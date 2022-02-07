19 Top Sports Bars in LA for Watching the Big Game
Cheer on the Rams for Super Bowl LVI or catch the Winter Olympic Games at these cozy haunts.
The following recommendations are from Thrillist's editorial team and not from the article's sponsor, Stella Artois.
It’s still wild to think that in just six years, Los Angeles has gone from having no pro football presence to now having two franchises and a futuristic, awe-inspiring SoFi Stadium in Inglewood that’s playing host to Super Bowl LVI. Whether you’re catching the Rams making repeat trips to the Super Bowl, the Chargers decidedly not heading to the Super Bowl, or watching another random team with your transplant buddies, here are 19 of LA’s top spots for sports viewing.
Legends
Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah and Long Beach local John Morris opened Legends back in 1979. The sports bar innovator has walls splashed with autographed NFL memorabilia along with a “Wall of Fame” paying homage to Long Beach athletes. Expect to catch a crowd on big game days with 30+ HDTVs and two giant projection screens.
5 Line Tavern
If you’re looking to catch Joe Burrow’s Bengals, the pride of the AFC, head to 5 Line Tavern for “Who Dey?” chants and a selection of 50+ beers and a menu of burgers, po’ boys, and spicy Surround-sound will be in full effect for Bengals Nation, with past games having featured Skyline Chili potlucks (yes, the kind with the spaghetti) and silent auctions of Bengals merch.
The Wood Urban Kitchen
If you’re looking to eat and drink near SoFi Stadium, it’s hard to top the sliders and happy hour specials at Wood Urban Kitchen. Order up the brisket, hot links, ribs— just all the meats—as you lounge in outdoor seating with multiple screens showing the Rams.
The District By GS
Since opening in 2020 on the border of Crenshaw and Leimert Park, The District by GS has become a go-to for sports fans and fine diners alike with specials for Taco Tuesday, Bedroom Wednesday, and Weekend Brunch. Another big game location within cheering distance of SoFi, look for cocktail specials like the King without a Crown and the Peach Dream along with celebration afterparty vibes should the Rams secure a W.
The Pub at Golden Road Brewing
There’s always strong “yard party” energy at Golden Road’s Glendale outpost seven flat screens scattered throughout the pub. Grab a few pints of their limited run Whose House beer and buy in to raffles going on throughout the game.
Firestone’s Propagator bar is one of the best places to catch a game on the Westside. Count on a lengthy in-house beer list, stellar flatbreads, and TVs in each direction, plus reservations while they last for game day.
Idle Hour
The barrel-shaped whiskey bar from the design wizards at the 1933 Group is keeping it simple with all-day wings and beer specials, but sometimes simplicity is all you need. If whiskey, beer, and wings are the ingredients of a perfect Super Bowl for you, Idle Hour is your spot.
Market Tavern
Gary Twinn, a former punk musician from the UK and longtime manager of the nearby E.B.'s Beer & Wine Bar opened this modern British pub with a rock-and-roll edge at the Original Farmers Market a year ago. Chef Brandon Collins (Fia, Waterloo and City) is behind the Cal-meets-English pub fare menu that features killer fish n chips, haddock risotto, and, of course, bread pudding. Market Tavern plays all the big games in addition to showing English football and rugby matches. There’s a traditional Sunday roast every weekend with classics like roast beef and horseradish and leg of lamb with mint sauce, and discounted happy hour deals on food and booze are offered every day from 3–6 pm.
Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.
The menu at this buzzy Boyle Heights pizzeria helmed by chef and pizzaiolo Jorge Sandoval sits below the historic Paramount theater and is pretty much made for game days with brick-oven pies, loaded fries, and a wide variety of wings topped with everything from mole to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Wash any and all of the above down with one of the many draft beers on offer, or pitchers of margaritas, while catching a game on one of the venue’s multiple TVs.
40 Love
Despite its tennis-focused name and decor, this country clubby sports bar shows all types of sporting events—from baseball to football to cricket to golf—on its two dozen TVs. Choose the wooded interior bar and lounge or the white brick-covered tented patio for your drinking and dining pleasure. The menu offers some fun bar food-with-a-fancy-twist options, including a Wagyu hot dog and crab cake sliders in addition to burgers, wings, and tacos. The weekday happy hour offers $6 draft beers, $7 well drinks, and $8 wines by the glass from 4–6pm.
