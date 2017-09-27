Food & Drink

Every NCAA Football Team-Affiliated Bar in LA

By Updated On 08/22/2017 at 05:05PM EST By Updated On 08/22/2017 at 05:05PM EST
University of Alabama
University of Alabama | BluIz60/Shutterstock.com

Fact: Watching your college football team at home while shouting at the screen is waaaaay less fun than watching them at a bar while shouting at the screen with your fellow alumni and fans. With that in mind, we’ve tracked down every college football team-affiliated bar in LA -- and divided them up by conference -- to ensure you’re not flying solo come game time.

If you don’t find your team below, it’s not because we don’t think you guys should win this year; it’s most likely we couldn’t find a designated bar. So if you know of one -- or want to start a watch party of your own at your local watering hole -- share the details with your fellow fans in the comments section. They may even buy you a beer at kickoff.

acc
florida state | Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock.com

BOSTON COLLEGE

Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica

CLEMSON

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

FLORIDA STATE

Prince O' Whales

Culver City

MIAMI

Barney's Beanery

West Hollywood

NORTH CAROLINA

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

PITTSBURGH

Barney's Beanery

Burbank

SYRACUSE

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

VIRGINIA

Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica

VIRGINIA TECH

O'Brien's

Santa Monica

american athletic
Temple University | Aspen Photo/Shutterstock.com

CINCINNATI

33 Taps

Silver Lake

CONNECTICUT

Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica

EAST CAROLINA

The Garage

West LA

TEMPLE

The Garage

West LA

TULANE

Royal

West Hollywood

TULSA

The Man Cave

Hollywood

UCF

Outpost

Hollywood

big 10
Ohio State University | aceshot1/Shutterstock.com

ILLINOIS

Baja Sharkeez

Hermosa Beach

INDIANA

Busby's West

Santa Monica

IOWA

Barney's Beanery

Santa Monica

MARYLAND

The Garage

West LA

MICHIGAN

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

MICHIGAN STATE

Outpost

Hollywood

MINNESOTA

Buffalo Wild Wings

Sherman Oaks

NEBRASKA

O'Brien's

Santa Monica

NORTHWESTERN

Rush Street

Culver City

OHIO STATE

Sycamore Tavern

Hollywood

PENN STATE

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

PURDUE

Q's

West LA

RUTGERS

Busby's West

Santa Monica

WISCONSIN

BRÜ HAUS

Brentwood

big 12
West Virginia University | Aspen Photo/Shutterstock.com

BAYLOR

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

IOWA STATE

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

KANSAS

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

KANSAS STATE

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

OKLAHOMA

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

OKLAHOMA STATE

Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica

TCU

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

TEXAS

El Tejano

North Hollywood

TEXAS TECH

Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill

Hollywood

WEST VIRGINIA

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

conference usa
Marshall University | Aspen Photo/Shutterstock.com

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Outpost

Hollywood

LOUISIANA TECH

Busby's East

Mid-Wilshire

MARSHALL

Barney's Beanery

Santa Monica

NORTH TEXAS

The Yard House

Downtown

RICE

The Yard House

Downtown

independents
University of Notre Dame | Photo Works/Shutterstock.com

NOTRE DAME

Jameson's Irish Pub

Hollywood

mid-american
Miami University (Ohio) | Miami University

MASSACHUSETTS

Little Bar

Mid-Wilshire

MIAMI (OH)

The Parlor

Mid-Wilshire

mountain west
San Diego State | San Diego State University

BOISE STATE

Chelsea Pub and Lounge

Hermosa Beach

NEW MEXICO

Clearman's Galley

San Gabriel

SAN DIEGO STATE

Barney's Beanery

Santa Monica

pac 12
UCLA | EpicStockMedia/Shutterstock.com

ARIZONA

Barney’s Beanery

Santa Monica

ARIZONA STATE

Barney's Beanery

Burbank

CALIFORNIA

Busby's West

Santa Monica

COLORADO

Barney's Beanery

Burbank

OREGON

Busby's West

Santa Monica

STANFORD

Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica

USC

Tom's Urban

Downtown

UTAH

Barney's Beanery

Burbank

WASHINGTON

Baja Sharkeez

Manhattan Beach

WASHINGTON STATE

Barney's Beanery

Burbank

SEC
Louisiana State University | Roberto Michel/Shutterstock.com

ALABAMA

Rock & Reilly's

West Hollywood

AUBURN

33 Taps

Silver Lake

FLORIDA

Tony P's Dockside Grill

Marina Del Rey

GEORGIA

Goal Sports Cafe

Mid-Wilshire

KENTUCKY

Rivalry Bar & Grill

Mid-Wilshire

LSU

Second Half Sports Bar

Manhattan Beach

MISSOURI

Barney's Beanery

Westwood

OLE MISS

O'Brien's

Santa Monica

SOUTH CAROLINA

Q's

West LA

TENNESSEE

Q's

West LA

TEXAS A&M

1739 Public House

Los Feliz

VANDERBILT

Busby's West

Santa Monica

sun belt
University of South Alabama | Flickr/Au_tiger 01

SOUTH ALABAMA

Goal Sports Cafe

Mid-Wilshire

Danny Jensen is a regular Thrillist contributor and would totally watch every Vassar football game this fall if they actually had watch parties. Or a team. Follow his efforts on Instagram or Twitter.

