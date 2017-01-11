The Best Wine Bars in LA

Wine bars in Los Angeles have largely flown under the radar (blame all the hype over craft coffee and cocktail mixology instead) -- meaning that, while we weren’t paying attention, a legit scene has cropped up. There’s a little something for everyone: classic wine bars where oenophiles deliberate over flavor profiles, casual spots where a novice might feel comfortable sampling several merlots, and restaurants that take their wines as seriously as their food. Ahead, a toast to LA’s best spots to sip, swirl, and sniff -- or just sip.
Local Kitchen & Wine Bar
Santa Monica
This Ocean Park establishment is a newish neighborhood favorite -- due in no small part to owner Maire Byrne’s smartly tailored wine selection, which is based on the restaurant’s seasonal menu and emphasizes diversity as well as regional hits. If a liquid diet doesn’t quite suffice, their handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizza and delectable small bites like lamb meatballs await.
Bodega Wine Bar
Santa Monica (& other locations)
If you like wine but barely know your chardonnay from your cab, Bodega’s your jam. The folks here could care less if you don’t sniff the syrah -- they just want you to drink their damn wine, which is delicious, covers all the major varietals, and is served by the glass for $12 or under.
Pour Haus Wine Bar
Arts District
Some wine bars neglect the edibles, but not this hidden Arts District gem with a worldly wine portfolio. Plan to stay here a while -- they’ve got complimentary truffle popcorn, a substantial menu of Greek nachos and oxtail tacos, and crowd-pleasing games like Jenga, Connect Four, and Balderdash.
Colorado Wine Company
Eagle Rock
Walk into Colorado Wine at any given time and you might hear a Patti Smith or Thelonious Monk record in the background as bartenders pour California reds, Oregon pinots, or more obscure blends. The average bottle at this laid-back spot sets you back only $20, proving you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy good vino.
Covell
Los Feliz
At Covell, there’s no printed menu. Instead, you discuss your preferences for full-bodied, earthy reds with the friendly barkeeps and sample a number of their 150-plus options until you find a favorite (or several). It works: Covell’s one of LA’s most exceptional wine bars and comes with zero condescension.
Esters Wine Shop
Santa Monica
This intimate wine shop, bar, and market is as charming as the landmark Art Deco building where it’s housed. Co-owner Kathryn Coker (who also oversees next-door restaurant Cassia’s lauded wine program) has curated about 200 selections that include heavy-hitting Burgundies as well as boutique biodynamic wines from Santa Barbara and Sicily.
Augustine Wine Bar
Sherman Oaks
Brought to you by the team behind Covell, one-year-old Augustine has seriously boosted the Valley’s street cred. The stylish space serves up a rotating list of 60 international wines, as well as some incredibly rare and vintage wines -- their oldest sweet wine is an ancient 1860 ABS Boal Madeira.
Silverlake Wine
Silver Lake
Owned by the folks behind the Arts District’s Everson Royce, Silver Lake Wine boasts a knowledgeable staff, an impressive and organized wine selection, and popular Thursday Night Flights where for $15, you get bread, butter, and three generous pours of red or white with which to wash it all down.
Sonoma Wine Garden
Santa Monica
Nothing beats an afternoon spent on Sonoma’s sun-drenched patio, sipping a crisp pinot and people-watching as bronzed, flip-flop-wearing Westsiders enjoy leisurely brunches. If their Californian and international wines please your palate, sign up for their wine club membership, which includes admission to tastings and other perks.
Mignon
Downtown
By day, Mignon masquerades as a pasta bar serving uni spaghetti to downtown nine-to-fivers. But by night, it’s a cozy French hideaway designed for wine and cheese aficionados, who come here as much for the small-production Old World wines as they do for mouthwatering artisanal cheeses, like soft-ripened Spanish Caña de Cabra and triple-cream Brillat Savarin.
Vintage Enoteca
Hollywood
This intimate spot offers a rotating list that features off-the-beaten-path regions and indie winemakers. They also host innovative pairing events, like a recent Sriracha and wine dinner that included Sriracha BBQ pork mac 'n’ cheese accompanied by a 2013 Austrian Blaufränkisch.
