Every NCAA Football Team-Affiliated Bar in LA

Fact: Watching your college football team at home while shouting at the screen is waaaaay less fun than watching them at a bar while shouting at the screen with your fellow alumni and fans. With that in mind, we’ve tracked down every college football team-affiliated bar in LA -- and divided them up by conference -- to ensure you’re not flying solo come game time.
If you don’t find your team below, it’s not because we don’t think you guys should win this year; it’s most likely we couldn’t find a designated bar. So if you know of one -- or want to start a watch party of your own at your local watering hole -- share the details with your fellow fans in the comments section. They may even buy you a beer at kickoff.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Sonny McLean'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
CLEMSON
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
FLORIDA STATE
Prince O' WhalesAddress and Info
Culver City
MIAMI
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
West Hollywood
NORTH CAROLINA
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
PITTSBURGH
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Burbank
SYRACUSE
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
VIRGINIA
Sonny McLean'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
VIRGINIA TECH
O'Brien'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
CINCINNATI
33 TapsAddress and Info
Silver Lake
CONNECTICUT
Sonny McLean'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
EAST CAROLINA
The GarageAddress and Info
West LA
TEMPLE
The GarageAddress and Info
West LA
TULANE
RoyalAddress and Info
West Hollywood
TULSA
The Man CaveAddress and Info
Hollywood
UCF
OutpostAddress and Info
Hollywood
ILLINOIS
Baja SharkeezAddress and Info
Hermosa Beach
INDIANA
Busby's WestAddress and Info
Santa Monica
IOWA
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Santa Monica
MARYLAND
The GarageAddress and Info
West LA
MICHIGAN
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
MICHIGAN STATE
OutpostAddress and Info
Hollywood
MINNESOTA
Buffalo Wild WingsAddress and Info
Sherman Oaks
NEBRASKA
O'Brien'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
NORTHWESTERN
Rush StreetAddress and Info
Culver City
OHIO STATE
Sycamore TavernAddress and Info
Hollywood
PENN STATE
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
PURDUE
Q'sAddress and Info
West LA
RUTGERS
Busby's WestAddress and Info
Santa Monica
WISCONSIN
BRÜ HAUSAddress and Info
Brentwood
BAYLOR
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
IOWA STATE
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
KANSAS
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
KANSAS STATE
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
OKLAHOMA
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sonny McLean'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
TCU
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
TEXAS
El TejanoAddress and Info
North Hollywood
TEXAS TECH
Tinhorn Flats Saloon & GrillAddress and Info
Hollywood
WEST VIRGINIA
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
OutpostAddress and Info
Hollywood
LOUISIANA TECH
Busby's EastAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
MARSHALL
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Santa Monica
NORTH TEXAS
The Yard HouseAddress and Info
Downtown
RICE
The Yard HouseAddress and Info
Downtown
NOTRE DAME
Jameson's Irish PubAddress and Info
Hollywood
MASSACHUSETTS
Little BarAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
MIAMI (OH)
The ParlorAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
BOISE STATE
Chelsea Pub and LoungeAddress and Info
Hermosa Beach
NEW MEXICO
Clearman's GalleyAddress and Info
San Gabriel
SAN DIEGO STATE
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Santa Monica
ARIZONA
Barney’s BeaneryAddress and Info
Santa Monica
ARIZONA STATE
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Burbank
CALIFORNIA
Busby's WestAddress and Info
Santa Monica
COLORADO
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Burbank
OREGON
Busby's WestAddress and Info
Santa Monica
STANFORD
Sonny McLean'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
USC
Tom's UrbanAddress and Info
Downtown
UTAH
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Burbank
WASHINGTON
Baja SharkeezAddress and Info
Manhattan Beach
WASHINGTON STATE
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Burbank
ALABAMA
Rock & Reilly'sAddress and Info
West Hollywood
AUBURN
33 TapsAddress and Info
Silver Lake
FLORIDA
Tony P's Dockside GrillAddress and Info
Marina Del Rey
GEORGIA
Goal Sports CafeAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
KENTUCKY
Rivalry Bar & GrillAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
LSU
Second Half Sports BarAddress and Info
Manhattan Beach
MISSOURI
Barney's BeaneryAddress and Info
Westwood
OLE MISS
O'Brien'sAddress and Info
Santa Monica
SOUTH CAROLINA
Q'sAddress and Info
West LA
TENNESSEE
Q'sAddress and Info
West LA
TEXAS A&M
1739 Public HouseAddress and Info
Los Feliz
VANDERBILT
Busby's WestAddress and Info
Santa Monica
SOUTH ALABAMA
Goal Sports CafeAddress and Info
Mid-Wilshire
