Food & Drink

Uh, They're Totally Smoking Cocktails in Bongs at This LA Mexican Spot

By Published On 08/21/2015 By Published On 08/21/2015
Courtesy of Gracias Madre

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Giving a whole 'nother dimension to that common belief that you shouldn't smoke and drink the same night (*cough* BS *cough*), Gracias Madre in WeHo is SMOKING COCKTAILS IN BONGS. This newly added drink called the Up in Smoke includes tequila blanco, house Mosaic-hopped cucumber soda, lemon, celery bitters, and CO2, all of which is smoked with hempseeds... in a bong -- or as it's described on the menu "a water pipe decanter."

Unfortunately, you can't take a hit yourself: they'll set the whole thing off with a PolyScience culinary smoking gun, which is totally fine, because you're gonna be hitting those chips and salsa anyways. 'Cause you've got the munchies. Right?

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Stuff You'll Like