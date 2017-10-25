The 5 Beer Week events you need to hit

For its fifth year, Beer Week's
finally getting that Huffy it's been asking Mom for blowing it out, with 10 days of tastings, dinners, and other generally awesome hops-infused stuff. And since you can't go to everything because you're a very successful junior assistant to an agent, here are the five can't-miss events
LA Beer Week Opening Gala September 22nd, Union Station So, um, the whole thing actually starts three days earlier, but WHO CARES? THEY'VE GOT 50 BREWERS DOING UNLIMITED POURS RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN. Get tickets right here
Musical Beer Crawl September 24th, Up and down Sunset Blvd This always super-sweet event throughout Echo Park's got rad discounts and special brews at a different spot every single hour, among other promised surprises (no clowns... please no clowns), with a followable route that ends with a "pants off dance-off", so wear shorts and you should be fine. Get your passport and peep the route right here
Build Your Own Brewer's Supper September 25th, Chloe The semi-private brewery-within-a-brewery (within-a-brewery -- just kidding, but wouldn't that be crazy?) at Golden Road's Glendale HQ's doing a $38 all-in four-courser, in which you choose your own adventure from a slew of eats (fried pigs ears/rack of lamb/etc.), each paired with its own beer, and hope you don't end up getting hexed by the voodoo lady who lives in your uncle's antique shop on page 48. You can make sure you get in by reserving right here
Beer Is Art
Ongoing 'til September 29th, La Luz De Jesus
Not like you didn't know that beer was art already, but these guys got some (presumably hard-drinking) artists to prove it using wooden coasters as canvases for everything from drawings of The Ramones to photos of nipples. Oh, and they'll also be sampling some great beers there, too.
Check out a ton of the art here
Game of Thrones "Take the Black" Release Party
September 29th, The Fonda/Blue Palms
Yeah, that's right: the first sip of a stout that's inspired by that crazy-ass HBO show with the dragons and the naked ladies can be yours at this party, where you'll also get a gratis GOT chalice and and a gourmet sausage with admission.
Here're all the deets