The best bar in 18 LA neighborhoods

Fixing the worst part of all those "Best Bars in LA" lists that get you super excited, and then super-er crushed when you realize none of the bars are anywhere near you, here's a guide to the absolute best bar in EIGHTEEN LA 'hoods. Problem, solved (... if you don't live in Echo Park).
Culver City
Bigfoot West (address and info)
Both Bigfoot locations look like someone took Yogi Bear's Yosemite ranger stations and plopped 'em down right in the middle of the city. The Westside location has a couple things on its side, though: there aren't a ton of other bars in the area, and it's way bigger than its Atwater brother. Also: there's a BBQ-bombed drink.
East Hollywood
Jumbo's Clown Room (address and info)
It's not a strip club, exactly; they used to go nude, and then did tassels, and now it's more of a bikini bar. But really, it's a dive bar with a stage that's seen a litany of all types, colors, sizes, and creeds of women dance like they mean it, rather than for anyone else's amusement. It's really, truly a fantastic place.
Fashion District
The Varnish (address and info)
It's easy to forget The Varnish -- it's hidden in the back of Cole's (a perfectly great bar in its own right) and it certainly doesn't have the flash that many of the mixology-come-lately-bars that followed its much-hyped opening have mustered. But the drinks are extraordinary and fresh, the music jazzy, and the vibe 100% perfect.
Glendale
The Pub at Golden Road (address and info)
You'd think by the way we go on and on and on and on and on about Golden Road that we were on their payroll. Sadly for our writer wallets, we aren't -- they just make great beers and have life-sized Jenga, one of the best patios in LA, and some of the nicest staff on the planet. There are other great bars in Glendale (The Glendale Tap! Neat!) but if you've gotta pick one meet-up spot, Golden Road is it.
Highland Park
Hermosillo (address and info)
Our friend Steve summed it up pretty succinctly: "Hermosillo was great before they started brewing beer. Now it's better."
Hollywood
Good Times at Davey Wayne's (address and info)
There are so many great bars in Hollywood, with one of our runners up -- the perennial favorite Frolic Room -- essentially across the street from this newbie. But Davey Wayne's kind of has everything you could want behind its secret-entrance door: great cocktails, an amazingly good-looking clientele, and a crazy-detailed '70s vibe that's made it one of the most popular bars in town -- which means if you can't get in, it's good to know the Frolic's right across the street.
Koreatown
HMS Bounty (address and info)
Beer Belly is great. R Bar, too. And Brass Monkey. But there's something comforting about knowing the HMS Bounty -- with all its nautically themed walls, its massive, steak-laden menu, and its incredibly strong drinks -- has been there forever and will be there forever. The fact that it's the kind of place where one goes to really, truly DRINK? Added bonus.
Little Tokyo
EightyTwo (address and info)
Great drinks? Yep. Old-school pinball machines AND Galaga? Uh-huh. A patio with food trucks? Sure. Is this heaven? Maybe?
Long Beach
Alex's Bar (address and info)
Long known as a spot for punk rock kids to get their, uh, punk rock kid-ness on, this bar has aged well along with its drinks program, with a fantastic cocktail menu that makes it worth dropping in even on nights when you're not going to leave with your ears bleeding.
Los Feliz
Covell (address and info)
Not only is it our best wine bar in the hood, but it's also the best bar bar in the hood: the guys who run it are super-knowledgable without being pretentious, which makes for a mellow glass of wine and/or/but-probably-and beer.
Mid-City
The Secret Club on Fairfax (address and info)
Anyone who's been inside this bar-with-no-name, hidden behind a door-with-no-window, commanded by a bouncer (with-probably-some-sort-of-hipster-facial-hair) will attest that, despite its exclusive entrance policy (you've got to be on a list, somehow), once you're inside, the pretentiousness slips away. It's got a crazily inviting interior with a small stage that's hosted some major up-and-coming bands, plus an upstairs balcony with color-changing wallpaper. There's also a barman who may be making the best Old Fashioneds in town. And once you're in -- so long as you don't mess it up by spreading the secret -- you're in (yep, to write this, we asked for permission first).
North Hollywood
Tonga Hut (address and info)
The Tiki-Ti (see below) isn't the only tropical game in town -- in fact, the Tonga Hut, which was established in 1958, is even older (... and wiser? Maybe wiser.). That means it really feels like you're stepping into the '60s when you walk in here: the cedar walls, the drop ceiling, and the Tiki gods that line the place have all been there since the beginning.
Sherman Oaks
Chimneysweep Lounge (address and info)
Sure, the Valley may have an influx of great places to drink, but nothing beats this beat-up classic for pool/free popcorn/more pool/more free popcorn...
