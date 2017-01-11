The Spirit of France
Celebrate Cognac Week With Exclusive Cocktails From Awesome LA Bars

02/24/2016
Photography by Eric Helgas/ Styling by Ali Nardi / Thrillist 

Los Angeles Celebrate Cognac Week With Exclusive Cocktails From Awesome LA Bars If you don't consider yourself much of a cognac-connoisseur, here's your chance to discover what you're missing. Join us during our Cognac Week celebrations, from 2/26 to 3/13, to sample exclusive cocktails from some excellent LA drinking establishments. Read on for a rundown of these sip-worthy libations, and be sure to save the venues in your own personal list for maximum bar-hopping efficiency. ﻿

Sidecar Noir

Mi Piace (address and info)   What's in it: Rémy Martin 1738, Cointreau Noir liqueur, fresh lemon juice, a cinnamon & sugar rim

The Fuego Shake

Fuego (address and info)   What's in it: Rémy  VSOP, Cointreau liqueur, lemon Sorbet, vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Sky/Professional American

Lock & Key Social Drinkery (address and info)   What's in it: Rémy  1738, Cointreau Noir liqueur, fresh lemon juice, Tahitian vanilla extract, Angostura aromatic bitters, saline solution

Sidecar

Townhouse (address and info)   What's in it: Rémy  VSOP, Cointreau liqueur, maple, lemon

Royal Sidecar

Harold + Belles (address and info)   What's in it: Rémy  1738, Cointreau liqueur, lemon juice

Johnny's Appleseed

Resident (address and info)   What's in it: Rémy  1738, Bacardi 8 Year Old rum, sherry, lemon, Liquid Alchemist apple spice, Angosutra aromatic bitters

The Dame

The Roger Room (address and info)   What's in it: Rémy  VSOP, Heering Cherry liqueur, fresh lemon juice, sparkling rosé, maraschino cherry Continue Reading

2. Townhouse 52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291 (Venice)

The Townhouse, established in 1915, is the oldest bar in Venice, has an awesome selection of whiskeys and is a great space for live music.

3. Mi Piace 25 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

A Pasadena light Italian joint with a New York style featuring seafood, pasta, and appetizers.

4. Harold & Belle's 2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018

You can't get older-school Southern cooking (in an old-school Southern-style kitchen) than Harold & Belle's: it's been at it since 1969, making everything from meatloaf to catfish. The go-to is the creamy étouffée, though, like everything else there, it's made with a tried-and-true recipe passed down through generations.

5. Resident 428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013 (Downtown)

This arty new DTLA venue space and cocktail bar hosts indie rock bands with a simple premise in mind: yes to DJs, food, friends, and partying; no to "covers, lines, reservations, dress codes, and bullsh*t."

6. Roger Room 370 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Beverly Hills)

Since its opening in the early days of the speakeasy craze in LA, The Roger Room has retained all of its class and charm. Order up the Four Aces, a house favorite with vodka, basil, green grapes, and ginger liqueur, or the Japanese Maple with whiskey, egg whites, and maple syrup -- then settle into a booth beneath the hand-painted carnival mural and be prepared to stay awhile.

7. Lock & Key Social Drinkery 11033 Downey Ave, Downey, CA 90241

Lock & Key Social Drinkery (not to be confused with the LA speakeasy) serves up some surprising bar foods, such as crowd-pleasing chicken and waffle sliders. Bacon fanatics also fit in here by ordering the Manimal burger (that's bacon in the burger as well as on the burger). Check out their cocktails menu as well for surprising mixes like the PS I Love You (that's rum, lemon, and strawberry shrub).

