Back to school boozing: the ultimate UCLA and USC drinking primers

College is back in session in LA, and whether you're about to start grad school at USC or just happen to live on Roebling, the drinking volume in and around Westwood and Exposition Park is about to get turned way the hell up.
So to help get you up to speed on where all the cool kids are drinking nowadays, we tracked down a definitely-21-year-old current UCLA student and a former editor at the Daily Trojan, and had them each put together drinking guides to their campuses. Check 'em out...
UCLA Drinking Guide: The top 13 Bruin-friendly bars near campus
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller's Mom went to UCLA and his Dad went to USC, so no hatin', okay? He's at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @thrillistla on Twitter.