Silverlake
Tiki-Ti (address and info)
This side-of-Sunset shack is one of the most famous dive/Tiki bars in the world: the super-tiny interior has been kitsched-up since 1961 and run by the same family the whole time, which means their ultra-strong, ultra-sweet drinks are made just the way your dad (and maybe even his dad) liked 'em. Just don't forget your flip-flops.
South Bay
Saint Rocke (address and info)
Saint Rocke is the flashpoint of the South Bay music scene, sure, but what's surprising is that it's also a damn-fine bar, with $1 beer specials on Fridays and scratch-made drinks like the gin-St. Germain-lime-grapefruit "Roll With It".
Studio City
Black Market (address and info)
When this gastropub launched a few years ago -- from the former barman at La Descarga and with a Top Chef contender chef -- it seemed insane to drop an over-the-hill-worthy restaurant in this part of the Valley. No more: BM started a revolution and launched what's now one of the city's hottest neighborhoods, and is still going strong thanks to fantastic drinks and delicious food (thosewingstho!)
Venice
Hinano Cafe (address and info)
If you're drinking in Venice, you're definitely ending up at this beachside mainstay, which has been serving up brews since 1969 (and burgers -- don't forget the burgers).
West Hollywood
Surly Goat (address and info)
"But what about Laurel Hardware??" -- sure, it's a good question -- if you enjoy waiting in long lines and not being able to sit anywhere and feeling like maybe you're not quite good-looking enough to be there in the first place. And what about the Abbey? Also great -- surely one of the few gay bars that's equally inviting no matter your sexual orientation. But they don't have the beer list that Surly's got, nor do they have the dark corners that aren't already occupied by someone else getting, uh, frisky -- at Surly, they're yours, and your friends, and that's it.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist Los Angeles, and hopes he's not now banned from the secret bar. Hit him at @ThrillistLA on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on Instagram.
-
1. Bigfoot West10939 Venice Blvd, Culver City
-
2. Jumbo's Clown Room5153 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
3. The Varnish118 E 6th St, Los Angeles
-
4. Golden Road Brewing5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles
-
5. The Hermosillo5125 York Blvd, Los Angeles
-
6. Good Times at Davey Wayne's1611 N El Centro Ave, Hollywood
-
7. HMS Bounty3357 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
8. Alex's Bar2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
-
9. Covell4628 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
10. The Secret Club on Fairfax432 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
-
11. Tonga Hut12808 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
-
12. The Chimneysweep Lounge4354 Woodman Ave, Sherman Oaks
-
13. Tiki-Ti4427 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
-
14. Saint Rocke142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach
-
15. Black Market Liquor Bar11915 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
-
16. Hinano Cafe15 Washington Blvd, Venice
-
17. The Surly Goat7929 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
-
18. EightyTwo707 E 4th Pl, Los Angeles
Bigfoot West is the Culver City sister to Bigfoot Lodge in Atwater Village. Not only do they share a name, but a log cabin theme. Bigfoot West, in all its wood-paneled, taxidermy-wielding glory, will make you feel like you've left Culver City for the wilderness. (Don't panic! You haven't.) Bigfoot’s got over 100 whiskies on offer -- over half of them small-batch bourbons -- with a cocktail program that features infusions, shrubs, sherbets, purees, jams, and other culinary influence. Step into the cabin-like confines of Bigfoot West for expertly crafted cocktails and an escape to the wilderness.
In the back of Cole's -- specifically behind an oak door that's marked with a framed picture of a cocktail -- is The Varnish, a tiny bar from the vaunted mixologists behind New York's Milk & Honey and Little Branch. The bar is an intimate, Prohibition-era hideaway with cozy wooden booths, soft jazz playing in the background, and expertly-made top-shelf cocktails. Order the Improved Whiskey Cocktail, or go off-menu and let the bartender make you something unexpected.
Golden Road is the perfect place for anyone who loves drinking while playing games, because they've got giant Jenga, ping pong, and more, plus tons of outdoor seats, and some of LA's best local beer that's brewed right there. Enjoy a pint with some of the venue's delectable globally-inspired pub fare.
Sip on tasty beer from local breweries at The Hermosillo, a former escort club and now cool spot in Highland Park. The craft beer and wine bar does some of its own brewing in-house in the form of the Highland Park Brewery, which churns out craft beers with unique flavors and some local ingredients. A great drink selection is accompanied by tasty bar snacks, like pork belly tacos and brussels sprouts cooked in bacon fat.
Straight out of The Brady Bunch set, this 70's living room-themed Hollywood bar is decked out with hammocks, an Airstream Trailer, and a DJ spinning Bee Gees-esque beats. It's hard to tell what's cooler: the epic secret entrance through a refrigerator door or the no-cover. Weekend nights usually draw the biggest lines, but Good Times is open on weekend afternoons, aka the perfect time to kick back on the patio and order up some Tex-Mex street food and craft cocktails.