Trophy Wife
This stylish sports bar-restaurant on the corner of Hyperion is pretty sports agnostic, showing NBA and MLB games, international soccer matches, plus early NFL games (it opens at 10 am with a brunch menu on Sundays), but it definitely draws in an avid USC fanbase since the owners are also behind Bandito’s Bar near campus. There’s a nice weekday happy hour with two-for-one drinks from 5–9pm and Taco Tuesday runs all night with $2 tacos, $3 shots, and $5 margaritas.
Barney's Beanery
Sports fan or not, everyone knows Barney’s, which launched nearly a century ago with its original WeHo location. The historic hangout—now plastered with screens of all sizes, Technicolor knick-knacks, and old license plates—now operates four additional spots sprinkled around the city and that always draw an especially, er, enthusiastic crowd come football season. The menu is massive with pizza, burgers, sliders, wings, and its “famous” chili, breakfast is served all day, and booths come with their very own individual TVs.
Busby's West
After 15 years, the Santa Monica location is still rocking that OG frat house atmosphere with its heavy UCLA crowd (though that free limo service to and from campus seems to be on hold), games galore, and a burger-and-pizza-heavy menu. With 50 TVs, all the sports packages, and three bars, it’s also a no-brainer for watching football day or night on the Westside. Check out the weeknight happy hour from 4 to 7pm, when well drinks go for $5, and you get $2 off all draft beers.
Big Wangs
This place claims to have more HDTVs than any other venue in LA. While we haven’t counted, it does seem to have a serious number of screens, plus plentiful plates of wings of all types (ghost pepper! Chipotle BBQ!), karaoke, and pool.
Brennan's Pub
The nearly 50-year-old former dive bar may be best known for its legendary turtle races (which now take place the first and third Thursdays of each month), but after a major overhaul a couple years back, the pub unveiled a new interior, an updated menu, and a dog-friendly outdoor space with games. They recently added ax-throwing, so maybe hold off on the shots till after you’ve tossed your hatchet. On weekends and Monday nights, NFL Sunday Ticket takes over the bar’s multiple screens and you can usually expect food and drink specials.
This industrial-ish spot inside an old auto body shop shows games on 30 TVs, spread out inside and on the outdoor patio, which you can watch while indulging in a menu of solid pub fare, burgers and Boston-style bar pies. There's also an excellent selection of beers, bourbons, and whiskeys, on the off chance you feel like drinking during the game. Come fall, it attracts a big contingent of local Eagles fans, who—legend has it—get Yuengling lager brought in special for games. And if there’s a big MMA or boxing match coming up, The Garage is likely screening it, so you can make it your fight night hangout.
The Parlor
Other than all the screens, 20 beers on tap, the fact you’ll hear college fight songs celebrating touchdowns on Saturdays, and plenty of UFC action, this sleek space doesn’t read like your average sports bar. There’s also a comfort-meets-bar-food menu with smashburgers, fried chicken sandos, Frito pie, and loaded tater tots, plus chilaquiles, breakfast tacos, and biscuits and gravy come brunch.
Jalapeño Pete's
When you’re sick of beer and bar fare (hey, it might happen), head to this Valley venue with a Mexican menu of tacos galore (from al pastor to pescado to butternut squash, all of them $2 each on Taco Tuesday!) and tons of interesting tequila and mezcal offerings. Games are always on, and the buzz spills out onto the sidewalk patio with floor-to-ceiling roll-up windows. Bonus: There’s a BOGO happy hour starting at 9 pm until close every night.
Hangar Inn
This 60-plus-year-old Green Bay Packers bar on Aviation Boulevard draws a raucous crowd of jersey-wearing fans when football season is in session, with game-viewing on the cozy venue’s 17 TVs. You can, of course, watch non-Packers NFL, Dodgers, and college games, too, as well as get in on some billiards and shuffleboard. Once a beer-only spot (with 50 cents off all types of suds before 7 pm daily and $2 off Coors and Coors Light pitchers during Dodgers games), The Hangar now offers a full bar, plus a food menu heavy on burgers and sandwiches.
Sean Cooley is a senior contributor to Thrillist, covering Los Angeles, cannabis, food, and travel. He drafted Joe Burrow with the 48th pick in fantasy and feels he deserves more credit for that. Follow his half-baked festivities on Instagram @SeanCoolish.