; happy hour specials (in the pub only), including $6 well drinks, $5.50 beers, and $2 off wines, last through the end of the Monday night games
Jalapeño Pete's
Studio City
Sports bar meets Mexican restaurant with tequila and tacos
When you’re sick of beer and bar fare (hey, it might happen), head to this year-old Valley venue with a Mexican menu of tacos galore (from al pastor, to pescado, to butternut squash) and tons of interesting tequila and mezcal offerings. The game day buzz spills out onto the sidewalk patio, with floor-to-ceiling roll-up windows.
Specials: $20 buckets of beer and 100-ounce towers of beer for $35 during games, and a special brunch and football menu on Saturdays and Sundays; happy hour Sunday through Friday from 4-7pm with $3 select beers, house wines and well cocktails, and $6 margaritas
Rush Street
Culver City
Chicago-inspired, bi-level spot with bottomless Bloodys and mimosas for weekend games
No surprise here: This giant, dual-level downtown Culver City bar is, indeed, a Chicago-themed bar with beamed ceilings and exposed brick walls. It’s got a loungy vibe with a DJ, dancing, and even bottle service on weekend nights, and serves as a full-on restaurant with a menu ranging from ahi tacos to a NY strip, but becomes a serious sports bar with 17 TVs come game time (along with a brunch menu on Saturday and Sundays).
Specials: Happy hour Monday through Friday from 5-7pm, with eight drinks for $8; bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas for $20 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3:30pm
Britannia Pub
Santa Monica
British pub near the beach that lures Eagles fans
This cozy corner British pub a short walk from the Promenade may be popular with soccer fans, but this time of year it dubs itself the “Eagles Nest West and local home of Penn State,” so expect a serious contingent of fans of both in the crowd. Food-wise, there’s a basic breakfast menu as well as burgers and British specialties of shepherd’s pie and fish and chips. After the games end on Sunday nights, stick around for a Beatles cover band that comes on at 10pm.
Specials: $7 Bloody Marys and $5 mimosas Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 12pm; rotating weekend specials; happy hour drink and food specials Monday to Friday from 3-7pm
The Hangar Inn
Manhattan Beach
Old-time Packers bar with an airplane sticking out of the roof
This 60-plus-year-old Green Bay Packers bar on Aviation Boulevard draws a raucous crowd of jersey-wearing fans whenever football season is in session, with game viewing on the smallish venue’s 17 TVs.
Specials: $3 brats and beer specials during Packers games, $2 off pitchers during all NFL and college games