AOC
Beverly Grove
It’s not quite a wine bar since there’s a full restaurant attached, but AOC’s wine program was designed hand in hand with their small-plates-focused menu -- so both are robust, thoughtful, and flavorful. You’ll find everything from Napa Valley-sourced reds to sparkling Italian Lambrusco and Argentinian rosé, as well as an appealing date-appropriate vibe.
Zinque
West Hollywood
This French wine bar has outposts in WeHo and Venice, both of which pack on the romance and charm with outdoor patios, string lights, and lots of wine. You’ll find a full menu of flatbreads, tartines, and quiche to go along with the libations -- making it the perfect spot for al fresco drinks and dining.
-
Sure, there are plenty of great wine bars in Los Angeles, but none of them compare to Local Kitchen. Here you can enjoy an extensive wine collection and seasonal restaurant menu, as well as an inviting atmosphere. Local Kitchen is one of the best wine bars in Santa Monica, and should be on the top of your bar bucket list.
Located in Santa Monica, Bodega prides itself on being unpretentious about wine. A go-to date spot, the wine bar is intimate and perfect for quiet conversation over good vino and small plates. It also has an awesome late night Happy Hour starting at 10 pm.
Pour Haus Wine Bar is a favorite hangout for Arts District locals, thanks to their extensive wine selection and board game collection. Not to mention, it offers complimentary popcorn and elevated small plates, such as papitas bravas and stuffed mushrooms. If you're looking for something a little heartier, go for the sloppy sliders or the oxtail tacos. Last but most definitely not least: the desserts. S'mores, crepes, and gluten-free pancakes topped with a hazelnut-chocolate spread, whipped cream, maple syrup, strawberries, and bananas. What are you waiting for?
If you are looking for unique wines to try, look no further than the Colorado Wine Company, an exceptional wine bar in Eagle Rock. The prices here are respectable, the wines are varied, and this bar is widely considered one of the best in Los Angeles for wine lovers.
This cozy Los Feliz wine bar (from dudes from Stella and Silverlake Wine) features an interior uniquely decorated w/ vintage cameras and pages ripped from an antique encyclopedia, as well as 20 rotating wine options and eight unusual draught beers.
Esters Wine Shop & Bar is the perfect place for all of Santa Monica's wine lovers. The inside looks like something out of an Art-Deco dream, and the walls are lined with a wine variety of wines to enjoy. With over 200 wines to choose from, you'll need help from Esters' friendly wait staff in deciding which to choose.
The Valley's wine bar game is TOTALLY upped with this marble-bar-topped vino paradise. The spot has 75 by-the-glass options (including selections from the 1800s!!!) and food like charcuterie and braised octopus.
Silver Lake wine lovers are huge fans of this local wine bar. Here you'll find a knowledgable staff, extensive wine collection, and great happy hour deals. Check their website for an updated happy hour schedule. After visiting, it will be hard to visit any other wine bar without comparing it to Silver Lake.
This mediterranean bistro offers patio seating with views of the ocean and a curated wine list to choose from while enjoying the view. The $35 bottomless brunch on weekends includes an entree with unlimited mimosas, bellinis and truffle-foamed Bloody Marys.
Downtown LA mini-bistro (22-only seat bar) Mignon's serving up a small menu of rustic French fare, including Blanquette de Cochon ("pig stew") and Coq au Vin ("cock of the wine"...?). Bring a first date here for a cozy night of wine, cheese, and great conversation.
Laid back but never boring, Vintage Enoteca will tempt you with their tapas from Executive Chef Jo Gutierrez's menu of seasonal Italian small bites. The 36-seat, casual Italian-inspired eatery and wine bar features distressed metal tables, Edison bulbs, B&W photography from a local artist, and themed nights such as Grilled Cheese Mondays and Sangria Madness. (Where do we sign up?)
Mid-Wilshire's A.O.C. is an intimately styled wine bar, with one of the city’s greatest patios, serving world-class Mediterranean small plates and a solid wine list. With wines from all over the world and a cozy and romantic atmosphere, A.O.C. is a great place to bring a first date that you are really looking to impress.
This French wine bar is by far one of the best in Los Angeles, complete with an outdoor patio, a delicious small plates menu, and an extensive wine list. No matter who you bring here, you are sure to have a great time, though we suggest taking a first date here to really impress them.