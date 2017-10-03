Food & Drink

The LA Beer Fest. This weekend. For free.

By Published On 04/03/2014 By Published On 04/03/2014
Facebook/Rudy Torres

Trending

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

This Saturday is the annual LA Beer Fest; an all-you-can-imbibe bacchanalia w/ dozens of breweries giving out unlimited pours of their finest suds, plus a schload of LA's best food trucks, and of course some pretty spectacular people-watching to boot. 

There're two sold-out sessions, and -- thanks to Eventbrite -- we've got two free tickets for one lucky winner to go to the first (from 12-3pm), which, in addition to all the awesome above, also includes music from the indie-rock tribute band Black Crystal Wolf Kids, which is really the (Black) Key to the whole thing.

We gave away tickets, but the winner's already been picked!

Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA and, um, full disclosure, is the lead guitarist for Black Crystal Wolf Kids. He can be found at @thrillistla on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like