Housed in the lobby of the historic Gaylord Hotel, HMS Bounty Food & Grog is a nautically themed, British-style watering hole on Wilshire. Since its inception in 1948, the space has been home to various concepts like The Gay Room, The Secret Harbor and The Golden Anchor. The current dive was born in 1962, and has been drawing crowds to its bustling bar and restaurant since. You're here for the cold beer, the popular Monte Christo (among other British staples), and yes, you recognize it from that one scene in Mad Men.
Opened in 2000, this Long Beach drinkery is a perfect divey spot to drop by for a game of pool, some quality tunes, and cheap drinks.
This cozy Los Feliz wine bar (from dudes from Stella and Silverlake Wine) features an interior uniquely decorated w/ vintage cameras and pages ripped from an antique encyclopedia, as well as 20 rotating wine options and eight unusual draught beers.
Anyone who's been inside this bar-with-no-name, hidden behind a door-with-no-window, commanded by a bouncer (with-probably-some-sort-of-hipster-facial-hair) will attest that, despite its exclusive entrance policy (you've got to be on a list, somehow), once you're inside, the pretentiousness slips away. It's got a crazily inviting interior with a small stage that's hosted some major up-and-coming bands, plus an upstairs balcony with color-changing wallpaper. There's also a barman who may be making the best Old Fashioneds in town. And once you're in -- so long as you don't mess it up by spreading the secret -- you're in (yep, to write this, we asked for permission first).
It's hard to think of tiki bars as a bygone fad when North Hollywood's Tonga Hut has been turning up the tiki since 1958. We're not talking just a plastic umbrella in your fruity drink or a few totem glasses (though you will see both): the cocktail bar looks like something between a retro knick-knack-littered living room and an Easter Island shipwreck. Just because the cocktails are kitsch doesn't mean they're an after-thought: the Hawaiian Eye mixes two rums with passion fruit puree, while the Coconaut Re-Entry is ignited with fire. This is the kind of corny that attracts patrons both young and old.
The Valley may be home to an influx of great dive bars, but not much beats The Chimneysweep Lounge, a beat-up classic with a game room, free popcorn, and cheap drinks by the roaring fire. The Sherman Oaks watering hole may be small, but its bar is full, its game room stacked, and its TVs powered on with round-the-clock sports coverage. Stop in for a beer and a game, stick around for the billiards (and karaoke, depending on the night).
True to its name, Tiki-Ti churns out notoriously tasty (and dangerously sweet) island-inspired libations. As is the custom with all great tiki spots, drinks topped with fresh skewered pineapple, passion fruit juice, and various island rums are served in coconut shells and thematic tiki-faced jugs -- the bar tenders at this joint are big believers in the fact that no one should feel guilty about craving a sugary, pink, paper-umbrella-topped cocktail. The space itself is equally festive, displaying a museum-like array of Polynesian statues, masks, and keepsakes, almost as diverse and extensive as the drink menu itself. And along with the pop-artifact collection, the island charm aesthetic at this tropical drink haven is complete with a steady soundtrack of easy-listening, beat-heavy music.
Saint Rocke is the flashpoint of the South Bay music scene, sure, but what's surprising is that it's also a damn-fine bar, with $1 beer specials on Fridays and scratch-made drinks like the gin-St. Germain-lime-grapefruit "Roll With It".
Black Market's a mid-sized Studio City gastrobistro that's merged the talents of a Top Chef All-Star, the dude from Harvard & Stone, and the former GM at Bardot, with a moody interior that looks like a bar Van Helsing might pre-game at before taking on the Count, featuring intricately paneled windows, a multi-tiered mirrored bar, and a half-dome exposed brick ceiling.
Open since 1969, Hinano Cafe was reportedly Jim Morrison's favorite bar in Venice. Claim to fame aside, the uber-casual, beachside mainstay has great beer and an even better burger, served on a sesame-studded egg bun with standard toppings (lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, mustard, and relish) and add-ons like cheddar, Swiss, chili, and bacon. The bar slightly resembles a tiki hut from the outside, but the interior is a typical dive scene with a pool table and TVs.
The Surly Goat's a dark-lit two-tiered, rare-and-unusual-leaning beer bar decorated with all sorts of old brewhouse paraphernalia (everything from WWII-era ads in German to PBR one-sheets).
Make sure you bring quarters to this spot in Little Tokyo, essentially an arcade for the 21+ crowd. The great drinks and old fashioned games frequently draw crowds, but they stay all night to sip on the delicious craft cocktails.