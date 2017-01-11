The Crappy Craft Cocktail Revolution Is Upon Us

It was making me angry. Until I remembered that probably no one in this place could recite a Sex Pistols lyric any more than they would have picked up on the intentional error I inserted in this piece’s second paragraph. (To wit: Sid Vicious was not in the original Sex Pistols lineup. Hey Glen Matlock, ever have the feeling you’ve been cheated?) This particular group in this particular bar, this batch of benighted souls might be going to Whole Foods in a handbasket, but there wasn’t any reason I couldn’t save those who had not yet succumbed to the scourge of expensive mediocrity.

I couldn’t lay all the blame at the feet of the kid, covered though they might be in spotless vintage Vans. Clearly someone who ought to know better did this to him. Dressed him up like Vincenzo Marianella and filled his head with delusions of mixologico-biological grandeur. Truth is, there aren’t very many Vincenzo Marianellas out here in the City of Angels (I only know of the one, actually, you’ll find him at Copa d’Oro). Or Beau Du Bois-es (Corner Door), Yael Vengroffs (The Spare Room), Dave Kupchinskys (The Fiscal Agent), Karen Grills (Wolf on Melrose), or the other LA bartending elite who mix drinks the way Adele sings. Trouble is, a few years back someone figured out that most people can’t tell a drunk bachelorette karaoke version of “Rolling in the Deep” from one by She Who Sorrows For Us All, and all of a sudden, the sequel to the Craft Cocktail Revolution was here: the Crappy Craft Cocktail Revolution. And it just charged you $23 for a Negroni with no Campari in it.